RACELAND Logan Lundy turned forgetfulness into something fortuitous during the second half of Raceland’s Class A state quarterfinal on Friday night.
The experienced quarterback shook off thoughts of a third-quarter interception and led his team on a winning drive late in the contest for the 17-14 victory over Hazard at Ram Stadium.
Lundy looked determined to get into the end zone.
Raceland still had the edge in the field position battle as the pick occurred at the goal line. The Bulldogs started the drive that followed on their own 2.
The Rams held with a three-and-out and used the short field to quickly move the ball on the home turf.
Lundy followed his blockers to find paydirt after a 2-yard run several plays later.
“Our offensive line does an amazing job,” Lundy said. “I have a short memory. When you throw a pick, you tell yourself, ‘OK, and go throw it again.’ Our offensive line works hard every day, and we will ride them until the end. When you play playoff football, you have to be able to run the ball. It worked and we came out on top tonight.
“I think the world of my team,” he added. “They kept fighting. You have to do that. It’s going to be close. We turned the ball over. I turned the ball over. There are some things that we have to clean up. We will be back better.”
Raceland had only faced one fourth-quarter deficit all season before having to rally in the final stanza against the Bulldogs, who seemed to hold all the momentum heading into the closing 12 minutes.
“Our guys are really resilient,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “Our program is built on that. We keep chopping the wood and carrying the water. It’s who our guys are, and I thought that was very evident tonight.”
Raceland’s defense stiffened on Hazard’s final possession. The Bulldogs collected big plays in the passing games to move them in prime scoring position.
But quarterback Max Pelfrey couldn’t connect with a receiver on third down inside the Rams’ 20-yard line. Coach Daniel Howard decided to go for the tie. The field goal did not become the equalizer. It had the distance but strayed to the wrong side of the left upright.
“I thought about it,” Howard said about the offense staying on the field for fourth down. “He is a heck of a kicker. It was a tough situation to put him in. It was cold. On third-and-5, we ran the wrong play. If we had another timeout there, I might have called it. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
The Rams attempted to melt the final seconds off the clock. Raceland chose to snap it on fourth down in their own territory. Lundy leaped over the pile to secure the win.
“It’s the guys around him,” Salmons said of Lundy. “He takes on the persona of our team. He plays the next play. It’s a 48-minute game. That play is over and it’s in the rearview. That’s what we were able to do tonight multiple times.”
Raceland will host a state semifinal game against Louisville Holy Cross next week.
The Rams gave up the ball early in the second quarter, one of three turnovers on the night. The Bulldogs tried to take advantage of the takeaway and quickly found themselves knocking on the door to put six on the board.
Max Johnson didn’t have a long enough wingspan to reach the ball across the goal line on the next play.
Pelfrey attempted to hit Landon Smith on a fade route in the corner of the end zone, but Jules Farrow got a hand on the toss and tipped the ball in the air. It landed in Noah Wallace’s capable hands, and he returned it to the Bulldogs 31, only to be negated on a personal foul during the run back.
Lundy said the defense has been key for the Rams all season. Raceland averaged 43 points a game this year, but the junior knows the other side of the ball has been just as crucial for the team’s success.
“They bail us out a lot,” Lundy said. “When I do something stupid, I know guys like Brayden Webb and Ben Taylor have my back. I put my trust in them and they always come up big.”
The infraction gave Raceland more room to operate.
Lundy hit Mason Lykins down the sideline for a 30-yard reception later in the drive. It set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Wallace.
Wallace carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards.
“You won’t find a better high school back than him,” Lundy said. “He takes a lot of pressure off me. In the pass game, they are coming up to tackle him and I can find a seam somewhere. He runs the ball hard.”
Hazard (8-5) committed two turnovers inside the red zone during the first half. Raceland led 10-0 at halftime.
“When we went into halftime,” Howard said, “we said, 'Look, we are shooting ourselves in the foot.’ We knew Raceland was a good team, but we knew we had a good team too. We went out aggressive and we won an onside kick. We jumped on them, and we went up 14-10. You have to give them a lot of credit. When you have two good teams, it comes down to who makes the plays at the end of the game.”
The Rams appeared to counter the Bulldogs’ first score of the second half with one of their own. Hazard would hold on fourth down. Two plays later, Pelfrey hit Jayvon White in the middle of the field for a 41-yard catch.
The catch was confounded by two personal foul penalties from Raceland. Johnson made the most of the awarded yardage to post his second running TD of the night from 2 yards out.
“There were times that were little uncharacteristic of us with penalties,” Salmons said. “We lost three possessions tonight. It’s not ideal for who we are or who we want to be for a game like tonight. I think it shows who you are when things don’t do your way. When that adversity sets in, how do you respond? There is no better way to reveal it than when it’s hitting you right in the face.”
Johnson, who entered the contest with 2,177 total yards, had only 31 rushing yards and added 30 more through the air.
Raceland’s opening possession lasted 14 plays, but the Rams couldn’t push past the Hazard defense. A delay-of-game penalty eventually led to 29-yard field goal from Peyton Ison.
“Our defense led us all year,” Howard said. “It’s been our strong point. It showed again tonight. We had several seniors on that defense. We felt like we would be the game with our defense. Our offense had to make some plays.”
Lundy added 52 yards on the ground for Raceland (12-1).
HAZARD 0 0 14 0 — 14
RACELAND 3 7 0 7 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
R—Peyton Ison 29 field goal, 2:26
SECOND QUARTER
R—Noah Wallace 2 run (Ison kick), 4:32
THIRD QUARTER
H—Max Johnson 4 run (Mia Rouse kick), 7:49
H—Johnson 2 run (Rouse kick), 1:22
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Logan Lundy 5 run (Ison kick), 8:17
H R
First Downs 11 14
Rushes-Yards 28-48 38-215
Comp-Att-Int 15-23-1 5-6-1
Passing Yards 122 53
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 `3-2
Punts-Avg. 3-41.0. 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-72 7-93
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Hazard rushing: M. Pelfrey 7(-1), Blankenship 1-7, H. Pelfrey 1-11, Johnson 19-31.
Raceland rushing: 4-12, Wallace 14-113, Lundy 12-52, Browning 7-33, Team 1-5.
Hazard passing: M. Pelfrey 15 of 23 for 122 yards and 1 interception.
Raceland passing: Lundy 5 of 6 for 53 yards and 1 interception.
Hazard receiving: White 4-50, Smith 4-55, H. Pelfrey 2-11, Johnson 4-30, Patrick 1-11.
Raceland receiving: Lykins 3-40, Newman 1-6, Browning 1-5.