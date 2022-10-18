VANCEBURG Lewis County coach Whitney Willis didn’t show much concern when her team dropped a set that squared their 63rd District Tournament semifinal match against Russell on Tuesday night.
She felt confident her team would respond.
“I think it always takes a little while for us to settle (into the match),” Willis said. “Emotions and nerves were big for us tonight. Russell has always been a big opponent for us and even having them and that name across that floor was big for us. It took a little bit for us to start playing our game. We did a good job.”
The Lions found its rhythm over the final two sets and advanced with a 3-1 (25-11, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15) win over the Red Devils at Lewis County Middle School.
Lewis County never trailed in the match but has shown the ability in recent weeks to dispatch early deficits. The never-give-up attitude can be useful in the postseason.
“We are the comeback kids,” Willis said. “We beat Raceland down 0-2 and then did it again the other night against Fleming County when we got down two sets. It’s like we don’t have to play until we absolutely have to. I’m super proud of them. I would rather win, 3-0, and take the first three and go home, but it’s not always the case.”
The Lions earn a spot in next week’s 16th Region Tournament and will meet Raceland for the district title on their home floor on Thursday.
Sarah Paige Weddington led Lewis County with 12 kills in unofficial statistics. Abby Malone followed with nine. Graeson Lunger dished out 14 assists. Olivia Mustard served up eight.
Defending Weddington at the net can be a tall order, but the hitters around her have gained more confidence as the season progressed, according to their coach.
“Abby is on the outside and she was super on tonight,” Willis said. “She is awesome. She’s good about tipping it over the block and seeing the block. Sarah Paige has done a great job with my other middle hitter, Amiee Lewis. A lot of the girls look up to Sarah.”
Russell (14-15) fought back to take the second set and tie the match. The Red Devils recorded seven straight points after knotting the set at 15-15.
A Lions hitting error and a solid defense at the net allowed Russell to find the equalizer. Lewis County used a quick 9-0 spurt to grab the opening frame and an early lead.
“We worked a lot this week on blocking,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said. “Weddington gets so far over the net. We were just trying to get anything, a pinkie, or a hand, whatever we could get on her shot. We did better as the match went on.”
Russell did not have the same success in the final two sets and could not string points together for a late rally.
“All season, we have been struggling with momentum,” Mullins said. “When it’s going good, we are lights-out. We are fantastic and the hits are down. Then one play can take the breath out of us.”
“We tried this week in practice to talk about breaking their runs,” she added. “We knew they would have some runs, especially with Weddington up front. She’s a great player. We wanted to focus on that. There were a few times that we couldn’t break that run.”
Other than a 4-4 tie early in the third set, Lewis County (18-11) did not trail in the closing two stanzas. Russell closed the gap to one twice in the third, but the Lions played its strongest points during the final stages of the frame.
Weddington provided a pair of kills in the fourth set and Lewis County forged some separation from its opponent.
“She is a force up there (at the net),” Willis said. “It’s only her third year playing, but her knowledge and her ability to see the other side of the court, it’s lightyears above other players her age. She knows when to swing and she knows with a tip will do the job.”
The Lions were two points away from victory when Russell sent a laser shot over the net. The Lions’ defense had two diving hits to keep the ball alive and get it back to the other side of the court where the Red Devils could not return it.
Malone sealed the win with a final kill on the next point.
Carmin Corey, Brenna Benge and Torie Hester each had three kills for Russell. Corey added four scoring blocks. Emily Clark posted seven assists.
“They gave it all they had,” Mullins said. “They played as a team. I am very proud of them. I am proud of my seniors and sad to see them go. It’s tough on them and tough on me. We will be ready next year.”