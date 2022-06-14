Lewis County’s Emily Cole has been tabbed co-Player of the Year among medium-sized schools by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
Cole is one of 13 northeastern Kentucky players voted by state coaches onto the Class A and 2A All-State teams announced this week. Bath County’s Kirsten Vice, Rowan County’s Haven Ford and Boyd County’s Jaycie Goad join Cole as All-State first-teamers.
Cole, a Marshall University commit, posted a 0.83 earned run average in 219 2-3 innings this season, with 431 strikeouts — including the 1,000th of her career — and a 30-4 record in the circle. She also hit .531, drove in 41 runs and hit 14 doubles and seven home runs.
Cole was co-Class 2A Player of the Year with Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond.
Vice had a 2.80 ERA in 214 2-3 innings, fanning 203 opposing hitters. She went 28-9 and also hit .322 with 44 RBIs, 10 doubles and seven homers to get onto the Class A All-State first team.
Ford batted .500, with 50 runs scored, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples and five dingers. She swiped 36 bases in as many attempts.
Goad hit .475, with 38 runs, 36 RBIs, 13 doubles and nine homers. Ford and Goad are Class 2A first-teamers.
Lewis County’s Kayla Sullivan and Boyd County’s Alex Blanton and Sara Bays are second-team All-State in Class 2A.
Sullivan hit .608, knocked in 37 RBIs and scored 64 runs. She produced 19 doubles, five triples and eight homers. Sullivan stole 42 bases in 45 tries.
Cole and Sullivan are the first Lewis County players voted All-State since at least 1999, which is as far back as KSCA records are available.
Blanton batted .400, scored 39 runs and drove in 21. Bays compiled a 3.09 ERA in 111 innings, with 72 strikeouts and a 14-6 record. She hit .462, drove in 36 runs, tallied 18 times and hit six homers.
Bath County’s Ashlee Rogers took home Class 2A All-State second-team honors. She hit .362 with 44 runs, 68 RBIs, six doubles and 11 long balls.
East Carter’s Stephany Tussey made Class 2A All-State honorable mention. She had a 2.26 ERA in 145 2-3 innings, with 145 strikeouts and a 19-4 record. Tussey also hit .396 with 19 RBIs.
Raceland’s Davanna Grubb and Kali Vance, Bath County’s Diamond Wills and Menifee County’s Grace Rogers were voted Class A All-State honorable mention.
Grubb assembled a 3.00 ERA in 135 1-3 innings, with 86 strikeouts. She also drove in 24 runs.
Vance hit .352 and drove in 17 runs. She had nine doubles and three homers.
Wills batted .448, scored 61 runs, and stole 48 bases of 49 attempts.
Rogers hit .595, with 22 runs scored, 11 doubles and 26 steals in 27 tries. She is the first Menifee County player to be voted All-State since Erika Brewer was tabbed first-team in Class A in 2014.
All of the aforementioned statistics mirror those reported to the KHSAA by member schools.
The KSCA classes are divided into Class A, for the smallest third in enrollment size, Class 2A, for the middle third, and Class 3A, for the top third. It mirrors the KHSAA’s track and field alignment.
Estill County’s Emma Winkle was selected Miss Softball. She is the first player from the 14th Region to garner that honor and the seventh from eastern Kentucky in the fast-pitch era (since 1995).
Green County’s Tanlee Hudgins is Class A Player of the Year. Ballard’s Brooke Gray collected those honors in Class 3A.
The Coaching Staffs of the Year are Owensboro Catholic (Class A), Elizabethtown (Class 2A) and Ballard (Class 3A).