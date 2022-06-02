LEXINGTON The standings from Thursday's Class A state track meet at the University of Kentucky listed Menifee County in 23rd place with 10 points.
It was an accurate -- and incomplete – account. It's closer to the truth to say junior Taylor Parks was entirely responsible for the Wildcats' total.
Parks scored eight points for finishing second in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 20.87 seconds. She added the other two by taking seventh in the triple jump at 32 feet, 6 inches.
“I'm just glad I could help make Menifee look better,” Parks said. “Just doing it for my county … I've only been on the podium one other time, and that was last year for triple; I got eighth place.”
Menifee County coach Paul Ricker was justifiably proud.
“Taylor was phenomenal in that 800,” he said. “She gave everything she had.”
Parks was certain Louisville Collegiate's Reese Ragland was the best in the 800 field; she won in 2:19.38. It wasn't an easy win – Parks trailed by just a quarter of a second after 400 meters.
“I stayed with her to the end, so it kind of stinks I was that close to first,” Parks said. “I was so close to it. I wish I would have started my kick sooner, but I really did give it all I had.
“I knocked off eight seconds off my (personal record), and then it beat the school record by six seconds.”
Parks made the triple jump podium in her sixth and final attempt.
“My legs are dead,” Parks said afterward. “I actually got sick when I was getting my (800) medal.”
A destroyed record
West Carter's Connor Greene said there was some track and field destruction.
Greene joined teammates Timothy Fields, Harley Richards and Kaden Wilson took third place in the 4x800 relay. Their time of 8:36.24 seconds was about 10 seconds behind Bishop Brossart's winning 8:26.39 and nearly six behind Calvary Christian's 8:30.96.
“We were ranked ninth,” Greene said. “To come and get third is really good, really good. Everybody ran a PR (personal record).”
Thursday was the fifth time West Carter crushed the school record.
“The school record at the beginning of this year was 9:07; that was set in, like, 2011,” Greene said. “We destroyed that record.”
Greene said the Comets were fifth or sixth when he handed off to Fields. Richards kept his team there, and Wilson brought the team home.
Clipping
Raceland eighth-grader Sophie Maynard finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, covering the distance and 10 hurdles in 49.72. She was one spot lower than last year.
Maynard nevertheless smiled.
“Just happy to be here,” she said.
Maynard's strategy was simple: stay with the eventual winner, Katie Norman of Frankfort, for at least the first 100 meters.
“I clipped one of the (hurdles) on the curve,” Maynard said, “And then I clipped some at the end.”
Raceland's Mason Lykins' 5-10 in the boys high jump was good for eighth place. He did not qualify for the long jump final.
“I usually clear six feet,” Lykins said.
Lykins cleared 5-8 on his first attempt; he didn't surpass 5-10 until his third and final try.
“I don't think he built enough speed,” Raceland coach Randy Helton said. “Second attempt, he didn't get his back (foot) up. Third one, he was fine.”
Lykins jumped into the bar on his first attempt at 6 feet. He was less certain about what happened on the next two tries.
“My second one, I don't know what really happened; my shorts just barely caught it,” Lykins said. “And then my third one, I didn't get high enough, I guess. My timing was off.”
A local state champion
West Carter's A.J. Butler was the only local state champion. He and Preston Nauman won the Unified mixed shot put with a 59-1 toss.
Butler and Wilson finished fourth in the Unified 2x50 relay in 21.04.
Other local medalists: Bath County's Judah Hill (seventh in the boys pole vault with a 10-6); Raceland's Sophie Maynard (fourth, 300 hurdles, 49.72); and Wilson (fourth, 800 run, 2:01.17)
West Carter's Beth Middleton finished an eight-year run. She's one of the last to be grandfathered in when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association no longer allowed elementary-age students to compete against high-schoolers.
Bishop Brossart easily won the girls team title over Fort Campbell, 104-41 2/3. Paris and Lexington Christian tied for third with 40 points, and Louisville Collegiate was fifth with 38.
Fort Knox won the boys championship over Walton-Verona, 71-57. Pikeville was third with 45, followed by Beechwood with 44 and Bishop Brossart with 43.
The Class 2A meet begins at 9 a.m. Friday. For complete results from Thursday, visit khsaa.org.