The 2022 Class A state championship game has seemed to be a collision course since the preseason.
Pikeville and Raceland. No other words are needed.
They meet today at noon at Kroger Field in Lexington to parcel out that prize.
The Panthers enter the contest as the defending champions and are on an 11-game winning streak in search of their seventh championship. Raceland comes in winners of 10 straight while still searching for the program’s first state crown in only its second trip to the final.
Pikeville brings one of the most explosive running backs in the state to lead its offense in Blake Birchfield, but Raceland owns one of the top rushing defenses in the state regardless of classification in hopes of containing the head of the snake for the Panthers.
“12 is a dynamic high school football player,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said of Birchfield. “He runs very well and has great top-end speed. The bigger thing is his ability to make people miss.”
Birchfield is averaging 138.1 rushing yards a game this season and has run for 1,795 yards and 32 touchdowns. Last year in the state semifinals in Pikeville, Birchfield gashed Raceland for 192 yards on 22 totes and made three house calls in a 36-7 win over the Rams.
“A year ago, we felt like we had people around him, we just couldn’t get him on the ground,” Salmons said of Birchfield. “So, something that will be big for us this week is A, getting guys to him—and when I say guys I mean multiple white jerseys—and B, when we get to him, we’ve got to get him on the ground. We can’t let 3 yards turn into 9 and we most certainly can’t let a 9-yard gain turn into 47. Those explosive (plays) are what they are built on.
"We have to make him grind for 3, 4 or 5 yards a carry and not let him get those home runs that gets their momentum going on their side and then they just feast on them.”
The 2022 version of the Rams defense is a bit different than the ’21 model. Raceland surrendered nearly 100 rushing yards a game last season, but this season, the Rams have allowed only 63 rushing yards a game, good for a spot in the top 10 in the state. Raceland’s rushing defense has given up only four games of 100 yards or more on the ground and has held five top-five rushers in Class A in to 100 yards or more under their average.
Both teams feature a stellar defensive unit highlighted by standout linebackers. Raceland touts Brayden Webb and Jaxon Heighton as inside linebackers with Cam Bell and Mason Lykins on the outside. Webb is second on the team in tackles (78) and leads the team with six tackles for loss. Bell is third on the team in tackles (73) with six TFLs and a team-leading 4.5 sacks. Heighton is fourth in tackles and Lykins is sixth.
Pikeville is led by Carson Wright, Luke Ray and Brenden Anthony. Wright leads the team in tackles (127) and TFLs (12) and is second in sacks (four). Ray has 118 tackles while Anthony has 111 tackles, 13 for loss and three sacks.
Offensively, the Rams rushing attack has come on strong, especially in the playoffs, and leaned more on Noah Wallace down the stretch. Wallace leads the Rams with 871 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and collected his first career back-to-back 100-plus yard rushing games last week by running for a career high 146 yards in Raceland’s 49-6 win over Holy Cross in the semifinals.
Raceland features four backs in its arsenal with Isaac Browning, Jules Farrow and Heighton sharing the load throughout the season. Browning has rushed for 634 yards and nine house calls while Farrow has added 419 yards and five scores. Heighton has 239 yards and a pair of scores.
One of the biggest differences in the Rams rushing attack as compared to the Panthers is their quarterback, Logan Lundy. Although he’s thrown for over 2,200 yards and 34 touchdowns, Lundy has rushed for 388 yards and seven TDs, including a bruising 44-yard touchdown last week in the win over Holy Cross.
“You are going to face the best rush defense that you have faced and you are going to face the best rush offense you’ve faced,” Salmons said. “That’s what Pikeville brings. We have to be our best on both sides of the run game and both sides of the ball and whoever can run and stop the run better and value the ball will be the state champion.”
While Pikeville is a run-first offense, quarterback Isaac Duty has been efficient in the passing game. Duty has thrown for 1,436 yards and 20 touchdowns while being picked off only once this season. Duty will be throwing against a Rams secondary who leads all classes in the state with 23 interceptions.
But though both teams have dynamic passing quarterbacks, Salmons said the game plan is no secret.
“They don’t want to throw it 25 times and we don’t want to throw it 25 times, either,” Salmons said. “I think both of us would rather one of our running backs run it 25 times. So, somebody will win that battle of attrition of the course of 48 minutes. That is really important for our guys to know.
"Yes, it is four quarters. Yes, it is 48 minutes. Yes, you don’t want to get knocked out early, but you want to stay in the fight. That is what we’ve been able to preach here for over a decade and it's helped us understand that when something bad happens, it's good, just play the next play. I think that helps us put bad plays behind us and that will be big on Friday.”
Farrow leads the Rams with five interceptions. Brody Austin and Wallace each have three. Wallace, Lykins and Parker Ison each have a pick-six.
Pikeville has 14 interceptions, returning two for scores. Deonte Stevens and Wade Hensley lead the way with a pair each.
The kicking game has been solid for both teams. Peyton Ison is 65 of 79 (82.3%) on PATs while hitting 3 of 4 field goal attempts for the Rams. Pikeville's Jacob Rogers is 61 of 69 (88.4%) on PATs and is 2 of 3 on field goal attempts.
Salmons said reaching paydirt on red zone trips will be critical.
“You have to come away from those trips with points and in high school football, you have to come away with touchdowns,” he said. “Sometimes you come away with field goals and we have a lot of confidence in our kicker, but to win high school football games on the last day of the season, when you get inside the 20-yard line, you have to punch that thing in.”
Raceland's lone trip to the state championship game came in 2017 after Luke Lemaster connected on a game-winning field goal in the semifinals for a 17-14 win over Pikeville at Ram Stadium. While this trip will be the first for anyone on the Rams roster, Salmons said he believes the experience and leadership from Raceland's upperclassmen will not allow the game to become too big.
“I don’t think our guys will get awestruck or be bug-eyed,” Salmons said. “We are going (to Lexington) with one thing in mind and that’s to take care of business on Friday at noon.”
Attempts to contact Pikeville coach Chris McNamee for comment were unsuccessful before press time.