PAINTSVILLE There was giddiness, good humor and happy-handing just about everywhere you looked.
The Franklin County Flyers were the celebrants. They knocked off defending Class 4A champion Johnson Central, 20-12, in Friday's semifinals at Eagle Field.
Franklin County (9-1) advances to the title game against 2019 runner-up Boyle County at 7 p.m. Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington. It's the Flyers' first trip to the finals, and Friday's semifinal was the first since 1979.
Central finished at 10-1.
“You've just got to give Franklin County credit,” Johnson Central coach Jim Matney said. “They did a good job, they played hard.”
The condensed analysis: The Flyers' passing attack prevailed over the Golden Eagles' ground game.
Franklin County senior quarterback Nick Broyles was 16-of-21 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. His two favorite targets mostly eluded the Eagle secondary: senior Fred Farrier, nine catches for 111 yards and a 43-yard touchdown; and junior Zach Claudio, six catches for 117 yards and a 73-yarder long ball.
“We honored their speed a little too much,” Matney said. “And I think our youth finally showed; we had several new players in the secondary, and I think our youth finally caught up to us. I could make a thousand excuses, but I'm very thankful for our kids, and I'm thankful we were able to have a season through all this.”
The Golden Eagles (10-1) ran for 211 yards. Dylan Preston finished his high school career with 67 yards and a 15-yard score, and sophomore Mason Lawson added another 71.
Defensively, the Flyers sacked Central quarterback Grant Rice three times and intercepted a pass and stuffed the Golden Eagles four times on fourth down.
Broyles bedeviled Central's secondary with both short and long passes, but the Golden Eagles clipped the Flyers on the opening drive.
A more representative example was Franklin County's second possession – Broyles to Farrier for 13 and six yards. Peyton Ledford finished things with a 2-yard plunge.
Preston opened Central's next drive with a 10-yard pass from Rice and two five-yard runs. Problem was, the drive stalled when Franklin County sacked Rice three plays into the second quarter.
A four-yard pass to Farrier and a seven-yarder to Claudio set up Farrier for 43 five minutes into the second stanza.
“I saw the middle of the field wide open, and I knew if I could make a move and looked them off to the outside, I could fool them and give them a leg and (get) to the inside,” Farrier said.
Rice's 13 carries for 37 yards included an eight-yard score with 8:31 left in the fourth, and Preston's score with 2:42 to go finished the scoring.
“We're playing with house money still,” Franklin County coach Eddie James said, “so we're just gonna take a swing and see what happens.”
FRANKLIN CO. 7 6 7 0 – 20
J. CENTRAL 0 0 0 12 – 12
FIRST QUARTER
FC-Peyton Ledford 2 run (Owen Powell kick), 2:25
SECOND QUARTER
FC-Fred Farrier 43 pass from Nick Broyles (kick failed), 7:00
THIRD QUARTER
FC-Zach Claudio 73 pass from Broyles (Powell kick), 5:09
FOURTH QUARTER
JC-Grant Rice 8 run (kick failed), 8:31
JC-Dylan Preston 15 run (kick failed), 2:42
FC JC
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 22-57 45-211
Comp-Att-Int 16-21-0 8-11-1
Passing yards 227 47
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-37.0 1-38.0
Penalties-yards 4-35 3-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Franklin Co. rushing: Moorman 10-32, Ledford 1-2, Broyles 11-23.
Johnson Central rushing: Preston 14-67, Lawson 9-71, Rice 13-37, Price 4-15, Crum 3-21.
Franklin Co. passing: Broyles 16-21-227.
Johnson Central passing: Rice 7-11-47, Grim 0-1-0.
Franklin Co. receiving: Farrier 9-111, Claudio 6-17, Moorman 1-(minus-1).
Johnson Central receiving: Preston 4-37, Lawson 1-(minus-2), Russell 2-12.