CANNONSBURG Menifee County sophomore Brevon Ricker and Morgan County junior Abby Allen both moved up several spots from the 2021 podium with their finishes at Saturday’s Class A Region 7 Cross Country Championship at the old Boyd County High School. Ricker, who placed third last year, led wired-to-wire en route to capturing his first regional title, while Allen improved from eighth to second in her race to top the local performers.
Pikeville captured both team crowns, while Panther eighth-grader Cadence Compton defended her individual title.
In near perfect conditions, Ricker held off Pikeville’s Carter Hurley to win his 5K race in 17:14.77. Hurley was just under eight seconds back in 17:22.58, with East Ridge’s Keghan Thompson third in 17:49.58. They were the only runners to post a sub-18-minute time. Last year, Ricker covered the course in 17:59.36, while Thompson was seventh in 18:27.18. Hurley did not compete in that meet.
“I heard people behind me, but today was obviously a special day and I was not going to let anybody pass me. I can’t. I’ve got to give myself a chance. So (when) I heard people behind me, I just kept going and I had to attack even more to pull out more ahead,” Ricker said. “There was a straight stretch (on the other side of the bleachers) where I heard (Hurley’s) footsteps and I said to myself that I’ve just got to go for it. I counted about 20 seconds and I put it in a higher gear and just ran faster and I pulled away.”
Ricker usually starts fast, and Saturday was no different. However, this time no one caught up to him.
“I tried to get out ahead at the start. I just wanted to attack this course because I knew it was a flat course,” he said. “All of the times here have been faster. I just wanted to get out here ahead of everybody and just attack it.”
Ricker has had Hurley’s number this season, but he finished behind Thompson at the Boyd County Early Season Showcase. However, with about 800 meters to go, he knew the title was his.
“Over there when you have to run the opposite way, I looked behind me and I didn’t see him for a little bit, so I was like, ‘Just push it’ and I finished,” he said. “I had the mentality that I have to win this. It’s been a dream of mine to win this. I’ve talked about it forever.”
Twelve schools sent representatives to the meet, but only six entered full squads. After falling to East Ridge by four points at last season’s meet, the Panthers gained a measure of redemption by usurping the two-time defending champion Warriors by three (57 to 60) on Saturday. Jenkins finished third with 78 points, followed by Elliott County (91 points), Bath County (92 points) and Morgan County (99 points). Pikeville, East Ridge, Jenkins and Elliott all qualified for state.
“We have a young team and they just really worked hard through the whole year, and they just grinded it out. Probably our youngest runner, Charles Drage, he just really came through today,” said Pikeville coach Tony Whited. “They really wanted to bring this trophy back to Pikeville and I’m so proud of them (that) they did it.”
Allen gave Compton a challenge early in the girls’ 5K race, but the Pikeville star eventually pulled away to a comfortable victory. Compton was clocked in 31:15.52, with Allen second in 22:05.78.
“I started off fast for like the first half mile but then I tried to pace myself out for the next two and a half (miles). But then my last 300 (meters), I tried to sprint,” Compton said. “(The difference between Allen and myself was) about a 10-foot difference for the first mile, so I kind of just stayed with her. And then when I passed her, she (stayed) really close to me (the rest of the way). So were together the whole race basically.”
Saturday’s race was considerably slower for Compton than her 2021 time of 20:39.60, but she still met her goal.
“My objective was to try and stay at like a seven-minute pace. I know it’s a flat course, so I try to just stay very equivalent with my times each mile and I think I did pretty good with that,” she said. “Last year, I did faster and we had more practices, which helped, but I feel like this year I knew the course better which also helped me. And I know how to pace myself now.”
Whited bragged about his star.
“Cadence plays middle school basketball also. She’s juggling both back and forth, and she puts the work in. She really does. She’s a good athlete. She has that determination. She has the willpower to just push herself to the limit,” he said. “And even though she hasn’t gotten the kind of reps in this year that she did last year because of basketball, she just came (here today) and she was ready to run. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Allen held off Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe, who finished third for the second straight year. Rowe crossed the line in 22:14.95. West Carter senior Alexis Bond took fourth in 22:47.82, while Prestonsburg’s Chelsea Spears out-ran Bath County’s Jordan Swartz down the home stretch to capture fifth. Spears was timed in 23:32.23, with Swartz at 23:33.00.
“It started out very fast to try to get out of the way of everybody else and be able to pace,” Allen said. “I didn’t pay attention to anybody around me, I just paid attention to how I was running and how I was breathing … (while still) saving more energy for the end of it.”
Betsy Layne’s Karly Williams was seventh in 23:40.55 and PIkeville’s Kirsten Whited took eighth in 23:42.67 to round out the podium finishers.
Last year’s runner-up, Madison Mabior of Bath County placed ninth in 23:50.04 with PIkeville’s Allison Leitch in 10th in 24:08.53. Morgan County seventh-grader Bralyne Carpenter paced her team by finishing in 11th in 24:40.05. All of the above-mentioned competitors qualified for the state championship.
The final two at-large representatives will be Jenkins’ Emma Stewart, who was 14th in 26:09.15 and Shelby Valley’s Jasmine Mead, who was 15th in 26:09.78. Paintsville’s lone female entry, Emma Keeton was 16th in 26:10.09 and fell one spot below the state’s cutline.
Pikeville had no trouble retaining its title. The defending champ tallied 26 points, with Morgan County in second at 56 points, Bath County in third at 59 points and Shelby Valley in fourth with 71 points. Fourteen teams sent racers, but only Pikeville, Morgan and Bath earned the team bids to run next Saturday.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year with sickness and injuries. … We had some younger girls who came up and chipped in and they just came together and pulled it out,” Whited said. “One of our best runners, Ella Allen, was not here today. She was supposed to run, but her younger brother fell ill yesterday and had to be flown to Lexington and is in critical condition. So, all of our thoughts and prayers are to Ella and her family today. But, I’m just so proud of all of our runners and what they accomplished today.”
The Class A state championship will be held Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris. The boys will begin the meet with a 10 a.m. start, followed by the girls’ race at 11 a.m.