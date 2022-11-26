RACELAND Coming off a rare challenge this season in the Class A state quarterfinals, it looked like Raceland was in for another one.
Louisville Holy Cross scored on the second-to-last play of the first quarter on Friday night to get within one point of the Rams in the semifinals.
That was merely the prelude to 42 unanswered Raceland points in a 49-6 victory over the Cougars at Ram Stadium, sending the Rams to a program-record 13th victory and into the state championship game for the second time ever.
“You just can’t get distracted,” Raceland junior back Isaac Browning said of the early close call and the hiccups that led to it. “You just gotta keep going. You can’t get too worried.”
Browning helped push away whatever worries the Rams may have harbored, rushing for 117 yards to complement Noah Wallace’s 140 on the ground.
That duo was among six Raceland players who got into the end zone, spanning from quarterback Logan Lundy’s 44-yard jaunt just over four minutes into the game to Brayden Webb’s 10-yard scoring reception with 4:13 remaining.
Peyton Ison supplied five extra points – the first of which was the 150th of his career – and Conner Hughes hit pay dirt on an end-around on a two-point conversion.
That depth of playmaking was partially a product of Raceland having nearly twice the roster size of Holy Cross.
“So many different guys touching the ball and carrying the ball, and so many different guys on the line of scrimmage laying on you, over the course of time, that wears on you,” Rams coach Michael Salmons said. “It doesn’t matter what the temperature is, that’s hard to handle. Over time, you start getting momentum.”
And the Rams kept it, after turning back the Cougars’ early attempt to take control.
Holy Cross (10-4) answered Lundy’s scoring run when Chris Perry found Logan McClellan loitering open in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard TD with 17 seconds left in the first frame.
A Rams punt that traveled 12 yards and a Raceland pass interference penalty on third down helped set up the Cougars score.
“Obviously we were unhappy with a couple things that transpired there,” Salmons said, “but to their credit, our guys just kept coming. And I think over time, our body blows and the waves that we kept coming at them with really paid dividends on our behalf.”
Three plays after McClellan’s score, Wallace broke loose for 47 yards – partially made possible by Mason Lykins dump-trucking a Holy Cross defensive back to clear a lane – to the Cougars 5-yard line.
“It’s more of a great feeling to see my guys running by me on a good block than it is for me to run one,” Lykins said. “That’s just the unselfishness we have.”
Wallace walked into the end zone off left tackle from 2 yards out shortly thereafter, and Raceland was off and running.
Parker Fannin caught a 58-yard scoring pass from Lundy and Jules Farrow hauled in a 50-yard aerial from Lykins on a double pass for a three-score lead at intermission.
Lykins chipped in an interception on the final play before the break.
Holy Cross, for its part, could only muster 28 yards on the next four drives after its touchdown. By the time the Cougars threatened the end zone again, they were down 42-6 – and that possession ended in a turnover on downs anyway at the Rams 13.
Raceland (13-1) out-rushed Holy Cross 328 yards to 27 and outgained the Cougars in total offense 520 yards to 131.
The Rams hung 49 points on a defense that was allowing 17.5 per game — seventh-best in Class A.
“Missed tackles were absolutely killing us tonight, and (Raceland) converted every one of those,” Holy Cross coach Eric Dick said. “Tackling for us, and playing our gaps and our responsibilities (was poor), but all credit to them. That (Raceland) front line on offense and front seven on defense is one of the best I’ve seen.”
The Rams were also turnover-free against a Holy Cross defense that was second in Class A in forced fumbles (13) and seventh in interceptions (14).
That was particularly critical a week after committing three turnovers in a 17-14 win over Hazard, “which really put us in a position in the game that maybe we could’ve avoided,” Salmons said.
“That was a real point of focus this week, trying to get better at those things,” he continued, “and ball security was really maybe the forethought after last week, and we valued the ball tonight.”
Browning and Wallace salted it away late, rushing for third-quarter scores of 21 and 64 yards, respectively. Webb’s scoring reception in the final minutes added the finishing touches.
Lundy connected on 6 of 9 passes for 142 yards, two scores and no interceptions. He also ran six times for 65 yards.
Fannin caught two passes for 93 yards and Farrow added one reception for 50 yards.
Perry hit on 12 of 22 passes for 104 yards, one score and one pick for the Cougars, who were playing in the state semifinals for the third time in school history. They’ve dropped all three, but Dick saw progress in getting to this point.
“There’s something I’ll take away from that, is just watching them grow together as a group,” he said. “We want to get over this hump, and that weight room’s gonna be the key for us getting over that hump.”
Raceland, which played in its sixth state semifinal in 10 years after never advancing that far before that, meets Pikeville in the Class A state final next Friday in Lexington. The Panthers handled Newport Central Catholic, 50-14, in Pikeville on Friday.
HOLY CROSS 6 0 0 0 — 6
RACELAND 7 20 15 7 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
R – Logan Lundy 44 run (Peyton Ison kick), 7:56
HC – Logan McClellan 6 pass from Chris Perry (kick fails), :17
SECOND QUARTER
R – Noah Wallace 2 run (Ison kick), 9:55
R – Parker Fannin 58 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 6:04
R – Jules Farrow 50 pass from Mason Lykins (kick fails), 2:39
THIRD QUARTER
R – Isaac Browning 21 run (Conner Hughes run), 9:44
R – Wallace 64 run (Ison kick), 5:22
FOURTH QUARTER
R – Brayden Webb 10 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 4:13
HC R
First Downs 9 17
Rushes-Yards 23-27 35-328
Comp-Att-Int 12-22-1 7-10-0
Passing Yards 104 192
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 5-40.6 1-12.0
Penalties-Yards 4-45 7-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Holy Cross rushing: Ballard 9-12, Pennebaker 2-10, C. Perry 10-8, Hardesty 1-2, Team 1-(-5).
Raceland rushing: Wallace 13-140, Browning 10-117, Lundy 6-65, Farrow 3-4, Heighton 3-2.
Holy Cross passing: C. Perry 12 of 22 for 104 yards, 1 interception.
Raceland passing: Lundy 6 of 9 for 142 yards, Lykins 1 of 1 for 50 yards.
Holy Cross receiving: McClellan 4-47, Foushee 4-26, Royse 2-19, Ballard 1-8, Hardesty 1-4.
Raceland receiving: Fannin 2-93, Farrow 1-50, Newman 2-31, Webb 1-10, Wallace 1-8.