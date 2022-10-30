PARIS For the second straight cross country race, Menifee County’s Brevon Ricker and Morgan County’s Abby Allen led the area finishers.
Last week it was the Class A, Region 7 championship and on Saturday it was the Class A state race at Bourbon County.
Ricker placed 34th in 17:40.72. The sophomore has moved up the list in each of his four trips to the state meet. He was 222nd (20:53.27) in 2019, 100th (19:35.31) in 2020 and 41st (18:52.99) last fall.
Ricker was pleased with his performance.
“Overall, I think I did pretty good. I improved a lot from last year,” he said. “But I wish I could have done some things different, like get more training.”
Like he did last week in winning the region title, Ricker wanted to start fast and get away from the other runners. However, on Saturday he altered his approach slightly to compensate for the larger field of competitors.
“For the most part, I used other people against themselves. If someone goes out in front of me, I’d chase them down and that would propel me forward to go catch the next person,” he said. “It was kind of a strategy but mostly a reaction (to how the race was unfolding).”
Because the state course has long gradual hills, Ricker wanted to use them to his advantage and attack on each one, but also to sit back and regain his rhythm and put it into cruise control between them.
“Just like on all my other courses, I go to the hills, get up as fast as possible, go downhill as fast as possible and take the inside on the curves,” he said. “I got a really good start. I saw that several runners got bunched together on the inside, so I went on the outside of everybody and I stayed with some runners (there) to get out of the pack, and that created some space for me.”
Allen had mixed results in comparison to last year. She ran faster on Saturday, finishing in 23:07.90 (an improvement of over 15 seconds), but placed lower (79th versus 61st). Still, she was happy with her race.
“Last year I had a higher place, but ran faster this year, so I’m pretty happy with that,” the junior said. “I used too much energy at the beginning to get out of the crowd, but (stayed) even on how much energy I used going up the hills and on the flats. The hills didn’t really slow me down any.”
Still, with a field that included nearly 250 runners, she had to diverge from her normal strategy.
“I broke out of the crowd at the start but got boxed in about a quarter or half a mile in,” she said. “I had to go a little faster than I had planned, but I slowed back down and got back on my pace again.”
Saturday’s time was Allen’s fastest in three trips to the state meet, including last year’s 23:23.08. The junior also finished 120th in 26:13.24 as a freshman in 2020.
Only two area teams qualified in each race. The Elliott County boys claimed 34th with 845 points, while Bath County scored 951 points to place 36th. St. Henry defended its title after scoring 53 points. The Crusaders also had the individual champ in Ryan Dixon, who covered the course in 16:03.83.
Behind the efforts of Allen, Morgan County captured 30th in the team standings. The Lady Cougars tallied 711 points. Bath County was the only other school to qualify its entire squad for the meet. The Wildcats scored 768 points and finished in 32nd. Beechwood’s girls moved up three spots from its 2021 effort to sit on top of the podium with 65 points.
A total of 16 boys and 12 girls represented northeastern Kentucky at the meet.
Elliott County’s Blake Holbrook finished behind Ricker in 93rd in 19:06.08. Noah Pack was Morgan County’s lone male entry. He placed 161st in 20:20.78. Raceland senior Hunter Masters was 177th in 20:33.14. He was followed by Elliott County’s Payton Holbrook (198th in 20:47.53), Bath County’s Jonah Gibson (202nd in 20:49.07), Nathan Roark (213th in 21:12.41) and Chase Martin (221st in 21:22.44), Elliott County’s Sam Dehart (239th in 21:56.47) and Ayden Reed (241st in 22:04.00), Bath County’s Aiden Staton (242nd in 22:04.73), Elliott County’s William Duncan (252nd in 22:26.08) and Crayston Hale (263rd in 23:21.88), and Bath County’s Zach Grigsby (270th in 25:19.17), Roby Pile (272nd in 25:52.77) and Lincoln Johnson (277th in 27:48.44). Elliott County’s Kristian Thornsberry qualified, but did not compete on Saturday.
Bath County’s Jordan Swartz was a little under eight seconds back of Allen in the girls race. She finished in 83rd with a time of 23:15.80. Swartz’s teammate, Madison Mabior, was 123rd in 24:18.70. West Carter senior Alexis Bond was 125th in 24:20.10, with Morgan County’s Anna Cantrell next in 132nd in 24:30.80, followed by her teammate, Braylyne Carpenter, in 156th in 25:03.50. Abby McPherson was 233rd in 31:45.30 and Alyssa McPherson was 240th in 35:22.40 to round out the Cougars.
Bath County had four other entries. Izzy Hughes was 224th in 30:00.90, with Tayleigh Lloyd in 232nd in 31:15.40, Marah Mabior in 242nd in 35:53.00 and Karson Tolle in 244th in 36:25.60.
Last year’s runner up, Kentucky Country Day’s Haley Schoenegge, won the race in 19:00.30.