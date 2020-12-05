PAINTSVILLE Corbin totaled just 19 yards of offense in the first half of Friday’s Class 4A quarterfinal on Friday night.
It’s hard to acquire real estate when you don’t have the ball.
Johnson Central’s hard-running ball-control offense was on full display as the Golden Eagles played keepaway from the Redhounds. Johnson Central chewed up yardage and minutes off the clock to win its 25th game in a row with a 28-14 victory over Corbin at Eagle Field.
“I was worried for a little while because this was such a big stage and we had so many kids that had not been on a big stage,” Johnson Central coach Jim Matney said. “I was afraid that our green would show. But they all stepped up and come crunch time we did what we had to do. We put two more touchdowns on the board.”
“I can’t say enough good things about these kids,” he added. “We graduated a bunch of superstars and these kids come right back this year and do their job. I am very appreciative and thankful.”
Johnson Central opened the contest with a 17-play, 80-yard drive that helped the team settle in and knock 8:24 off the clock. The Golden Eagles methodically moved the ball down the field and found success on first down to help move the chains.
Dylan Preston culminated the march with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. The senior tallied three scores and 191 rushing yards against the Redhounds.
“A long drive like that gives us a feel for the game,” Preston said. “It’s always great when you can score at the end of it.”
Corbin acquired its only first down of the opening half on a Johnson Central personal foul penalty. But the Redhounds gave it back to the Golden Eagles on downs a few plays later.
“They are big and strong and they build their team around their offense,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “We felt like we could take away the inside run. We did early but then they started hitting us on the edge. They have got some kids that can run. My hat’s off to Jim.”
Johnson Central recorded nine snaps on its next possession. Quarterback Grant Rice motored downfield on a keeper to set up his team in the red zone.
Preston would not be denied his second trip to paydirt. Several Corbin defenders looked to have him wrapped up at the 5-yard line but the senior rusher changed direction and muscled his way past multiple Redhounds to give the Golden Eagles an early 14-0 lead.
“I felt like the first drive was incredibly important,” Matney said. “In reality, we have all these new kids and we didn’t know if we could play with them or not. They have two Division I commits to the University of Kentucky. When you line up against those athletes, you know that at any time you might be in trouble.”
“We were stopped a few times, but Dylan just kept going,” he continued.
Rice also posted a big night on the ground with 118 yards. Sophomore Mason Lawson added 77 yards.
Corbin (8-2) quelled the damage after recovering a Johnson Central fumble near the goal line before halftime. It finally found success on defense in the third quarter, forcing a punt for the first time, but Preston struck once more.
Preston followed his blockers to another rushing touchdown with three ticks left in the third frame.
“I’ve got great blockers,” Preston said. “My ends block great. I have linemen that pull and really get on their feet, and that makes my job a whole lot easier.”
Corbin quarterback Cameron Combs hooked up with Seth Mills for a 54-yard touchdown catch after the running back got behind the defense in the fourth frame. Combs found Brody Wells on a slant route for another score with four minutes remaining.
“Our kids are going to fight,” Greer said. “You face a team like Johnson Central and you don’t see this kind of offense (during the season). Everybody spreads it and are pass-happy. Then you come across a team like Johnson Central. You have to sit in there and go toe-to-toe with them. Our kids didn’t quit and I appreciate that.”
Lawson answered the initial Corbin TD with one of his own. He culminated another impressive Golden Eagles drive with a 5-yard plunge midway through the fourth stanza.
“This game helps us,” Matney said. “It gives us a little momentum going into the (state) semifinals. Our road is incredibly hard. The way the RPI broke this year, it lined up all the (top seeds) on one side.”
Johnson Central (10-0) will find out its semifinal opponent on Saturday after all the state quarterfinal games have been played.
CORBIN 0 0 0 14 — 14
J. CENTRAL 7 7 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
JC—Dylan Preston 2 run (Austin Ratliff kick) 3:36
SECOND QUARTER
JC—Preston 9 run (Ratliff kick) 9:33
THIRD QUARTER
JC—Preston 20 run (Ratliff kick) :03
FOURTH QUARTER
C—Seth Mills 54 pass from Cameron Combs (Jacob Baker kick) 10:44
JC—Mason Lawson 5 run (Ratliff kick) 6:41
C—Brody Wells 11 pass from Combs (Baker kick) 4:54
C JC
First Downs 7 23
Rushes-Yards 14-17 61-394
Comp-Att-Int 12-20-0 1-2-0
Passing Yards 128 11
Penalties-Yards 6-45 5-47
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts-Avg. 4-34.5 1-53.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Corbin rushing: Mills 6-14, Combs 8-3.
Johnson Central rushing: Preston 27-191, Lawson 16-77, Rice 14-118, Crum 1-4, Price 3-4.
Corbin passing: Combs 12 of 20 for 128 yards.
Johnson Central passing: Rice 1 of 2 for 11 yards.
Corbin receiving: Patterson 5-43, Wells 1-11, Longmire 3-10, Mills 1-54, Massengil 2-10
Johnson Central receiving: Russell 1-11.