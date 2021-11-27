PIKEVILLE Raceland had Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield bottled up for what appeared to be a loss on the Panthers’ first series Friday night in the Class A state semifinals at W.C. Hambley Athletic Complex.
A quick move backward, two shifts right then left and a burst forward and Birchfield had left the Raceland defense in a blur as he dashed 53 yards to paydirt and a 7-0 lead.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they were in a constant blur most of the night as the Panthers rolled to a 36-7, running-clock win to advance to the state championship on Friday afternoon at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“Our guys came out and got that first score and I think that really relaxed them a little bit,” Pikeville coach Chris McNamee said. “Blake Birchfield made a heck of a run on that play. Defensively, we’ve kind of hung our hat on our defense this year and they stepped up again. Just a great overall team effort.”
Birchfield described the play in detail that from the stands looked like he had no hopes of escape of the Raceland defense.
“It was a trap and I could see them—as soon as I got the ball out of the right side of my eyes—I just stepped back and hoped for the best,” Birchfield said. “As soon as I broke that tackle, I was free and a straight line to the end zone.”
It was the first of three scores for the junior, who racked up 189 yards on 22 carries. His second score of the night came on the back end of a turnover by the Rams, who had marched the ball to the Panthers’ 14-yard line. A Logan Lundy pass toward Conner Hughes shy of the goal line caromed off Hughes’s fingers and to Wade Hensley, who snagged the interception at the Raceland 10. Nine plays, 90 yards and nearly five minutes later, Birchfield walked into the end zone untouched for a 21-0 Panthers lead at the half.
“(Raceland) put a good drive together and ran the ball right up the middle of the field on us,” McNamee said. “We got a tipped ball and Wade Hensley came up with the interception which was huge for us. Not only did that pump us up, that puts a little bit of doubt in their minds, too. Our guys took advantage of it and drove down the field and got points.”
Raceland coach Michael Salmons said that play was a critical point.
“You are hoping to cut it in half there and get the ball coming out of the half, so hoping to cut the lead in half and try to get yourself back on time,” Salmons said. “Just couldn’t convert. Again, a couple third downs we had them in and just couldn’t get off the field.”
Pikeville converted on seven of nine third-down attempts against a defense that had limited its opponents to a 20% conversion rate.
“We talked about that this week of taking advantage of the opportunities that we had,” McNamee said. “That’s really important this time of year. Last time we played Raceland here in 2018, we were up 24-0 at the half and the next thing you know, it’s 24-19. We took advantage of those possessions. Really proud of our guys to keep the chains moving.”
Birchfield’s final score of the night came with 48 ticks remaining in the third after he followed his right tackle to the end zone for a 16-yard score. Birchfield converted the two-point conversion for a 36-0 lead that sent the players and Pikeville fans into a motion of the hands moving on a clock.
“Once we get our O-line going and get that momentum going, we are hard to stop,” Birchfield said. “(Quarterback) Isaac (McNamee) is a veteran and he knows what’s going to be open and knows when it’s going to be there.”
Salmons reiterated about the size the Panthers presented on both sides of the ball that led to the lopsided outcome.
“They just really imposed their will in the front seven on both sides of the ball,” Salmons said. “Had a couple chances in the opening drive to get off the field on third down and couldn’t get it done. We gave up an explosive (play) … I always talk about the explosive plays. We settled on our feet there a little bit and then gave up another explosive on the second drive.”
Isaac McNamee went 10 of 15 for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first went 7 yards to Zac Lockhart in the second. His second was a 19-yard hookup with Hensley, who slipped a tackle shy of the sticks and scampered down the sideline for six. Hensley led the Panthers with 111 yards on five catches.
“To get to this level, you have to be able to run the football in the playoffs,” coach McNamee said. “With the line that we have and with Blake’s production, it’s been a big help on our passing game. People have to commit to stopping him and open some things up and when we need to throw, we have good receivers out there.”
Salmons was quick to credit his opposition.
“They have a great football team,” Salmons said, “a great program and their staff is first-class and everything they do is top-notch. You are going to have to beat them; they aren’t going to give you anything. Tonight, they were just better than us.”
Raceland’s lone score came with 3:16 to play on a Lundy 2-yard plunge.
Raceland closes the season at 12-2 which ties the mark set in 2008 for most wins in a single season. The Rams will graduate only two seniors, Will Farley and Parker Gallion.
“Playing football since 1928 and all the people who have come before us and these two seniors we lose tonight, they have laid the groundwork to hopefully one day achieve the ultimate prize,” Salmons said. “It takes everybody. Our team really responded from a year ago after a losing season and was able to triple our victories. I felt like our guys really grew up from last year to this year, but we’ve got more growing up to do and that was very evident tonight.”
RACELAND 0 0 0 7 — 7
PIKEVILLE 7 14 15 0 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
P—Blake Birchfield 53 run (Aaron Chang kick), 9:39
SECOND QUARTER
P—Isaac McNamee 7 pass to Zac Lockhart (Chang kick), 10:12.
P—Birchfield 6 run (Chang kick), 1:54
THIRD QUARTER
P—McNamee 19 pass to Wade Hensley (Chang kick), 7:51
P—Birchfield 16 run (Birchfield run), :48
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Lundy 2 run (Peyton Ison kick), 3:16
R P
First Downs 14 17
Rushes-Yards 30-118 32-258
Comp-Att-Int 9-13-3 10-15-0
Passing Yards 50 187
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 4-34.5
Penalties-Yards 9-75 4-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Wallace 8-57, Farrow 8-26, Browning 7-21, Lundy 5-7, Hughes 1-8, Heighton 1-0.
Pikeville rushing: Birchfield 22-189, Caudill 1-33, McNamee 3-17, Wright 4-12, Anthony 2-7.
Raceland passing: Lundy 9 of 13 for 50 yards,3 interceptions
Pikeville passing: McNamee 10 of 15 for 187 yards.
Raceland receiving: Fannin 3-30, Newman 2-15, Hughes 2-5, Browning 1-2, Farrow 1-(minus 2).
Pikeville receiving: Hensley 5-111, Lockhart 4-74, Birchfield 1-2.