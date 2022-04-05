RACELAND First-year Lewis County coach Chad Case knew he had a strong team returning this season.
The Lions, who advanced to the state Final Four a year ago, were tabbed as this year’s region favorite.
He decided to play a tough slate of competition and his team is responding in the first month of the season.
The Lions have reeled off nine straight victories to start the season as they defeated district foe Raceland, 5-0, Tuesday night behind 18 strikeouts from star pitcher Emily Cole.
“We are trying to challenge our girls. We started out with Lawrence County on the road and then traveled to Pendleton County, who won their region a year ago. We definitely want to be ready for May and June. We are very proud of what the team has done so far”, said Case.
The Lions have outscored their first nine opponents 91-4 during the win streak.
Raceland, behind the pitching of Davanna Grubb, played the Lions to 0-0 tie through four innings. Two excellent defensive plays by outfielders McKenna Lacks and Bailey Burney robbed the Lions of potential extra-base hits in the first four innings.
The Lions’ Kaylen Case got the first hit of the game with two outs in the third inning. Her double gave the Lions a chance to take an early lead, but Grubb induced a groundout from leadoff hitter Kayla Sullivan to end the threat.
Cole, a Marshall University commit, struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced before freshman Bryan Wellman laced a double in the gap with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Second baseman Case made a nice play on a high bouncer to retire Kali Vance with an unassisted play at first to keep the game scoreless.
The fifth frame would prove to be the game’s most important inning. With one out, Maddie Johnson ripped a double to left center field and Cheyenne DSouza followed with an infield single. One out later, Sullivan hit a sharp single to right field to load the bases, bringing up Sarah Paige Weddington. She hit a humpback liner that was mishandled by the Rams and the Lions took a 2-0 lead. Cole then lined a rocket off Grubb’s leg to score Sullivan and give Lewis a 3-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings of play.
It would be all the runs Cole would need. She fanned 11 of the final 15 batters she faced while only allowing two hits over the last four innings.
The Lions tacked on two runs in the final stanza as Weddington laced a triple in the right field gap and scored on a throwing error from the outfield to make it 4-0. Cole then smashed a pitch over the center field fence to give the Lions their final run of the game.
Both coaches were impressed by the pitching of the junior Cole.
“Emily is great. You can’t take anything away from her. We tried to be really aggressive at the plate and maybe need to be more selective at the plate with her,” said Rams first-year coach Destiny Goins.
Case knows he has something special in Cole.
“Emily is very focused every day on what she needs to do,” Cole said. “She has double digit strikeouts every game and tonight she has 18, which a career-high for her. She deserves all of the credit because she works so hard to be a great pitcher.”
The young Rams impressed Case with their defensive play.
“We knew today was going to be a very tough district game,” Case said. “We know they are young, but I tell you they are one of the best defensive teams we have seen so far this year. They are going to do good things this year. We feel fortunate to get this win on the road.’
Despite the loss, Goins saw some positives from her team.
“Davanna threw very, very well for us tonight,” Goins said. “We struggled in one inning but she kept battling for us. If we cut down on those errors, it could have been a different ball game. I think this game can set the tone for us in our other district matchups.”
The Rams (4-5) got offensive help from Reagan Mackie, who reached base twice and also got a single from Burney. Grubb went the distance only allowing one earned run while striking out two Lion hitters.
Cole lead the Lions with three hits and two RBIs while Weddington reached base three times highlighted by her triple in the seventh. Johnson added two hits in the Lions’ nine-hit attack. Cole recorded her sixth shutout of the young season while only allowing three hits.
LEWIS CO. 000 030 2 — 5 9 1
RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Cole and Tackett: Grubb and Vance. W-Cole. L-Grubb. 2B-Cole (LC) Johnson (LC) Case (LC) Wellman (R). 3B- Weddington (LC). HR- Cole (LC).