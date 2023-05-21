SALYERSVILLE One team returned to its glory days, while another reached new heights at Tuesday’s Class A Region 7 Track and Field Championships at Magoffin County High School.
Despite a drizzly rain and overcast skies, the Raceland boys and Menifee County’s girls put together a bright performance. The Rams captured their first regional boys’ crown since 2018, while according to Menifee County officials, the Lady Cats are believed to have finished second in the region for the first time in their history.
Raceland boasted four victories and six more runner-up finishes in Tuesday’s 18 events, to tally 147.50 points and take back the title from three-time defending champ Pikeville. The Panthers took third with 78 points, with Prestonsburg claiming second with 93 points.
“Really, the biggest thing was (it) was not just one single guy, but just the whole team. We hadn’t had a whole lot of depth the last few years, but now we have the depth that we used to have when we were winning titles,” said Raceland coach Randy Helton. “So, I think just the overall team depth was huge.”
Shelby Valley placed fourth with 47 points; followed by West Carter (45); East Ridge (42); Bath County (28); Menifee County (23); Betsy Layne (20); Jenkins (17.50); Morgan County (seven); Paintsville (five); Martin County and Piarist (two); and Elliott County, Rose Hill and Phelps (zero).
Menifee County’s girls collected points from seven girls in 11 events.
“Our girls have impressed us all year. We started out (and) we had a few girls and we kind of grew. We’re trying to work on (developing) our program. Between our boys’ and girls’ team, we have less than 20 athletes. So, to get second in such a big meet is amazing,” first-year head coach Loren Parks said. ”I told them from the beginning at this point, it’s all in their head. It’s how good do they want to do and they all stepped up. I couldn’t ask for anything better from them.”
The Wildcats almost did not even make it to the meet. A tornado warning was issued in their county before the team left the school. Concerns about tornados were also in effect in Magoffin County as a weather advisory also was issued there before the meet began.
Since 2010, the Lady Cats have placed fourth four times, with their previous-best finish coming last year when they were third with 76 points.
Pikeville captured the team title for the second straight season after collecting 132.50 points. Menifee added 88, with Raceland in third with 48. Bath County (47); Prestonsburg (41); Shelby Valley (36); Betsy Layne (28); West Carter and Paintsville (24); Morgan County (22.50); Phelps (20); Jenkins (19); Piarist (nine); East Ridge (six); and Elliott County and Rose Hill (zero) rounding out the field.
According to Helton, Raceland’s title was its 18th in school history. The Rams were the regional runner-up in each of the three years since it won the 2018 crown.
Raceland had a strong outing in the field events. Evan Burroughs in the discus (121’05”), Jules Farrow in the long jump (20’09.75”) and Xander Jenkins in the pole vault (11’00.00”) were all winners; while Mason Lykins was second in the high jump (5’10.00”).
“Our field event guys stood out,” said Helton. “There’s so many guys I could mention. Christian Waugh, Jules Farrow on a bad ankle tonight and it was heavily taped and swollen and (he) still won the long jump, and we didn’t even know if he was going to jump.”
Cole Conlon in the 110-meter hurdles (16.79), Christian Waugh in the 400-meter dash (54.19), Ty Tyson in the 200-meter dash (23.87) and Max Burton in the 300-meter hurdles (43.58) were all runners-up on the track. Additionally, in the non-scored 2x50-meter unified relay, Cam Bryan and Riley Lewis also placed second in 15.94.
The Ram boys picked up 30 points in the relays. The 4x100-meter quartet of Waugh, Cameron Bell, Brody Austin and Ty Tyson won its race in 45.43; while the 4x200-meter foursome of Mason Lykins, Austin, Bell and Tyson was second in 1:35.15. The 4x800-meter group of Max Burton, Sean Short, Jackson Winters and Hunter Masters was third in 9:26.80; while Burton, Bell, Lykins and Austin were third in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:50.50.
On the girls’ side, Lady Ram freshman Sophie Maynard continued her dominance in the hurdles, winning the 100-meter race (16.42) and 300m contest (49.78) in dominant fashion. She also was fifth in the 200m in 29.17.
Sophie Hale joined Maynard as the only other Lady Ram on top of the podium after winning the pole vault by clearing 7’06”.
Coach Anthony Frisby’s Raceland girls’ team got a sizable contribution from Tilly Collins. The seventh-grader was fourth in the long jump (14’02.00”), fifth in the high jump (4’02”), sixth in the triple jump (28’11.50”) and seventh in the 200m (30.15).
“It was (a) pretty good (day). Today in long jump, I wanted to focus on my steps and I got them perfect every singlet time. In high jump, it was pretty good, and in (the) 200m, I got a ‘pr’,” she said. “(The) high jump, it went good. It was (just) my third time doing it.”
Menifee’s girls were paced by the meet’s highest-scoring female, freshman Peyton Burgess, who finished with 24 points after taking second in the high jump (4’06”) and 300m hurdles (52.87), and third in the 100m hurdles (19.10). She also was a member of the 4x200m relay team that included and Wells, Shalyne Baker and Taylor Parks, which finished second in 2:00.23.
Parks in the 800m (2:32.85) and Baker in the triple jump (31’06.00”) were the Lady Cats’ lone winners.
Parks, a senior, won all four of her events at the 2022 regionals.
Coach Parks reveled in the accomplishments of her team.
Brevon Ricker paced the Menifee boys by winning the 1,600m (4:45.91) and finishing third in the high jump (5’04.00”) and fourth in the 800m (2:12.46).
West Carter came away with a trio of titles, including Dwaylon Dean in the 300m hurdles (42.68). Dean also was third in the 110m hurdles (17.56). He won the latter event at last year’s meet.
Unlike many of the others, Dean did not have a problem with the weather.
The Comets and Lady Comets also will advance to the state in three relays. The boys qualified twice by winning the 4x800m with Timothy Fields, Jordan Fuston, Harley Richards and Connor Greene in 8:51.67; and the same foursome in the 4x400m in 3:41.69.
West’s women were second in the 4x800m in 12:11.04. Alexis Bond, Jaci Cooley, Destiny Davis and Brooke Wolfe comprised that group.
In addition, Greene placed second in the 800m in 2:06.60, while Bond was third in her 800m race in 2:53.57.
Bath County had a pair of winners and three additional guaranteed state qualifiers.
Paintsville’s lone winner was Olivia Maynard, who claimed titles in the high jump (4’08”) and long jump (15’09.00”). Piarist’s Porsche Reichenbach was second in the latter event (15’01.50”).
The top two finishers in each event will advance on to the state championships, which will take place on Thursday, June 1, at the University of Kentucky.