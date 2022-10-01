OWINGSVILLE Never mind being winless. West Carter had yet to lead in a game this season before Friday.
The Comets didn’t settle for just scoring the first points against Bath County, though.
Visiting West Carter built a 40-0 advantage at halftime and got off the schneid with a 50-6 victory over the Wildcats.
Cole Crampton, who surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards and climbed into the Comets’ top-five list all-time in that category a week earlier, picked up 138 yards and four touchdowns on 16 totes in the first half.
That was the only half that Crampton and quarterback Kale Back, who rushed for 94 yards and two TDs, played offensively.
“I feel like the team played really hard at first, and still played through the second half and scored touchdowns,” Crampton said. “I got to sit on the sideline and watch the freshmen and sophomores play. It’s a good feeling.”
Dwaylon Dean picked up where they left off, running for 76 yards. And reserve QB Hayden Hall added a third-quarter touchdown pass to Conner Greene.
West Carter scored on its first eight possessions – seven touchdowns and Wyatt Martin’s 18-yard fourth-quarter field goal – to avoid what would’ve been its first 0-6 start since 1988.
“These guys just needed something good to happen,” Comets coach Daniel Barker said. “We felt like if we could score early and get a lead ... guys would just feed off that, and they did. Our guys deserved something good to happen to them tonight.”
Though West Carter has put up points in bunches over the past three seasons, Barker is a defensive-minded coach and calls the Comets a defensive-minded program. One particular defensive stand early in the second quarter helped West Carter put the game out of reach early.
The Comets (1-5, 1-1 Class 2A, District 8) led 20-0 before Bath County got a first down. But the Wildcats quickly moved the chains three times in the final 2:23 of the first quarter to set up a third-and-6 from West Carter’s 14-yard line on the first play of the second frame.
Bath County big man Diego McCowan got his hands on the ball but was stopped running outside for a loss of 6 yards. Comets freshman Kadin Thompson broke up a pass on fourth-and-12 as West Carter held in the red zone.
Thompson made critical late-down defensive plays on each of Bath County’s first three possessions. He made a sack on third down on the Wildcats’ first trip, delivered the aforementioned deflection to force a turnover on downs, and picked off a third-down pass on Bath County’s third possession.
Thompson also recovered a Wildcats fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half.
“You got a 14-year-old freshman in there, and we place a lot of value on him,” Barker said of Thompson. “We know he’s gonna be a good player for us, and for him to get in there and make a couple plays, it’s kinda like, well, everybody can. It’s a freshman in there ending drives.”
West Carter’s offense was by that time moving swimmingly behind Crampton and Back. After Back’s 6-yard scoring run at the 8:51 mark of the first quarter, Crampton collected four touchdowns in a span of 11 minutes of game time – from 4, 10, 7 and 4 yards away.
Crampton also caught a 42-yard pass on a screen play to set up Back’s 8-yard scoring dash that set the running clock in motion with 1:40 to play in the second quarter.
“Our receivers are getting confidence, our quarterback’s getting confident, our line gets better every week,” Barker said, “so it’s easier for (Crampton) now because other guys are making plays and he doesn’t have to make every play. But I thought he played extremely well in pretty limited touches.”
Back, piloting West Carter’s run-pass option-heavy offense adeptly, ran for gains of 23 and 44 yards in the second quarter. He also intercepted a Wildcats pass on first-and-goal to end Bath County’s final possession.
“He’s a return to what we used to have, running quarterbacks,” Barker said of Back. “He’s not afraid to pull it down and run. What we want out of him is for him to be decisive, and I thought he was tonight. It may not have always been what we maybe wanted, but it worked out because he was decisive and went 100 miles an hour.”
West Carter returned to its winning ways in district play, a week after Shelby Valley snapped the Comets’ 21-game winning streak in district outings, 54-21.
“It’s a good feeling,” Crampton said. “I feel like this will get us on our feet.”
The Wildcats (1-5, 0-2 district) got on the board when Derek Butcher punched in a 1-yard scoring run with 2:33 to go in the third quarter.
Butcher rushed for 72 yards on 10 totes. Jordan Everman threw for 75 yards, including a 43-yarder to Lucas Brown.
But the Comets held Bath County’s passing offense, ranked seventh in Class 2A in passing yards per game with 177 coming in, more than 100 yards below that average.
Bath County coach Larry Bowling declined comment after the game.
The Wildcats celebrated homecoming as well as the induction of three new members of the Bath County Football Alumni Association Hall of Fame: Jim Bowling, Todd Bussell and William Reed.
West Carter pulled ahead in the all-time series, 22-21. The Comets have won seven straight against the Wildcats and 10 of the last 11, including a first-round playoff meeting last year, 51-25.
W. CARTER 20 20 7 3 – 50
BATH CO. 0 0 6 0 – 6
FIRST QUARTER
WC – Kale Back 6 run (Wyatt Martin kick), 8:51
WC – Cole Crampton 4 run (run fails), 2:45
WC – Crampton 10 run (Martin kick), 2:25
SECOND QUARTER
WC – Crampton 7 run (pass fails), 8:00
WC – Crampton 4 run (Martin kick), 4:01
WC – Back 8 run (Martin kick), 1:40
THIRD QUARTER
WC – Conner Greene 6 pass from Hayden Hall (Brayden Dehart kick), 7:11
BC – Derek Butcher 1 run (run fails), 2:31
FOURTH QUARTER
WC – Martin 18 FG, 8:29
WC BC
First Downs 18 8
Rushes-Yards 37-293 18-92
Comp-Att-Int 8-10-0 7-15-2
Passing Yards 94 72
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-2
Punts-Avg. 0-0 1-40.0
Penalties-Yards 3-34 6-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Crampton 16-138, Back 6-94, Dean 10-76, Team 5-(-15).
Bath County rushing: Butcher 10-72, J. Everman 5-20, Team 1-5, Begley 1-1, McCowan 1-(-6).
West Carter passing: Back 5 of 7 for 72 yards, Hall 3 of 3 for 22 yards.
Bath County passing: J. Everman 6 of 14 for 75 yards, 2 interceptions; Butcher 1 of 1 for -3 yards.
West Carter receiving: Crampton 1-42, Fields 4-40, Greene 2-9, Tackett 1-3.
Bath County receiving: Brown 1-43, Butcher 4-16, Begley 1-16, J. Everman 1-(-3).