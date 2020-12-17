Friday’s Class A state football final between Paintsville and Kentucky Country Day may be a study in similarities.
There are at least three: both the Tigers and Bearcats seek their first title at 11 a.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, both feature their running games, and both wear royal blue as their primary color. (KCD adds gold.)
“It’s really strength on strength,” KCD coach Matthew Jones said. “Their strengths are running the ball and stopping the run, and our strengths are running the ball and stopping the run. I think you’ve got two very, very similar teams.”
Paintsville (9-2) is winless in three previous final appearances: 15-13 to Fort Campbell in 1978, 14-6 to Crittenden County in 1985 and last year’s 43-0 humiliation to Pikeville.
KCD makes its first appearance. Jones said his team has not obsessed about Paintsville’s 44-20 win in last year’s semifinals.
“This is a different team, much more experienced, much more senior-heavy,” Jones said.
Paintsville goes to sophomore Harris Phelps for most of its rushing – a smart move because he has 1,185 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior Jake Hyden has thrown for 1,047 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions, and junior Zach Taylor has 364 receiving yards with two scores.
“I believe my vision’s the best part of my game,” Phelps said. “I honestly give all my credit to my line.”
Paintsville coach Joe Chirico added, “His vision and his explosiveness are probably his best attributes.”
Hyden is grateful to be playing – he tore his left MCL during an Oct. 17 win over West Carter and was on the field for losses to Raceland and Letcher County Central before missing playoff wins over Betsy Layne, Raceland and Hazard.
Doctors cleared Hyden for last Friday’s 21-7 semifinal win over Newport Central Catholic; he ran 10 times for 33 yards.
“I didn’t know anything was torn,” Hyden said Tuesday.
KCD’s (10-1) offense starts with junior Nathan Caldwell (978 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) and senior Eric Dickerson (833 yards, 14 scores). You’ll see Dickerson wearing No. 34; Jones playfully regrets not giving him No. 29 – the numeral Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson sported.
“I should’ve given him that and some of those Rec-Specs (goggles the more famous Dickerson wore), and I would’ve been a genius,” Jones said. “He does have a great name; he’s a great player, so we’re fortunate to have him on our team.”
Jones said Dickerson and Caldwell get to the same place by different routes.
“Eric is a little bit more shifty; he’s a little bit more of an in-space, make-you-miss kind of guy,” Jones said. “Nate’s more of a downhill between-the-tackles kind of runner. They’re both outstanding.”
The Bearcats rely on the run-oriented single-wing formation with its unbalanced line and usually three backs. “It’s the oldest offense in football,” Jones said. “It’s what Pop Warner ran with the Carlisle Indians back when Jim Thorpe played.”
If KCD decides to throw when teams commit nine or 10 defenders to stop the run, junior Luke Russo (56-of-101, 1,053 yards, 12 TDs, five interceptions) looks for seniors Jalen Todd (23 catches, 508 yards, six touchdowns, 22 yards per reception) and Drew Russell (19 catches, 291 yards, three scores, 15.3 yards per catch).
Paintsville counters with Frederick James, who has picked off five passes with a touchdown.
KCD and Paintsville are equally stingy on defense. The Tigers allowed just 126 points this season (11.5 a game); the Bearcats surrendered 136 (12.4 per outing).
Todd in KCD’s offense is important, but he could be more a threat as a linebacker: he has 71 tackles – with seven for loss – and 6.5 sacks. He believes all the numbers matter.
“My coaches told me I needed to play a bigger role on the offensive side of the ball this year,” Todd said.
Whatever happens Friday, you assume Hyden and the rest of the Tigers and Bearcats are grateful to be playing.
“I think we’re all just bought into this whole thing,” Hyden said of his team. “I think we’re all excited to be playing.”