CANNONSBURG For the second straight year, just a handful of points separated the top two teams in the Class A Region 7 Boys’ Cross Country Championship.
Last fall the difference was nine points. On Saturday on the course at the old Boyd County High School, the margin was just four.
Equally consistent: East Ridge claimed the title and Pikeville took second.
“We had seven guys coming into the race, and all seven guys had a role and they fulfilled their job. They knew what their job was (and) what positions they needed to be in. So, it was a strategy on their and our part. We’d been working on this part of it for the last month and a half,” said Warriors’ head coach Jaime Rose.
Although East Ridge’s top two runners fell just a hair short of placing where they had hoped, what they did achieve was noteworthy.
“Our goal with our top two runners was to be in the top five to six overall and actually the kid who finished first (on the team) set the school record today: 18:26, I think was his time and second place behind him finished in 18:27,” coach Rose said. “This is the first year that East Ridge ever had two kids under 19 (minutes). And Eli Rose and Keghan Thompson have been consistently under 19 all year, and they keep getting it down lower and lower, and this was the race they needed to get it to where it was.”
East Ridge finished with 55 points, followed by Pikeville (59), Jenkins (71), Morgan County (82), Bath County (94) and Elliott County (133).
Just as in the team competition, Saturday’s top two individuals were the same ones who battled for last year’s title. Unlike the team results, this year’s lead runners swapped places.
Senior Drew Hurley clocked a time of 16:31.52 on the 5K course, easily out-distancing teammate and defending champion Rylan Keathley, who finished in 17:21.17.
“I think the hardest part of the race was just being out in the lead for so long just all by yourself. You were very tempted to slow down and sit on it, but in a 5K you just have to keep getting better and better,” Hurley said. “All season I’ve kind of been struggling with that second mile. My first mile has been fast all season. … This was the first race where I wore my watch and I was able to time my miles and proactively work those times down.”
Menifee County freshman Brevon Ricker was the top local boy finisher, placing third in 17:59.36. Bath County senior Judah Hill was fourth in 18:21.32, followed by Jenkins sophomore Matt Morris in fifth in 18:24.43, East Ridge senior Eli Rose in sixth in 18:26.23, East Ridge junior Keghan Thompson in seventh in 18:27.18 and Elliott County junior Blake Holbrook in eighth in 18:29.31.
Pikeville won the girls’ meet handily. Last year, Bath County eked out the team title with 36 points to 37 for the Lady Panthers.
“We just wanted them to perform like they’d been practicing. We try to teach them to run together, to motivate each other and to stay mentally strong,” Pikeville coach Tony Whited said. “And we just had some great showings. We had some ‘pr’s. Our winner is a seventh-grader, Cadence Compton, and she broke our school record.”
Pikeville notched 19 points to win the three-team competition. Bath County was second with 48 points, followed by Jenkins with 60.
Compton won her race by nearly 30 seconds over Bath County freshman Madison Mabior (21:08.14). Compton posted a time of 20:39.60.
“I just tried to stay with the pack, the top five, and my goal was to keep beating people,” Compton said. “Coming down on the hills, I wanted to have a big stride so I could catch up with (those) in front of me and I also wanted to sprint on the straightaways. Since the trail is mostly straight, it was easy to sprint.”
Mabior finished ninth in 2020, covering the course in 23:59.54. She dropped nearly two minutes and 50 seconds off that time on Saturday.
“I was trying to go faster at the beginning to get my spot and then I just tried to keep my pace up for most of (the rest of the race),” she said. “I wanted to go a little bit faster on the last mile. So, I went a steady pace on the first and second (miles) and then tried to pick it up in the last one and the last 400 meters.”
Pikeville sophomores collected third through fifth place. Trinity Rowe clocked a 21:13.60. Kylie G. Hall finished in 21:41.48, with teammate Kristen Whited just behind in 21:46.95. West Carter senior Elizabeth Middleton came in sixth in 21:52.11, with East Ridge senior Leah Wells in seventh in 21:57.64 and Morgan County sophomore Abby Allen in eighth in 21:59.81.
Action continued on Saturday afternoon with the Class 2A Region 7 Championship. The Pike County Central boys and Letcher County Central senior Javier Polly defended their respective titles.
The Hawks compiled 17 points to topple runner-up Magoffin County (45 points).
Polly won his race by more than a minute and eight seconds in 17:33.65. Pike County Central sophomore Connor Ramey was second in 18:41.80. Lawrence County eighth-grader Aiden Mynhier (third in 19:05.23) and freshman Andrew Vinson (seventh in 19:52.48) each earned a spot on the podium and will make the trip to next week’s state meet.
Just as with the boys, the 2021 champs were also repeat winners. Letcher County Central’s Lady Cougars posted a perfect score of 15 to defeat runner-up Magoffin County (40 points), while Powell County eighth-grader Amelia Barnes was the only sub-21-minute runner in her race by finishing in 20:55.80. She was nearly a minute and 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Morris of Perry County Central. Lawrence County seventh-grader Angel Perry finished in ninth place in 25:19.33.
The KHSAA Class 2A State Championship will be Friday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris. The girls' race will start at 4 p.m., with the boys' race slated to begin at 5 p.m. The Class A State meet will follow on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the girls’ competition, followed by the boys at 11 a.m.