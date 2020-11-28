RACELAND Poe knows football.
In only his second career varsity start at quarterback, Karsten Poe delivered three scores, including the game-winner on the first play in overtime, to lead Paintsville to a 28-21 win over Raceland in the Class A, District 6 title game Friday night.
Poe, playing in the absence of starting quarterback and fellow senior Jake Hyden, connected on seven of his 11 passing attempts and rushed for 38 yards on 10 totes. And more importantly, zero turnovers for someone who had not called the signals since grade school.
“Fourth grade, I played quarterback,” Poe laughed. “I have gone under center as a slot receiver, but they needed me to step up and I’ll said I’ll do it. Thankfully, God put me in this position.”
Tigers coach Joe Chirico complimented the job of Poe, including the work he has put in to fill the void of one of the top Paintsville players.
“He’s done a great job since we put him in at (quarterback),” Chirico said. “He's done a great job of studying and preparing and getting his mind ready to be quarterback. He’s done everything he’s needed to do and I’m so proud of him and the whole team. I don’t want to single out anyone. This is a whole team effort.”
Paintsville had one final chance at a heave toward the end zone from the Raceland 38-yard line with 2.3 seconds to play in regulation, but Poe took a sack from Noah Wallace rather than forcing up a Hail Mary.
However, the receiver-turned-quarterback needed only one play in the extra period to bully his way into the end zone to put the Tigers in front for good.
“The line blocked perfectly,” Poe said. “I’ve got to give all the credit to them. It was a great job on their part.”
Raceland, however, could not convert on its overtime possession after senior quarterback Jake Heighton was stuffed at the line from the 1 on fourth down.
“I’ve got to give my staff a big shoutout because they do a great job studying and preparing,” Chirico said of the final play. “You never know what Raceland is going to do there. They put it in their best player’s hand of Heighton and we did get a great push and our D-line did a great job there. We just got lucky.”
Raceland coach Michael Salmons said the final play call was a designed quarterback keep the whole way.
“We just tried to give the ball to our senior leader,” Salmons said. “We gave it to Jake with an unbalanced line and it looked like we had a hole, but he got stopped. (Paintsville) got good penetration and made a good stop. Jake made some good runs and we ran with the horse that got us there.”
Heighton shouldered the rushing attack with a team-high 19 carries for 64 yards and a pair of scores.
Paintsville found the scoreboard first on a drive started, sustained and finished by Harris Phelps. The sophomore streaked 57 yards on his first carry of the night that moved the Tigers from their own 24 to the Rams 19. Of the six plays on the opening scoring drive, Phelps was responsible for five of them, including the final play for a 3-yard score.
“I trust him very well in the backfield,” Poe said of Phelps. “Just watching him on the field just gives me confidence. It’s great to know that I have someone back there who knows what they are doing because this is really my first ever time doing this.”
Phelps ended with 128 yards on 24 carries but was slowed mightily by the Rams defense in the second half. After rushing for 98 yards on 11 carries in the first half, he gained 30 yards on 13 carries the rest of the way.
Poe provided his first score of the night with 6:31 to play in the half to put the Tigers up 14-7 on a play that appeared to go to Phelps — only to see Poe dart toward the end zone untouched.
“It was a designed carry for me, actually,” Poe said. “We knew (Raceland) was biting hard on the run and we thought we could trick them out and we did. It was a good play by coach (Daniel) Pugh.”
Heighton connected with his only touchdown pass of the night with 3:20 to play in the half on a 4-yard toss to Parker Fannin that sent the game to the break knotted at 14-14.
Out of the break, Paintsville used its longest sustained drive of the night to once again secure a seven-point lead after Poe dove in from 1 yard out with 6:51 to play in the third. The drive covered 66 yards on 10 plays and used 5:03 off the clock. Compared to the 8:59 the Tigers had possession of the ball during the first half, Chirico said it could not have come at a more opportune time.
“It helped a tremendous amount,” he said. “Without the O-line, where is any of it? I’m proud of all of them and proud of everything he did."
Heighton again evened the score with a 5-yard plunge with 9:59 to play in the fourth. After a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 42-yard line failed for the Tigers, Raceland took over with 6:16 to play in the game and had a full collection of timeouts while Paintsville had none. Eight plays later, Heighton had marched the Rams to the Tigers 29 but faced fourth-and-4.
Out of the Raceland timeout, the Rams elected to use some trickery in hopes of catching the Tigers off-guard, only to watch the opportunity slip away.
With only the center and Heighton lined up at the ball and the remaining line closest to the Rams sideline, Heighton rolled to his left with a pair of Tigers in chase and attempted a shovel pass toward Wallace who was poised to move the sticks. The pass, however, slipped past the fingers of Wallace, ending the hopes of a win in regulation.
Heighton found himself facing pressure from the Tigers defensive front most of the night, who elected to bring pressure on nearly every play.
“You have to do that with a guy like that,” Chirico said. “He’s such a tremendous athlete. He’s accurate with the ball and is accurate on the run. You have to do things like that for a guy like that.”
Heighton finished with 109 yards—nearly 100 yards below his average— but surpassed 5,000 career passing yards late in the game. The senior closed out his career with 5,024 yards and 62 touchdowns thrown.
“Can’t say enough about the leadership of my seniors,” Salmons said. “We had two seniors out due to COVID-19 and played with only six seniors tonight. Their leadership was remarkable and mature for high school kids. Proud of the legacy they’ve left and how they moved our program forward.”
PAINTSVILLE 7 7 7 0 7 — 28
RACELAND 0 14 0 7 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
P—Harris Phelps 3 run, (Braydon Combs kick) 6:53.
SECOND QUARTER
R—Jake Heighton 1 run, (Peyton Ison kick) 8:59.
P—Karsten Poe 13 run, (Combs kick) 6:31.
R—Parker Fannin 4 pass from Heighton, (Ison kick) 3:20.
THIRD QUARTER
P—Poe 1 run, (Combs kick) 6:51.
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Heighton 5 run, (Ison kick) 9:59.
OVERTIME
P—Poe 10 run, (Combs kick)
P R
First Downs 16 18
Rushes-Yards 35-166 41-181
Comp-Att-Int 7-12-1 11-17-2
Passing Yards 138 109
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-26.5 1-39.0
Penalties-Yards 9-70 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Paintsville rushing: Phelps 24-128, Thompson 1-0, Poe 10-38.
Raceland rushing: Wallace 11-81, Farrow 8-25, Heighton 19-64, Meade 2-5, Hughes 1-6.
Paintsville passing: Poe 7 of 11 for 138 yards, Taylor 0 of 1 for 0 yards, interception.
Raceland passing: Heighton 11 of 17 for 109 yards, 2 interceptions.
Paintsville receiving: Taylor 3-57, Porter 2-54, Phelps 1-16, Hall 1-11.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 5-28, Fannin 2-25, Gallion 1-17, Farrow 2-24, Newman 1-15.