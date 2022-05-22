OWINGSVILLE Runners, jumpers and throwers received carnations for winning events at Saturday's Class A, Region 7 track and field meet.
If Menifee County's Taylor Parks and Shalyne Baker didn't leave Bath County High School with a bouquet, they should have. They qualified for the state meet June 2 at the University of Kentucky in a combined five events.
Parks and Baker finished 1-2 in the triple jump. Parks leaped a personal record 34 feet, and Baker followed with a 32-9½.
It was just the beginning for Parks.
She won the 100-meter dash, covering the distance in a PR of 13.16 seconds, took the 800 meters in 2:32.20, and joined Baker, Andi Wells and Payton Burgess in a 22-second win over West Carter in the 4x800-meter relay. Their 11:00.19 set a school record.
“This is my first time getting more than one first,” Parks said.
The 800 is a relatively new event for Parks. She used to run the 1,600 and 400.
“I didn't like running (the 1,600), so the 800's a good mixture between them,” Parks said. “I don't like the 400; it's hard to pace yourself on that one."
Baker is making her first trip to UK. She said qualifying in the triple jump is nicer.
“Because it's easier,” she said.
Parks in the triple jump also had a family connection. Her mom, Loren Parks, a Menifee County alumna, was a jumper in her day. Her 32-foot leap was her best.
“(Taylor) started triple jump because I did it,” Loren Parks said. “Now, she loves it. She beat me.”
Parks uncorked her winning jump on the fifth of six attempts.
“I think I can really improve,” Parks said. “I just have to work on my steps; my steps are always messed up. … I'm always behind the line, two feet behind the line.”
Vaulting to the top
Raceland's pole vault duo, junior Sophia Hale and sophomore Taylor Heath, were Saturday's first two automatic state qualifiers. Hale cleared 7 feet even, and Heath was second with a 6-0.
Hale is going to her second straight state meet, while Heath will be at the University of Kentucky for the first time.
“I've gotten better over the year,” Hale said. “I've gotten 7-6 (this year), and in practice, I've gotten a lot higher, but practice doesn't really count."
Heath took up vaulting last year. She has not talked to Hale about what to expect – but she plans to.
“It's very exciting,” Heath said. “I've never qualified for State before, so it's a new environment and a new challenge.”
West Carter's Kaden Wilson qualified for three events. He won the 800 in 2:06.16 and joined Connor Greene, Timothy Fields and Harley Richards to win the 4x400 (3:42.46) and place second in the 4x800 (8:45.17).
The way Wilson saw it, dropping the 200 and 400 dashes for the 800 was a good choice.
“I was ranked second in the state in the 800 coming into region,” Wilson said.
Bath County's Judah Hill qualified for two events. He won the pole vault in 10-6 and was second in the triple jump with a 39-2 ¼.
Pikeville beat Raceland for the boys and girls team titles. The Panther boys won, 152-112, and the girls won, 127-108-1/3.
Menifee County's girls placed third with 76 points. Morgan County was fourth with 57 1/3, and West Carter was fifth with 34.
West Carter's boys finished third with 59 points. Prestonsburg was fourth with 53, and Bath County was fifth with 47.
A flying tent
A burst of wind sent Shelby Valley's tent onto the track between heats of the boys 100 dash.
Rebecca Ratliff, the wife of Wildcats coach Derwood Ratliff, had just gotten out of her seat to watch her son, Jordan Ratliff.
"We were under it, and then we got up to watch the race,” Rebecca Ratliff said. “We didn't notice it until it got to the fence and blew onto the track. It was pretty scary, wasn't it?"
A 90-minute weather delay at around 5:30 p.m. sent athletes to the gymnasium. West Carter girls coach Emaley Russell wasn't fazed.
“I feel like our kids are pretty resilient,” Russell said. “I think track athletes are used to performing under these kinds of circumstances. It's something they're mentally prepared for.”
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet. For complete results, visit live.kingtiming.com.