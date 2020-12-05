PAINTSVILLE Dan Howard took a moment to marvel.
“Those guys, they look like they live in the weight room,” Hazard’s coach said of Paintsville’s players, “and it pays off. That’s what happens in playoff football. You’ve gotta be able to run the football and stop the run.”
The Bulldogs did neither on Friday night. The Tigers rushed for 310 yards and six touchdowns, and they held Hazard to minus-18 yards on the ground — aided by what’s statistically recorded as rushing losses on a pair of blocked punts — in Paintsville’s 39-7 Class A state quarterfinal victory.
Three Tigers — Harris Phelps, Luke Hyden and Karsten Poe — each approached or surpassed triple digits on the ground. Phelps ran for 124 yards, Poe picked up 99 and Hyden netted 92. And each ran for two TDs.
“That’s phenomenal,” Paintsville coach Joe Chirico said. “In these conditions, just hanging onto the ball is tough.”
By the time the game was over, Memorial Field was indeed nearly ankle-deep in mud in some places after a day-long rain. The field doesn’t have long to recuperate: the Tigers are set to host Newport Central Catholic in next Friday’s state semifinals.
Paintsville had little trouble getting going on the sloppy track, scoring on its first two possessions. Phelps capped a nine-play opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown plunge.
The Tigers’ Matthew Davis blocked a Hazard punt to set Paintsville up at the Bulldogs’ 21, and on the next play, Phelps produced another TD from 21 yards away. Less than four minutes in, the Tigers already led by two scores.
Paintsville didn’t tally again until the final minutes of the second quarter, but it had set the tone for a game in which the Tigers would compensate for quarterback Jake Hyden’s continued absence due to a knee injury by controlling the ground game.
“Our offensive line and D-line really show what’s going on,” Luke Hyden, Jake’s first cousin, said. “They lead us, no matter what, and once we set the tone, get a couple touchdowns going, there’s nothing stopping us. We step on the throat. That’s it.”
Hazard quarterback Garrett Miller came into the game tied for eighth in the state in Class A in passing yards per game with 159. Against an inhospitable defense and in less-than-ideal passing conditions, Miller hit 4 of 13 passes for 30 yards — 23 of them on one completion on the Bulldogs’ final drive.
And the Bulldogs had added a rushing component to their offense since their 54-0 loss at Paintsville on Sept. 25. Sophomore Max Johnson had run for an average of 139 yards per game in Hazard’s six games since then, including a 21-12 stunner of Pikeville in the district final the week prior.
Paintsville shut that down too. Johnson picked up 43 yards on 13 carries and had only 19 yards through three quarters.
“Once we heard they beat Pikeville, we were like, they probably changed something,” Hyden said. “We saw No. 20 (Johnson) has really picked up his game play. We had to change our game play around No. 20 a lot. We shut him down. That was it.”
The Tigers punctuated that statistical domination by blocking two punts and recovering three Hazard fumbles. They converted four of those five short fields into touchdowns.
“When you’re playing in the playoffs, you can’t turn the football over, and when you do, this is what happens,” Howard said. “It’s just a tough night. We picked a bad night to play a bad football game.”
Already up 13-0, Paintsville (8-2) recovered a Hazard fumble at the Bulldogs’ 32-yard line with 4:31 to go in the second quarter and Poe ran for a 27-yard touchdown two plays later.
The Bulldogs lost another fumble two plays into their next drive at their own 28, and Hyden scored from 7 yards out four plays later to make the score 25-0 at intermission.
Poe rushed for a 10-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter, and after Nathan Marsillett blocked Hazard’s punt and John Blackburn recovered it at the Bulldogs 21, Hyden set the running clock in motion with a 16-yard TD with 8:23 to play.
Johnson rushed for a 3-yard TD with 1:55 to play to get Hazard (4-6) on the board.
Paintsville hosts Newport Central Catholic in the state semis because it has the second-best RPI of Class A teams remaining. Louisville Holy Cross, which had the top rating in Class A, lost to the Thoroughbreds, 42-21, on Friday.
HAZARD 0 0 0 7 — 7
PAINTSVILLE 13 12 0 14 — 39
FIRST QUARTER
P — Harris Phelps 5 run (Braydon Combs kick), 9:26
P — Phelps 21 run (kick fails), 8:19
SECOND QUARTER
P — Karsten Poe 27 run (run fails), 3:37
P — Luke Hyden 7 run (pass fails), 1:14
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Poe 10 run (Combs kick), 11:53
P — Hyden 16 run (Combs kick), 8:23
H — Max Johnson 3 run (Jonah Helm kick), 1:55
H P
First Downs 4 19
Rushes-Yards 25-(-18) 56-310
Comp-Att-Int 4-13-0 3-6-0
Passing Yards 30 20
Fumbles-Lost 5-3 3-0
Punts-Avg. 7-19.1 2-38.5
Penalties-Yards 4-20 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Hazard rushing: Johnson 13-43, Deaton 1-0, Miller 7-(-18), Team 4-(-43).
Paintsville rushing: Phelps 23-124, Poe 13-99, L. Hyden 12-92, Taylor 2-9, Thompson 1-5, Marsillett 1-1, Team 4-(-20).
Hazard passing: Miller 4 of 13 for 30 yards.
Paintsville passing: Poe 3 of 6 for 20 yards.
Hazard receiving: Ford 1-23, Pelfrey 1-6, Johnson 1-3, Turner 1-(-2).
Paintsville receiving: Thompson 1-7, Phelps 1-7, Porter 1-6.