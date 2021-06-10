LEXINGTON Krista Perry gently tossed her gold, purple and black spikes aside and bent over.
“My legs are burning,” Morgan County's senior hurdler said.
When it came to jumping over 10 obstacles, Perry torched the field at Thursday's Class A state track meet at the University of Kentucky with two wins: a state record 14.52 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and a top-10 46.22 in the 300.
Pretty good work by itself, but Perry did a little more. She finished second to Somerset's Kendall Burgess in the long jump (17 feet, 3¾ inches) and fourth in the 100 dash in a personal best 12.66.
“I'm just very satisfied with everything and how it's all went,” Perry said.
Perry's 33 combined points were the sole reason for Morgan County's seventh-place team finish.
Perry, who's headed to Marshall University, finished with three state hurdles titles for her career; she won the 100 in 2019. The distance she placed between herself and the field Thursday stuck out. She beat University Heights' Evelyn Morales by a little more than a second in the 100 and 300.
“The 300 hurdles, I thought they went pretty well,” Perry said. “Not the time I was hoping for, but still a good race. I was hoping for a PR (personal record), and I was about a second off from that.”
Perry's career started with just the 300 hurdles. She added the 100 after longtime official and coach Bob Stacey urged her to try it.
“I was, like, there's no way I'm going to do any good in these,” Perry said, “but I just kept working off-season, in-season. Hard work pays off.”
At Marshall, Perry wants to run the 100 and 400 hurdles and the heptathlon. The hardest potential challenge: throwing a javelin.
“It's really hard, really hard,” Perry said. “Javelin is a lot of technique.”
Perry had one more wish — that she has inspired high school girls to better what she's done.
“I'm just honored to be part of Morgan County and do my part for our community,” Perry said.
Hurdling gymnast
Raceland seventh-grader Sophia Maynard stood near Perry. She took third in the 300 hurdles (49.04) and fourth in the 100 (17.29).
Maynard's favorite sport, however, is gymnastics.
“It's hard to balance both sports,” Maynard said. “I'm very into gymnastics. I've done it for 11 years.”
At first, Maynard, 13, didn't take track seriously. She rationalized not putting forth the effort because she was running against high school girls.
Then, an epiphany. Maynard said an early-season 4x200 relay at Russell changed her attitude.
“Someone came up to me and said something nice to me,” Maynard said. “And at that point (I thought) I can push myself harder to beat these high schoolers.”
Bath County senior Amelia Oldfield finished third in the 400 dash (1:01.31) and third in the 800 (2:25.75). She said she'll be a UK student who runs only for fun.
“My goal is to run a marathon someday,” Oldifeld said.
Bishop Brossart won the girls team title over Somerset, 87-67. Louisville Collegiate was third with 54 points, followed by St. Henry with 44.2 and Beechwood with 38.
A Top 20 Day
The Rams' 21 points were good for 16th place out of 39 teams.
Senior Hunter Correll took second in the discus (a school-record 145 feet, 11 inches) and third in the shot put (45-9). Fellow senior Will Nichols was fifth in the long jump (20-1), seventh in 110 hurdles (16.26) and eighth in 300 hurdles (42.31).
“I think we had a phenomenal day,” Raceland coach Randy Helton said. “Hunter Correll actually exceeded what we thought he would do in shot and discus.
“Will Nichols? Unbelievable day … We were thinking we'd be lucky to break double digits on a good day.”
Louisville Holy Cross edged Bishop Brossart, 55-53, for the boys team title. Fort Knox was third with 44 points, Walton-Verona was fourth with 41, and Beechwood was fifth with 39.
For full meet results, visit http://ky.milesplit.live/meets/434894.