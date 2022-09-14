Greenup County’s volleyball team was slow out of the gate. Raceland, off to its best start since the final season of its four-peat as 16th Region Tournament champion from 2013-16, had no such problem, but like the Musketeers entered the year coming off a series of down seasons.
The Musketeers and Rams have each found growth this year and aim to add to it this weekend as northeastern Kentucky’s representatives to the Kentucky 2A and All “A” Classic state tournaments, respectively.
Greenup County has won five of its last eight matches after a 1-7 start. That includes a pair of 3-0 sweeps of Mason County and Powell County in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 Tournament on Saturday in Irvine.
“The 2A tournament was probably the biggest confidence-booster for the team,” first-year Musketeers coach Ali Suttles said. “They now see that they can win if they believe in themselves and their talent. Milestones like winning the last (five out of eight) are small things that mean a lot to them, considering the past few seasons they've had.”
The Musketeers qualifying for the final eight of a statewide tournament might indeed have seemed far-fetched entering the season. Greenup County is in search of its first winning campaign since 2015 and went 36-125-1 in the six years between that one and this one.
The Rams hit a similar lull after winning their first match at the state tournament in 2016. Raceland was 18-17 the next fall, then had four consecutive sub-.500 seasons, going a combined 31-74.
Raceland has completely flipped the switch, carrying a 15-2 record into tonight's scheduled match with Ashland. Bill Farley said his Rams are better gelled than last year and better handle small problems without compounding them.
“There were quite a few matches last year that we should’ve won that we didn’t, and there probably are a few matches that we did win that we shouldn’t have,” Farley said. “We’re trying to stay laser-focused on the next thing.”
To that end, Raceland has adopted a philosophy used by former Wisconsin football coach Barry Alvarez, for whom a cousin of Farley’s played, he said. The idea: to go 1-0 every time out.
“We don’t think about the past, we don’t think about the future, we just focus on being 1-0 at that time,” Farley said. “And they’ve really bought into that. So we’re just gonna go out at 6:45 Friday night (in the All ‘A’ state pool play opener) and we’re gonna try to go 1-0, and then after that, we’re gonna play at 8:15 and try to go 1-0. And then come back Saturday morning at 9:15 and try to go 1-0.”
Like Greenup County, the Rams got their jump-start in their classified tournament. Raceland was down to Fairview early in its 16th Region All “A” opener on Aug. 20 before rattling off six straight set victories to knock off the Eagles, West Carter and host Rose Hill Christian.
Greenup County (6-10) meets Taylor County, the champion of Section 4, on Friday morning at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro.
Suttles said she’s done some homework on the Cardinals (15-7 entering Wednesday’s match with Marion County). The Musketeers have not met them at least since 2002, which is as far back as comprehensive online KHSAA records go.
“They are pretty young too, so it will probably be a good matchup between the two of us,” Suttles said of Taylor County. “I think any time we get to play a team from outside of our district/region, it makes for a great experience. We get to see competition from other parts of the state and compete with it. I expect to see some different volleyball from them. We will be ready.”
The 2A state semifinals are Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Central time and the title match is Sunday at noon.
Raceland is in Pool D of the All “A” at Eastern Kentucky with Whitesville Trinity, Todd County Central and Eminence.
The Rams meet the Eighth Region small-school champ Warriors (11-6) first on Friday at 6:45 p.m., and then get the Rebels (11-2) of the Fourth Region at 8:15 in Richmond.
Raceland returns to the floor Saturday morning at 9:15 against the Third Region representative Raiders (16-4) to conclude pool play. The championship bracket, taking the top two teams from each of the four pools, commences at 11 a.m. Saturday, with semifinals following at 1 and 2 p.m. and the championship match slated for 3 p.m.
The Rams have played two matches against their pool-play opponents since the advent of the KHSAA website. Raceland topped Trinity, 2-1, in 2010, in an All “A” State encounter. The Rams beat Todd County Central, 2-0, in 2017.
