PAINTSVILLE Franklin County scored the first 14 points of the second half in Friday night’s Class 4A state semifinals to turn a plodding pace into a horse race.
What did Johnson Central have to do to get control back of a game it had once led by two scores?
“We just had to go out there and score every drive,” Golden Eagles freshman back Zack McCoart said.
And, after that, they did. McCoart’s 91-yard scoring dash to answer the Flyers’ first lead of the night started Johnson Central’s run of 21 unanswered points to close out a 42-24 win over Franklin County at Coach Jim Matney Field on Friday night.
McCoart ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns, Chase Price turned in 105 rushing yards and two TDs and Matt Crum supplied the finishing touches with a 32-yard scoring run.
McCoart’s middle TD of the three was particularly well-timed. Franklin County’s Kaden Moorman, a Kentucky commit, had just run for a 50-yard score from — fittingly — the wildcat formation to lift the Flyers in front for the first time. And Franklin County pinned Johnson Central at its own 9-yard line on the ensuing kickoff.
The Golden Eagles had to that point pounded between the tackles effectively with their trademark wishbone belly option. Franklin County had adjusted to stop it, and it was time for Johnson Central to take advantage.
“We’d been running so much on the inside and (Franklin County) was really clogging up the inside,” Golden Eagles interim coach Steve Trimble said. “That’s probably the first real outside play we ran, besides keepers.
“It’s called a jet play, and Zack, let me tell you something, he’s hard to bring down. If we can get him on the outside one-on-one, then we got a real shot. I’ll take him every time.”
Sawyer Crum’s extra point put the Golden Eagles ahead, 28-24, with 3:01 to go in the third quarter.
Franklin County drove to the Johnson Central 14 on its ensuing drive before a holding penalty put the Flyers behind the sticks. They were still close enough to set up for a 34-yard field goal to get back within one point, but a delay of game penalty pushed Franklin County out of field-goal range and coach Eddie James sent the Flyers offense back onto the field.
Then an illegal procedure infraction backed Franklin County up five more yards, and the Flyers ultimately threw incomplete on fourth-and-23 from the Johnson Central 27.
“We had too many errors in the red zone,” James said. “We couldn’t convert in the red zone, and you can’t win championship games if you’re gonna get down here and stall out.”
Johnson Central took over on downs at its own 27, and within seven plays McCoart was back in the end zone, tallying from 8 yards out with 6:06 to play.
The Golden Eagles’ Grant Rice ended Franklin County’s next drive with an interception, and Matt Crum turned it into a 32-yard touchdown run with 1:06 remaining.
That was the last of Johnson Central’s 423 yards rushing and five TDs on the ground.
“We weren’t physical enough tonight,” James said. “We just gotta go back and be more disciplined with what we’re doing. Our plan was good; we just didn’t execute it, and (Johnson Central) did, and hat’s off to them.”
Rice added 64 yards on 11 totes and Matt Crum ran for 49 yards on seven carries.
“Everybody runs the ball great,” McCoart said. “Everybody can make a big play happen.”
The Golden Eagles (12-2) led 21-7 after the second of Price’s two scoring runs with 1:37 to go in the second quarter. But that left enough time for Franklin County to get Easton Powell’s 31-yard field goal as the first half expired. And the Flyers scored the first two TDs of the second half, on Gavin Hurst’s 12-yard run untouched on a quarterback draw and Moorman’s TD rush that put the Flyers ahead.
McCoart countered, though, with his second long scoring run of the night — he’d also found paydirt from 68 yards away on the game’s second play from scrimmage — and Franklin County didn’t score again.
Moorman ran for 118 yards and two scores on 16 carries for the Flyers (10-4). Hurst added 75 yards on 13 totes and completed 20 of 29 passes for 195 yards.
“I’m proud of our kids,” said James, who briefly accepted the Highlands coaching position in January before returning to his alma mater. “This is Year 5 and we’ve been able to do some really special things. We’re not done yet.
“This is a great lesson for us. We came down here and won last year. We gotta go back to the drawing board and do some things differently.”
Johnson Central advanced to next Friday’s state championship game against Boyle County, which beat Logan County, 54-16, on Friday night in Danville. The Golden Eagles will play in their sixth state final in seven years — a streak interrupted only by the Flyers’ 20-12 win in last year’s state semifinals.
“I think it gave us the motivation,” Trimble said of the previous encounter. “They beat us last year on our home field, and it was actually coach Matney’s last home-field game. I think that gave us a little motivation both ways there.”
Matney died Sept. 28 in connection with COVID-19.
FRANKLIN CO. 7 3 14 0 — 24
J. CENTRAL 8 13 7 14 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
JC — Zack McCoart 68 run (Grant Rice run), 11:17
FC — Kaden Moorman 3 run (Easton Powell kick), 6:58
SECOND QUARTER
JC — Chase Price 25 run (run fails), 2:16
JC — Price 20 run (Sawyer Crum kick), 1:37
FC — Powell 31 FG, :00
THIRD QUARTER
FC — Gavin Hurst 12 run (Powell kick), 9:04
FC — Moorman 50 run (Powell kick), 3:26
JC — McCoart 91 run (S. Crum kick), 3:01
FOURTH QUARTER
JC — McCoart 8 run (S. Crum kick), 6:06
JC — Matt Crum 32 run (S. Crum kick), 1:06
FC JC
First Downs 22 17
Rushes-Yards 31-195 44-423
Comp-Att-Int 20-29-1 2-3-0
Passing Yards 156 37
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. None 1-34.0
Penalties-Yards 9-70 5-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Franklin County rushing: Moorman 16-118, Hurst 13-75, Ledford 1-2, Team 1-0.
Johnson Central rushing: McCoart 13-199, C. Price 12-105, G. Rice 11-64, M. Crum 7-49, Conley 1-6.
Franklin County passing: Hurst 20 of 29 for 156 yards, 1 interception.
Johnson Central passing: G. Rice 2 of 3 for 37 yards.
Franklin County receiving: Claudio 8-59, Tracy 6-52, Moorman 5-42, B. Tate 1-3.
Johnson Central receiving: Cain 1-31, McCoart 1-6.