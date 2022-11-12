RACELAND Tropical Storm Nicole blanketed the area with heavy rains much of Friday and into the evening before moving out prior to Raceland and Paris kicking off the second round of the Class A playoffs.
By the time Paris exited Ram Stadium, the Greyhounds might have felt like they had been leveled by a Category 5 hurricane after the Rams defense stymied Paris into a 43-6 running-clock beatdown.
Raceland (11-1) held Paris to negative-3 yards of offense in the first half of action and started the clock in motion four seconds in the second stanza.
“That’s a phenomenal stat,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “Our defensive guys were really on the game plan.”
Paris’s first-half possessions included five punts – one that Elias Jackson blocked and the Rams recovered on the Greyhounds 6 – and the first of three interceptions by the Raceland secondary.
The Rams, meanwhile, shrugged off a 47-yard Noah Wallace touchdown on their first offensive snap that was negated by penalty with the first of six first-half touchdowns that led to a 29-0 lead after one.
“Just wanted to be assertive from the start and take advantage of the opportunities that we felt like we had,” Salmons said. “We had a couple of short fields early and wanted to get the running clock early. Really proud of our guys tonight and being mature in their approach and taking care of the game plan. I’m not sure (Paris) had a first down before we got the running clock.”
Salmons was spot-on with his assessment. Paris (8-4) tallied only three first downs, and of its 72 total yards of offense, 53 came on one play late in the fourth quarter. But the primary reason the Rams provided another lockdown defensive performance was the amount of pressure they applied on the opposing quarterback.
Kaden Fredrick threw for only 14 yards on 5-of-14 passing. Rams linebacker Jaxon Heighton hit Fredrick as he threw to force an interception.
“We forced him into throwing multiple picks and was always having to throw on the run,” Salmons said. “It's a lot easier for a quarterback when they can just sit back there and pat the ball. Once the ball was in the air, we made some plays and we made some tackles when they did catch it.”
Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy did not experience the same treatment. He threw for four touchdowns and 83 yards, and the Rams did not start on their own side of the 50 until their first drive in the second quarter.
Lundy’s 83 yards took him over the 2,000-yard mark for the season. He’s the first Rams quarterback to do so since Nathaniel Davidson threw for 3,013 yards in 2016. Lundy threw to five different receivers. Three caught touchdowns, including two by Mason Lykins.
“Really impressed with how he was able to run the team tonight,” Salmons said of Lundy. “He’s growing as a quarterback. The last few weeks, we really haven’t asked him to do much with his feet, but tonight, I thought he really extended some plays with his feet. Either he got out of the pocket and made some throws or got out of the pocket and got some yards with his feet. That will be a big weapon for us going forward.
“I think he is really confident in his game right now and he’s really confident in his receivers, and I thought that showed tonight.”
Lundy’s first of four TDs was a 22-yard pass to Lykins. Lundy found Landyn Newman for a 10-yard score and connected for 10 yards to Parker Fannin for a 29-0 lead before his final pass found Lykins in traffic for a 20-yard pitch and catch.
Raceland also took advantage of the early running clock to continue keeping its stable of running backs fresh. Wallace’s 48 yards led the way. Parker Ison’s six totes paced the team.
“Any time you look at the stat sheet and see a freshman backup quarterback leading you with six carries in the second round of the playoffs, that means you are keeping your guys fresh,” Salmons chuckled.
Raceland welcomes Hazard Friday night for the regional championship at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs and the Rams last met in 1990.
PARIS 0 0 6 0 — 6
RACELAND 29 14 0 0 — 43
FIRST QUARTER
R—Mason Lykins 22 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 8:18
R—Landyn Newman 10 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 5:42
R—Jules Farrow 16 run (Brayden Webb pass from Lundy), 2:30
R—Noah Wallace 6 run (Ison kick), 1:33
SECOND QUARTER
R—Parker Fannin 12 pass from Lundy (Farrow pass from Fannin), 11:55
R—Lykins 20 pass from Lundy (kick blocked)
THIRD QUARTER
P—Trey Murrell 11 pass from Kaden Fredrick (conversion fails), 6:32
P R
First Downs 3 15
Rushes-Yards 15-38 24-143
Comp-Att-Int 7-18-3 9-17-0
Passing Yards 34 85
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-12 4-35
Punts-Avg. 6-22.0 3-36.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Paris rushing: Cruz 3-0, Garr 1-minus 3, Ransom 2-minus-3, Bowling 1-minus 3, Fredrick 4-minus 3, Webb 2-minus 2, Johnson 1-53, Cowan 1-minus 1.
Raceland rushing: Farrow 3-23, Wallace 4-48, Heighton 1-24, Lundy 3-43, Hughes 1-minus 1, Browning 4-18, Parker Ison 6-minus 16, Murrell 1-5, Dinger 1-minus 1.
Paris passing: Fredrick 5 of 14 for 14 yards, interception; Bowling 2 of 4 for 20 yards, 2 interceptions
Raceland passing: Lundy 6 of 12 for 83 yards; Parker Ison 3 of 5 for 2 yards.
Paris receiving: Trey Murrell 2-17, Garr 1-minus 1, Ransom 1-minus 3, Traden Murrell 1-19, Webb 1-1, Hickerson 1-1.
Raceland receiving: Heighton 1-12, Fannin 1-12, Lykins 2-42, Newman 2-17, Rowsey 1-1, Wheatley 1-3, Burton 1-minus 2.