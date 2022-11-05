RACELAND Nicholas County tried to sting Raceland in the opening minutes of the Class A playoffs Friday night.
But after Logan Lundy’s interception on the Rams’ first offensive play of the night, the junior went 16 of 23 for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Raceland’s defense held firm in a 48-6 thumping of the Blue Jackets.
Raceland racked up 486 total yards of offense.
Lundy hooked up with Conner Hughes for the first score — a 68-yard touchdown off a bubble screen in which Hughes found a seam, made a jump cut at the 35-yard line and ran past a final defender for the score.
Lundy hit Mason Lykins for a pair of scores, a 46-yard ball to open the second quarter and a 37-yarder midway through the third that put the running clock in motion.
“We threw the ball more tonight more than we have in the past couple weeks,” coach Michael Salmons said. “Just wanted to work on some timing. I thought we had some advantages in the passing game.”
Where the Rams did not have the advantage in the first half was time of possession as they were limited to only 4:05 of possession. But after the pick, the Rams produced five consecutive scores, with the longest drive using 1:41 to travel 72 yards before the break.
“If the time of possession isn’t in your favor, but you are putting up points, you are going to take that,” Salmons said. “At times tonight, we were able to be explosive and get some points on the board and when they get behind the chains or behind on the scoreboard, although they may be able to keep the ball out of your hands, they can’t catch up that fast.”
The Rams rushing attack provided its share of highlight-worthy plays. Isaac Browning pinballed off a pair of tacklers on a 47-yard TD. Jules Farrow followed the block of Brayden Webb on a stretch play before hitting a crease that sprung him 55 yards to paydirt.
“Good to see Jules get in the open field tonight and be explosive,” Salmons said. “I thought Isaac made some explosive runs including his first carry. Jaxon made a nice explosive run there in the third quarter. Our depth is our advantage and we want to dip into that.”
Browning rushed for 105 yards on only eight totes. Farrow’s touchdown run was his only touch, while the Rams’ leading rusher, Noah Wallace, did not register a carry.
Wallace hauled in a TD on an 8-yard pass from Lundy to cap off the Rams’ 11-play drive before the half on his only touch.
Raceland’s defense once again stymied its opponent to well under its season average while making it play out of its comfort zone. Nicholas County entered the game averaging 240 rushing yards a night but gained only 152 yards on 35 carries. The Rams, however, racked up 194 yards on 17 rushes, a stat that Salmons was key for any team to continue its postseason journey.
Raceland also hauled in its 18th interception of the season when Landyn Newman snagged away a Tate Letcher heave in front of his bench in the second quarter. The interception ties Lexington Catholic for the most in the state, regardless of classification.
“That’s nearly two a game,” Salmons said. “That’s prolific. If you can create turnovers … as the field keeps shrinking, you’re going to give yourself a better chance to win. You have to be able to run the ball, stop the run and not turn it over.”
With the loss, Nicholas County coach Robert Hopkins called it a career after working the sidelines for the Blue Jackets since 2002.
“A lot of respect for Nicholas County and those kids and Coach Hopkins for everything they do,” Salmons said. “They are some really hard-nosed kids and they did some things there in stretches that kept the ball from us. Maybe not explosive, maybe not score-threatening type stuff, but it kept us on the sideline.”
Raceland welcomes Paris Friday night for the second round of the playoffs. It will be the first meeting since a 49-19 Rams win in 2018 that was the 12 consecutive win over the Greyhounds.
NICHOLAS CO. 0 0 0 6 — 6
RACELAND 14 21 7 6 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
R—Conner Hughes 68 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 5:42
R—Isaac Browning 47 run (Ison kick), 3:10
SECOND QUARTER
R—Mason Lykins 46 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 11:19
R—Jules Farrow 55 run (Ison kick), 9:34
R—Noah Wallace 8 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 0:07
THIRD QUARTER
R—Lykins 37 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 7:44
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Parker Ison 4 run (Peyton Ison kick), 11:40
NC—Tate Letcher 30 run (kick fails), 4:28
NC R
First Downs 8 21
Rushes-Yards 35-105 17-194
Comp-Att-Int 5-13-1 17-24-1
Passing Yards 47 292
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-23 1-5
Punts-Avg. 4-26.0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Nicholas County rushing: Saucedo 1-0, Watkins 2-7, Letcher 9-48, Koeder 22-46.
Raceland rushing: Farrow 1-55, Heighton 1-6, Lundy 2-10, Browning 8-105, Parker Ison 3-10, Lewis 1-6, Murrell 1-6.
Nicholas County passing: Letcher 5 of 13 for 47 yards, interception.
Raceland passing: Lundy 16 of 23 for 276 yards, interception; Parker Ison 1 of 1 for 16 yards.
Nicholas County receiving: Saucedo 2-25, Watkins 1-11, Gray 1-0, Hatton 1-11.
Raceland receiving: Farrow 1-11, Wallace 1-8, Heighton 1-11, Hughes 4-89, Fannin 3-31, Lykins 5-114, Newman 1-12, Rowsey 1-6.