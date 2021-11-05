RACELAND Logan Lundy spent the remainder of halftime after Raceland came out of the locker room wearing a hunter orange toboggan instead of his more understated orange helmet and shoveling a ball to Ross Burton to simulate a shotgun snap as Burton got loose.
Lundy’s work was done. The Rams’ starting signal-caller and the rest of Raceland’s first-string rotation scored 45 points in the first half Thursday night, then stood on the sideline and watched as the Rams finished off a 57-0 victory over Fairview in the Class A, District 6 semifinals.
Raceland had the ball for just 6:22 in the first half but scored on each of its six drives. The first five were touchdowns and Peyton Ison booted a 24-yard field goal with no time remaining on the second-quarter clock. Landyn Newman chipped in a 34-yard interception return to the house.
“We were mature in our approach,” Rams coach Michael Salmons said, “very business-like, taking care of business early. Got the running clock and were able to sub freely.”
Eight different Rams scored Raceland’s eight touchdowns, and the Rams had four touchdown drives of just one play. The first one was Noah Wallace’s 1-yard plunge to open the scoring less than 2 minutes into the game.
Cole Conlon set it up. The Eagles went three-and-out and punted from their own 12-yard line. The Raceland junior linebacker blocked it, giving the Rams possession at the Fairview 1.
“I was just worried that I was gonna hit (the punter) again,” Conlon said, “because I got my hind end ripped for it one time (earlier in the year).”
He didn’t, and the Rams used it to set the tone immediately.
“That was a big, explosive play that we were able to do and help us get on the right foot as we tried to move forward,” Salmons said.
And it put Fairview behind nearly from the get-go.
“(Raceland) had a pick-six, blocked punt and scored real early on,” Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong said. “It’s kinda been that way for us all year.”
Conlon has become a big-play defensive threat. He produced a fumble return for a score in Raceland’s season-opening win over Ashland and came up with two sacks against Lawrence County in the regular-season finale.
“It really just carries over to everybody else,” Conlon said, “because if I can make one big play, somebody else can make another, and it just carries over to everybody. It’s like a snowball effect.”
The ensuing avalanche included Parker Fannin’s 80-yard scoring reception from Lundy and Jaxon Heighton’s 4-yard TD run to put Raceland up 21-0 after one quarter. In the second frame, Conner Hughes caught a 45-yard score, Newman produced his pick-six and Jules Farrow added an 8-yard touchdown run.
Isaac Browning and Brody Austin each ran for second-half TDs for Raceland (10-1), which did not punt and outgained the Eagles 440 yards to 69.
Fairview dressed only 17 players but made a handful of great plays. Jeremy Harper returned a kickoff 55 yards, Aiden McSorley recovered the Eagles’ onside kick to begin the second half and Austin Miller fought off a block from a Rams lineman downfield to bring down Parker Gallion as the last Eagles defender between Gallion and the goal line 14 yards away. And Caden Thomas recorded a run for 24 yards and caught a Miller pass for 26 more.
But Fairview couldn’t generate points. The Eagles (0-12) got into Raceland territory three times, but one drive stalled at the Rams 37, Wallace intercepted a pass at his own 7 to end another trip and Fairview gave it away on downs once more at Raceland’s 16.
“I love this group of kids, and I really, really feel for them for that what they’ve gone though over the last couple years, especially the seniors, with COVID and people quitting and different things happening,” Armstrong said. “It’s tough. It’s a lot of adversity, and this group of kids, they’re pretty battle-tested.
“They’ve hung in there really tough and really proven that they have a true love for the game of football. Even though wins weren’t going our way, they were still getting a positive experience from the game and learning the game and getting better each and every week.”
Salmons noted and appreciated the effort.
“There’s not a lot of small independent schools with community pride that have football teams like both of ours,” Raceland’s coach said. “Obviously (Fairview) has had brighter days, and a lot of respect for them coming out here tonight and playing with a short-handed roster.”
Lundy completed all five of his passes for 217 yards and two scores. Burton connected on 2 of 3 tosses for 45 yards in relief.
Fannin, Gallion and Hughes each caught only one pass, but they recorded 80, 57 and 45 aerial yards, respectively. Heighton led Raceland with 53 yards on the ground.
The Rams improved to 42-11 all-time against the Eagles and won their seventh straight against Fairview, including a 72-8 victory on Oct. 15.
Raceland won its 15th consecutive first-round playoff game.
The Rams will host the winner of tonight’s Paintsville-Betsy Layne game in the district final next week.
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 0 — 0
RACELAND 21 24 6 6 — 57
FIRST QUARTER
R — Noah Wallace 1 run (Peyton Ison kick), 10:12
R — Parker Fannin 80 pass from Logan Lundy (Ison kick), 8:18
R — Jaxon Heighton 4 run (Ison kick), 3:31
SECOND QUARTER
R — Conner Hughes 45 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 11:35
R — Landyn Newman 34 interception return (Ison kick), 10:35
R — Jules Farrow 8 run (Ison kick), 7:40
R — Ison 24 FG, :00
THIRD QUARTER
R — Isaac Browning 31 run (kick fails), 2:36
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Brody Austin 1 run (kick fails), 1:55
F R
First Downs 7 13
Rushes-Yards 25-10 26-178
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-2 7-8-0
Passing Yards 59 262
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Punts-Avg. 5-22.8 None
Penalties-Yards 3-26 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing: Thomas 19-32, Miller 3-(-1), Caldwell 2-(-10), Team 1-(-11).
Raceland rushing: Heighton 2-53, Burton 6-40, Browning 2-35, Farrow 4-22, Austin 5-17, Lundy 1-8, Bell 1-6, Sammons 2-6, Wallace 1-1, Wellman 1-(-2), Team 1-(-8).
Fairview passing: Miller 8 of 16 for 59 yards, 2 interceptions.
Raceland passing: Lundy 5 of 5 for 217 yards, Burton 2 of 3 for 45 yards.
Fairview receiving: Caldwell 3-26, Thomas 1-26, J. Harper 4-7.
Raceland receiving: Fannin 1-80, Gallion 1-57, Hughes 1-45, Newman 2-35, Austin 1-30, McKee 1-15.