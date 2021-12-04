LEXINGTON Boyle County turned Johnson Central’s own game against it in the closing moments of Friday night’s Class 4A championship game.
After the Golden Eagles cut their deficit to 23-13 with 9:42 remaining, the Rebels answered with a clock-draining, run-dominated drive. Boyle County went 80 yards in 12 plays and took 6:42 off the scoreboard.
Quarterback Jagger Gillis supplied the final dagger with a 1-yard TD plunge to secure a 30-13 victory over the Golden Eagles at Kroger Field. It was Rebels’ second straight state title.
“We just wanted to be smart and not turn the ball over,” Gillis said. “It was all coach (Justin) Haddix said during the last drive. I won’t let anybody take me down one-on-one. I don’t want to look weak. I have skinny legs, but they can do some things.”
Gillis found his stride early in the game as the senior energized Boyle County’s balanced offensive attack. He split his production down the middle with 131 rushing yards and another 131 through the air. He played a significant role in all four Rebel touchdowns and was named the Most Valuable Player.
“I’m just proud of our football team,” Haddix said. “I felt like we competed. We wanted to be physical. It’s the way that (Johnson Central) plays. I felt like we dominated the line of scrimmage. It wins ball games, and our offensive and defensive lines did a great job. It was a tough, hard-fought victory.”
Johnson Central (12-3) played in its sixth state championship in seven seasons. Interim coach Steve Trimble said the team was fueled by emotion and determination following the death of coach Jim Matney to get back to Kroger Field.
“They’ve had a very hard year, especially at the beginning,” Trimble said. “It’s been an emotional year for our kids. It could have been easy to hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves. This bunch worked extremely hard. I haven’t heard one complaint all year. This is the finest group of young men that I have been associated with (in my career).”
Seniors Grant Rice and Grant Bingham said it was important to return to the big stage in their final season. Matney’s inspiration has guided the team through the postseason.
“We came in ready to go,” Bingham said. “We have battled the long road to get here. You win some and you lose some. I am proud of our guys. It is a great accomplishment.”
“I know coach is looking down on us with a huge smile,” Rice added. “I think he would have been happy that we made it back this far. I think he would have been happy that we got our revenge on Franklin County. It’s a bittersweet feeling. You want to get the win whenever you get here, but I know he would have been proud of us.”
Boyle County (14-1) wanted to grab momentum early as it was fully aware of the Golden Eagles’ explosive capabilities.
Just three plays into their opening drive, the Rebels faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 11-yard line. Haddix didn’t waste any time to make his choice. Boyle County gambled and Gillis moved the sticks with a quarterback keeper.
The defense flushed Gillis from the pocket later in the possession, but he still managed to connect with Cole Lanter down the middle of the field. The receiver broke free and sprinted 75 yards to paydirt.
“We drew it up because we knew they would be playing man (defense),” Lanter said. “I wanted to get the ball in space and try to make a play. Jagger got the ball exactly where it needed to go. I just tried to outrun everybody.”
Lanter finished with five catches for 116 yards. Avery Bodner tallied 154 rushing yards on 15 carries.
The Golden Eagles could not find their stride in the run game during the first two quarters. Johnson Central couldn’t sustain drives in the opening half and went to the locker room with just 72 yards on the ground. Johnson Central was 1 of 6 on third downs before intermission.
“We like to keep the ball and grind it out,” Trimble said of the run game. “When you get down like that, it makes it really tough. We went to halftime down, 13-0. The kids kept their head up and we were able to finally move the football.
“We came out flat in the first half,” he continued. “You have to give Boyle County credit. They like to spread the field and throw it. They kept it out of our hands. We were moving the ball in the second half. We would have liked a few more opportunities to score.”
Freshman Zack McCoart started to grind out yardage in the third quarter. The back’s long run in the final frame set up Chase Price’s 2-yard TD run to close the gap to 10.
Rice netted 37 rushing yards and scored once. Price added 62 yards and McCoart amassed a team-high 111 yards on the ground.
“It was our preparation,” Haddix said. “Our defensive staff did a great job of getting us ready. It’s the biggest thing when you play a team like that. … Hats off to Johnson Central. They are a great football team. Our kids have prepared well, and they deserve this victory.”
Haddix has led the Rebels to consecutive titles in both of his seasons on the Boyle County sideline. The program has reached the title game four times in five years.
“It’s a testament to these kids,” Haddix said. “It’s our whole program. I am blessed to be part of this program. There isn’t just one person who makes it go. Our football players work extremely hard, and we get to reap the benefits.”
J. CENTRAL 0 0 6 7 — 13
BOYLE CO. 6 7 10 7 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Cole Lanter 75 pass from Jagger Gillis (kick failed), 3:18
SECOND QUARTER
BC—Gillis 9 run (Jackson Smith kick), 10:02
THIRD QUARTER
BC—Smith 29 field goal, 7:00
JC—Grant Rice 2 run (run failed), 2:52
BC—Lanter 13 pass from Gillis (Smith kick), :55
FOURTH QUARTER
JC—Chase Price 2 runn (kick), 9:29
BC—Gillis 1 run (Smith kick), 2:43
JC BC
First Downs 12 15
Rushes-Yards 41-236 43-291
Comp-Att-Int 4-4-0 6-9-0
Passing Yards 41 131
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 4-41.3 1-40.0
Penalties-Yards 1-1 8-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Johnson Central rushing: McCoart 9-111, Price 10-62, Crum 8-17, Rice 12-37, McKenzie 1-5, Conley 1-2, Team 1-2.
Boyle County rushing:
Johnson Central passing: Rice 3 of 3 for 7 yards, McCoart 1 of 1 for 34 yards.
Boyle County passing: Gillis 6 of 9 for 131 yards.
Johnson Central receiving: Pelfrey 3-38, McCoart 1-3.
Boyle County receiving: Lanter 5-116, Imfield 1-15.