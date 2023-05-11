Ashland will be hosting its Last Chance All-Comers Meet tonight at the Tomcats’ athletic complex.
The event was given that title because it gives runners one last chance to prepare for the postseason and it allows coaches one last chance to develop a gameplan for the biggest competition of the season when the region races begin next week.
For area teams, the Class A, Region 7 meet will commence on Tuesday at Magoffin County. The Class 2A, Region 6 event will take place on Saturday at Mason County.
Ashland expects tonight’s event to have special meaning for several reasons.
The Tomcats will honor their four seniors, Terell Jordan, Carter Callihan, Amelia Lucas, and Aubree Hay, prior to the start of the night. Ashland will also hold its first track and field homecoming.
“I’m a huge sport’s history nerd,” Ashland coach Harlee Estepp said, “and when I got the track job, I started to dive into the history of Ashland track and realized how successful it had been in the past.”
“This is a program with multiple individual state champions in the past and has competed very well on a team level as well,” he added. “I wanted to have this to honor the athletes that achieved all of those things but also to bring awareness to our current athletes on how Ashland can compete on a state level like that, which is what we want.”
According to assistant coach Chris Brunner, the idea of the alumni homecoming was to get the track and field community involved in our program.
The Tomcats have nine kids currently running at the college level. The former Ashland track stars always come back after their season concludes to provide inspiration and have a positive impact on the current group of Tomcats.
Nine schools have entered and will compete in the event as of Thursday, according to ky.milesplit.com.
Esteep said he doesn’t have an exact number of former competitors and coaches returning to the area, but several have an active role in helping the Tomcats’ athletes. Lillian Sebastian and Chris Thornbery--both state record holders--have helped out at practice.
Ashland is inviting all former track and field alumni to the meet and the program will honor them at midfield during the event.
Junior All-Stars announcedRowan County guard and 2023 Miss Basketball Haven Ford will lead the Kentucky senior All-Star team in two meetings with their counterparts from Indiana next month.
The first game will be at the Owensboro Sports Center on June 9. The two teams meet again the following night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Boyd County’s Pete Fraley will coach the All-Star team.
The Kentucky All-Stars get a tune-up game against some very worthy opponents before their heralded matchups with the Hoosier hoop stars.
The Kentucky Junior All-Star boys and girls teams were announced this week and it included a pair of area players.
Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs and Russell’s Shaelyn Steele highlight the girls All-Star roster.
Biggs returned midway through the Lions season and played in 13 games after a knee injury. She helped guide Boyd County to the 16th Region Tournament championship while averaging 12 points a contest.
Steele made an impact on both ends of the floor for the Red Devils. The junior guard averaged nearly 20 points a game and pulled down 7.7 rebounds a night.
The Junior All-Stars will meet the senior team at Eastern High School in Louisville on June 3. Pikeville coach Kristy Orem will lead the junior team.
Eagles conclude historic seasonAfter winning its second OVC Tournament title in school history, and first since 2011, Morehead State closed its season at the NCAA Tournament Regional at Westfield, Indiana, this week.
Freshman Ruth Tonnessen fired a three-round total of 221, which included a second-round 71. MacKenzie Neal chipped in a 223. Former state champion and Boyd County star, Olivia Hensley, led the Eagles in par 5 scoring and tied with Tonnessen in total birdies.
“Competing in the NCAA Tournament was an amazing experience,” said Neal in a press release on the school’s website. “The course was in excellent shape and it was a great experience to get to compete at a place like that against a strong field. I think this tournament proved to us that we are prepared to compete with anyone when we are playing our best and that we are a strong team.”
Postseason prowessA pair of Lions hope to defend their district and region championships as the diamond postseason begins on Monday.
Boyd County baseball and Lewis County softball both advanced to the state stage in Lexington last June and believe they have the personnel for a return trip.
Both will have to navigate a strong group of competitors when district play starts next week.
The top seeds on the baseball side are Ashland (64th), Greenup County (63rd), East Carter (62nd) and Rowan County (61st).
The district top seeds for softball are Boyd County (64th), Lewis County (63rd), East Carter (62nd) and Rowan County (61st).
Dates and times for the district tournaments should be finalized today. You can find them on khsaa.org.
The region tennis tournament gets underway on Monday at the Ashland Tennis Center, so they are plenty of postseason events for area fans to enjoy.