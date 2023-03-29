RUSSELL It’s a lot easier to outscore your opponent if they can’t reach base.
That was the issue Russell had Wednesday night, falling to Lewis County, 11-1, in five innings.
The Lions’ star pitcher Emily Cole kept the Red Devils from reaching base after the first inning.
“She had a great performance here tonight,” Lewis County coach Chad Chase said. “We’ve put together a good couple of games now. She’s right back to looking like her old self. She’s worked hard all winter long and it’s really starting to show. I’m really proud of her.”
Cole had nine strikeouts across the four 1-2-3 innings and had a total of 11 on the night.
“It’s a big district win,” Chase said. “Russell has put together a good ball club there. We’re glad to get out of here with a win.”
After giving up a run in the top of the first, Russell responded in kind, getting a double out of lead-off hitter Paige Hutchison, who eventually stole home on a passed ball.
“I’m proud of them for starting out the game aggressively,” Russell coach Amanda Beek said. “The first inning was good. It fell off after that, but they continued to stay on it and try at the plate.”
Lewis County found its rhythm in the top of the second, and never really looked back.
A hit from the inning’s leadoff batter Jenna Lucas turned into two extra bases after an error sent the ball to the wall.
It was followed up by a sacrifice fly from Jadan Stidam, an RBI triple from Kayla Sullivan, and an RBI single from Cole that reached the warning track.
The damage for the Red Devils heading into the bottom of the second was a 5-1 deficit.
As Cole escorted Russell to early exits for the remainder of the game, the Lions’ bats got to work.
Back-to-back RBI doubles from Jerra Lucas and Addison Willis hung two runs in the third, while a sacrifice fly from Sarah Paige Weddington in the fourth put up another.
With an 8-1 advantage to start the fifth frame, Sullivan drilled a rocket over the left-field wall for a three-run homer to put the game into mercy territory, which the Lions secured after Cole’s fourth 1-2-3 outing.
“She’s really good,” Chase said of Willis’ performance for the night. “She hit the ball well, and our whole team hit the ball well today. We came out a little sluggish to start the season (and) lost a couple of games, but we worked really hard this offseason. We came out tonight and put it together.”
Lewis County (3-2) looks to keep the momentum as it rolls into Bracken County tonight at 6 p.m.
“We’re ready to go there,” Chase said. “They’ve got a really good pitcher there, so we’re excited to play them. I think we’re all focused right now, these young ladies are focused. After taking a couple of losses early on, they’ve set goals of things they want to do and this will be a stepping stone along that way. We’re excited to go there and hopefully get a win.”
Russell (3-5) will need to regroup quickly as it faces another district opponent at Raceland tonight at 5:30 p.m.
“If we could get a few more of our players back in their original positions, it would be nice,” Beek said, referring to the injury woes her club has faced early this season. “We definitely want to see the same attitude and effort. That’s all we can ask, especially the way we have to move them around here. But they show up and show out.”
LEWIS CO. 142 13 — 11 14 0
RUSSELL 100 00 — 1 1 1
Cole and Lucas; Ratliff and Chalupa. W — Cole. L — Ratliff. 2B — Cole (LC) Hutchison (R) Lucas (LC) Willis (LC). 3B — Sullivan (LC). HR — Sullivan (LC).