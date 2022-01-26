OLIVE HILL West Carter and Raceland battled for 44 minutes of basketball Tuesday night.
The Comets got a career-high 41 points from guard Jackson Bond and timely 3-point shooting from Blake McGlone to claim a thrilling triple overtime win over a gutty Ram squad led by senior guard Andrew Floyd.
Comet coach Jeremy Webb has seen Bond improve greatly since the beginning of the season.
“It is just a night-and-day difference from December to now on how Jackson is playing," Webb said. "He is moving much better and his confidence is growing. He just put us on his back and carried us tonight.”
In a game that saw 15 ties and 15 lead changes, the biggest lead was the Rams' early 10-4 edge in the first quarter. The Comets countered with a 14-2 run that bled into the second quarter behind a trio of 3s from Bond and McGlone.
The two teams played to a 24-24 tie until the final minute of the half. A Floyd 3-ball followed by a layup at the buzzer by Isaiah Perkins gave the Rams a 29-24 lead at the break.
The Comets picked up their defensive pressure to start the second half, causing 15 of the Rams' 22 turnovers in the final 28 minutes of play. The third quarter became a scoring battle between the duo of Bond and McGlone versus the guard tandem of Floyd and Kyle Broughton of the Rams. A McGlone 3 at the buzzer cut the Rams' lead to 43-42 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Rams got a big lift off the bench from sophomore Conner Sutton, who scored five quick points to give the Rams a 48-45 lead at the 7:17 mark. Both teams had chances at the free throw line to put the game away at the end of regulation but couldn’t convert. Floyd and Bond traded buckets in the last minute to send the game into overtime tied at 62.
The Comets took a quick 67-63 lead on a 3 by McGlone and two free throws by Sam Jones. The Rams positioned themselves for the win with a 7-0 run on a 3 by Broughton, a bucket by Floyd, and two free throws by Jacob Gauze. A miss by the Comets opened the door for the Rams, but two missed free throws gave the Comets one more chance down by three.
Webb drew up a nifty out-of-bounds play and McGlone drained another bomb to tie the game at 70 heading to overtime number two.
Webb was impressed with the play of McGlone under pressure.
“He is the kid who wants to take those shots," Webb said. "He hasn’t played basketball since the beginning of his freshman year. His shooting ability and overall aggressiveness has really helped our team this season.”
The second overtime was a flurry of quick scoring. The Comets took a two-point lead at 72-70, and then the teams combined for 10 quick points to knot the score at 78-78. Following a Ram turnover, the Comets missed two free throws and the Rams' potential game-winner rimmed out at the horn.
Reserve Kaleb Rayburn opened the third overtime with a bucket and Bond added two free throws for a quick 82-78 lead. Floyd hit a deep bomb to cut the lead to 84-81 and Connor Thacker hit a free throw to cut the lead to 84-82 with 15.3 seconds. Bond hit two free throws to seal the win for the Comets.
Raceland coach Joe Bryan lamented the missed opportunities for the Rams down the stretch.
“We have to make free throws at clutch times," he said. "Turnovers killed us as well. We had six in the first quarter then only one in the second quarter. The second half, we turned it over 15 times. Bond and McGlone made big shots all night long. Andrew and Kyle did as well for us. We just came up short.”
Bond scored 26 of his 41 points in the second half and McGlone added 24 for the Comets (9-7), who played without leading scorer Landon Nichols and guard Brett Dailey due to injury.
The Rams were led by Floyd’s 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting. Broughton dropped in 17 and Gauze added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the 8-10 squad.
The Rams will play a big district game Friday at Greenup County.
“Friday’s game is huge for district seeding," Bryan said. "We will have the kids ready and prepared for that matchup."
The Comets now turn their attention to the All "A" Classic state tournament and a matchup with Todd County Central.
“They are a very good basketball team," Webb said of the Rebels. "We hope to get Landon and Brett back Thursday. It will be a great atmosphere and great experience for our guys. It will be great preparation for the postseason."
RACELAND FG/FGA FT/FTA REBS PTS
Floyd 13-21 1-2 4 32
Topping 3-4 0-0 0 7
Gallion 1-1 1-2 2 3
Broughton 7-10 0-0 4 17
Thacker 0-3 3-4 2 3
Newman 0-2 0-1 1 0
Perkins 1-1 0-1 0 2
Sutton 2-2 1-1 0 5
Gauze 3-4 7-10 12 13
TEAM 3
TOTALS 30-48 13-21 28 82
FG:52.5 FT:61.9 3PT:47.4 9-19 (Floyd 5-10, Broughton 3-6, Topping 1-1, Newman 0-1, Thacker 0-1) Turnovers: 22. PF: 20.
WEST CARTER FG/FGA FT/FTA REBS PTS
Bond 15-32 8-11 5 41
Jones 2-2 3-4 6 7
Fuston 2-8 0-0 3 4
Boggs 2-8 1-2 3 5
McGlone 8-15 3-4 5 24
Webb 0-0 0-0 1 0
Rayburn 2-4 0-1 4 5
TEAM 4
TOTALS 31-64 15-22 31 86
FG: 48.4 FT: 68.2 3PT: 34.6 9-26 (McGlone 5-10, Bond 3-13, Rayburn 1-2, Boggs 0-1) Turnovers: 11. PF: 21.
RACELAND 10 19 14 19 8 8 4 82
WEST CARTER 12 12 18 20 8 8 8 86
Officials: Anderson, Roser, Smith.