LEXINGTON It was the day that Paintsville waited 100 years to arrive.
After a century of football, the Tigers won their first state title at Kroger Field on Friday afternoon. Paintsville’s defense held Kentucky Country Day, who averaged 37 points a game this season, to a single touchdown in a 38-7 win in the Class A state championship.
“You just have to thank God for what He’s done for us and for putting us in this position,” Paintsville coach Joe Chirico said. “It’s been 100 years that Paintsville has tried to win a state title. I take zero credit with this. My staff and these players deserve all the credit. I’m just the guy who got to be the head coach.”
Chirico got a ceremonial water cooler shower from his players as the final seconds ticked away. A quick start and a suffocating defensive effort helped wash away memories of the last time the Tigers played on the same turf.
“Coach Chirico means the world to all of us,” Karsten Poe said. “He treats us better than anyone ever could. Winning for him, it was awesome.”
“We were just blessed to be in this position,“ Harris Phelps added. “We knew that they were going to play a good team. We had to play well and that’s what we did today.”
Phelps had the biggest day of his young career on the ground. The sophomore posted 221 rushing yards and scored the first touchdown of the contest on Paintsville’s opening drive.
The Bearcats couldn’t covert on fourth down in the first half, including their first possession. The Tigers answered quickly with a march down the field. Phelps sprinted down the sideline for a 23-yard score.
“It just means the world to me,” Phelps said. “We are thankful to win the game. All the credit goes to the offensive line. They do a great job, and I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”
Paintsville’s strength and size up front has been a point of emphasis. It bears an equal importance to the team philosophy of playing for one another.
“A lot of our guys stepped up this year and did what they had to do to help the team win,” Chirico said. “We talk about ‘we, not me’ all the time. We put the team ahead of you and your aspirations. We have a locker room full of guys that appreciate each other.
“These players are in a lot better shape that most people realize. A lot of those guys go both ways. Our offensive line is tremendous. They have worked extremely hard.”
Another promising drive by Kentucky Country Day stalled and it was forced to punt. Nathan Marsillett burst around the edge and got a Tiger paw on the kick to start Paintsville in Bearcats territory.
Jake Hyden briefly returned last week against Newport Central Catholic in the state semifinals. The senior quarterback sustained a knee injury late in the regular season.
The signal-caller turned over his duties to wide receiver Poe during the last five weeks. Hyden has remained in the backfield and started taking handoffs instead of dishing them out.
The new Tigers running back found some daylight to begin the second quarter and scored the first of this three touchdowns to give Paintsville a 14-0 advantage. Harris said seeing Hyden back on the field was a wonderful sight and inspired the rest of the team.
“Jake is the toughest dude on this team,” Phelps said. “I knew that he would give us his all. He came out and played awesome today.”
Poe said once the playoffs started the team would do whatever it took to keep advancing so his quarterback could play out his final season in a Tigers jersey.
“I told him when we played Raceland (in the district championship) that he would be able to play again,” Poe said. “I promised him that we would win that game so he could get back on the field. We did that.”
It was the second straight year the two teams met in the postseason. The Bearcats got a double dose of Phelps after former running back John Walker Phelps recorded 218 yards on the ground in last year’s state semifinal. Brother Harris eclipsed that total in his first state final appearance.
Kent Phelps, another former physical Tigers rusher and Harris and John Walker’s older brother, is now an assistant at Paintsville. Harris Phelps said the program and community has a family feel, but having his brothers around makes it even more special.
“We are so close in my family,” Harris Phelps said. “The whole team is like family.”
Phelps found more running room near the end of the first half. The speedy sophomore put his team in the red zone with a 48-yard run. Brayden Combs added a 23-yard field goal to give Paintsville a 17-0 halftime lead.
“I think some it was (Paintsville’s) size, but those guys are very well-coached,” Kentucky Country Day coach Matthew Jones said. “They played the outside zone really well. We haven’t seen that much this year. I thought we had prepared well for it, but they ran the ball very well against us on the edge.”
Hyden tallied again just two minutes into the third quarter. The senior found paydirt once more midway through the final frame.
Devin Hall joined the scoring after scooping up a Bearcats fumble and returning it 33 yards for a TD on the very next play from scrimmage.
“Our guys came to play,” Chirico said. “You have to give them credit. We stepped up defensively. We were swarming to the ball and doing all the little things that probably go unnoticed. Kentucky Country Day is a phenomenal team, and their running attack is amazing with what they do. We were fortunate to be the better team today.”
Jones said his program’s future is bright after advancing to the KCD’s first 11-man state championship game in school history.
“It is just a historic day for Kentucky Country Day,” Jones said. “For our program to come to Kroger Field and get to play for a state championship, it’s amazing. I think 10 years ago people didn’t think this was possible. To get here today, it’s a testament to our kids and our coaches and our school.”
Poe experienced those same emotions about the thrilling ride he has been on the last five weeks and the history that the Tigers achieved this year.
“Everybody has played to the best of their ability,” Poe said. “The line has been amazing. This victory was great for the whole city of Paintsville.”
PAINTSVILLE 7 10 7 14 — 38
KY. COUNTRY DAY 0 0 7 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
P—Harris Phelps 23 run (Braydon Combs kick) 5:44
SECOND QUARTER
P—Jake Hyden 1 run (Combs kick) 11:57
P—Combs 23 field goal :15
THIRD QUARTER
P—Hyden 6 rush (Combs kick) 10:31
KCD—Nathan Caldwell 1 run (Zach Schonwetter kick) 6:22
FOURTH QUARTER
P—Hyden 5 run (Combs kick) 5:12
P—Devin Hall 33 fumble return (Combs kick) 5:01
P KCD
First Downs 15 13
Rushes-Yards 46-303 41-147
Comp-Att-Int 2-2-0 7-13-0
Passing Yards 15 61
Penalties-Yards 5-49 3-20
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-33.0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kentucky Country Day rushing: Dickerson 19-88, Caldwell 17-50, Yarasimides 2-8, Russo 2-3, Russell 1-2, Team 1-(-4).
Paintsville rushing: Phelps 22-221, J. Hyden 14-35, L. Hyden 4-26, Poe 6-21.
Kentucky Country Day passing: Russo 7 of 13 for 61 yards.
Paintsville passing: Poe 2 of 2 for 15 yards.
Kentucky Country Day receiving: Russell 5-27, Todd 1-21, Dickerson 1-13, Hart 1-0.
Paintsville receiving: Taylor 2-15.