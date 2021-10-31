PARIS After participating in seven Class A state cross country championships, Elizabeth Middleton’s 5K high school running career has drawn to a close.
It was a quiet finish for one of the last runners to have been grandfathered in as an exception to the rule preventing pre-seventh-grade students from competing in high school meets. The West Carter senior placed 63rd on Saturday at Bourbon County.
“Obviously, I’m happy overall, but not about today’s race. I’m proud of myself for having made it to State for seven years and I’m pretty happy with how I’ve done,” she said. “It’s bittersweet, but I’ve really enjoyed it. I'm sad it’s over, but now it’s time to get prepared for track season and just get ready for what’s ahead and the next challenge.”
In rainy, muddy conditions, Middleton covered the course in 23:23.68.
“The cold weather and the mist helped me stay cool, but raining last night and this morning didn’t help the course. So I had to re-plan my race strategy and pick it up on the flat sections and not go as fast on the downhills,” she said. "The (slipperiness of the course) really changes your plan quite a bit.”
Middleton was one of a handful of area runners to compete in Saturday morning’s race. Morgan County sophomore Abby Allen led the girls by placing 61st in 23:23.08. Bath County freshman Madison Mabior, who finished second at last weekend's region meet, followed in 75th, with Piarist junior Oliva Ross covering the distance in 26:36.68 to claim 158th.
Bath County was the lone area school to qualify a girls team. The Lady Cats finished 27th with 742 points. Sophomore Jordan Swartz was the squad’s second finisher, placing 177th in 27:37.53, followed by freshman Izzy Hughes in 214th in 33:04.60, sophomore Jaelyn Gibson in 215th in 33:21.08, sophomore Maura Boggs in 223rd in 37:29.17, seventh-grader Marah Mabior in 226th in 38:46.39 and eighth-grader Karson Tolle in 229th in 40:40.16.
Menifee County freshman Brevon Ricker topped the northeastern Kentucky boys group by placing 41st in his 5K race in 18:52.99.
“I didn’t want to start off too fast and end up wearing myself out. I didn’t worry about the mud or conditions, I just wanted to push through and try to do my best all race,” he said. “Being a state meet, you have to do your best no matter what.”
He did take the advice of his coach, and his father, Paul Ricker, when it came to adjusting to the sloppy course.
“My strategy was to watch people in front of me and see what path they take. If they started slipping, I took a different path so I could have a better grip,” he said. “My dad trained me to attack the hills as fast as you can and then sit back and regain my pace. Even on the downhills, to attack. Let the momentum carry you and let your body coast, and then get back into your pace.”
Elliott County's lone entry, junior Blake Holbrook, was next among the locals, finishing in 81st in 19:58.59.
Morgan County was the sole team qualifier from the area. The Cougars placed 32nd with 763 points.
Freshman Noah Pack paced the squad by placing 112th in 20:26.97. Junior Kye Havens was next in 165th in 21:47.41. A trio of seniors rounded out the Morgan County contingent. Isaac Wright (22:48.45) and Jeremy Pack (22:50.00) finished in 198th and 199th place, respectively, with Spencer Bolin claiming 230th in 24:11.31.
Bath County had a pair of boys qualify as individuals. Senior Judah Hill was 133rd in 21:03.55 with eighth-grader Nathan Roark in 138th in 21:08.19.
Bishop Brossart's Claire Curtsinger capped off her career by notching back-to-back individual state titles, winning Saturday’s girls race in 19:39.92. Lexington Christian narrowly claimed the team title over Villa Madonna by a four-point margin with 108 points.
Beechwood senior Natnael Weldemich cruised to the top spot in the boys’ race, clocking a time of 16:59.77. Last year's runner-up, St. Henry, was the team champ after recording 59 points.