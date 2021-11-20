CORBIN Ground and pound.
That’s been Johnson Central's recipe for success for years, and it continued to work Friday against Corbin during the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Golden Eagles won the coin toss, scored on their opening drive, forced a turnover and scored again, building a 14-0 lead en route to a 34-13 win over a shocked Redhound squad.
Johnson Central ran for 496 yards on the ground in the win while Corbin struggled putting together much on offense. The Redhounds’ 13-point output is the lowest they’ve turned in this season.
Johnson Central interim coach Steve Trimble said the keys to the game were establishing the run and controlling the clock.
“Getting off to a great start is very important. We won the toss and we got the ball, and then we scored,” he said. “We wanted to control the ball, and the longer we kept the ball away from (Corbin), the less time they had to score. I thought our defense did great. We might have bent but we never did break. We were very fortunate to win this game.”
He also added the late Jim Matney would have been proud of the Golden Eagles’ performance.
“I’m sure he’s proud of these kids — I know he’s awful proud of them,” he said.
Corbin coach Tom Greer agreed that Johnson Central’s ball-control offense played a huge part in the Redhounds’ first loss of the season.
“They’re so big up front, and there was no secret what they were going to do,” Greer said. “We couldn’t stop them. Sometimes you just got to tip your hat to someone that’s better than you. They were better than us. They whipped us up front pretty good.
“We didn’t do a good job of getting the ball because once they got it — I’d hate to see the time of possession,” Greer added. “We are disappointed. Our goal is to win the state championship. They have a good football team.”
Johnson Central dominated time of possession during the first quarter, with Chase Price breaking the scoreless contest with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:54 remaining. The Golden Eagles added the PAT to take a 7-0 advantage.
Johnson Central forced a turnover on Corbin’s first possession, and it didn’t take Price long to find paydirt for the second time.
He raced 45 yards to give the Golden Eagles a 14-0 advantage with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
The 14-point deficit marked the first time this season the Redhounds had trailed by double digits.
Corbin answered on its ensuing possession as Cameron Combs drove his team downfield before capping off the first scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 3:39 mark of the second quarter. Jacob Baker added the PAT to cut the Redhounds’ deficit to 14-7.
Corbin’s touchdown didn’t faze Johnson Central, who continued to churn big yardage gains on the ground. Cole Campbell’s 16-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left in the first half made the score 21-7.
Corbin responded with a scoring drive of its own to close out the first half.
The Redhounds managed to cut their deficit to 21-10 as time expired in the first half behind a 43-yard field goal by Jacob Baker.
Corbin came out in the second half and drove down the field, reaching the Johnson Central 10-yard line, but a holding penalty and failing to score on a field goal attempt allowed the Golden Eagles to regain possession.
Johnson Central took advantage of the Redhounds’ failure to score and marched 80 yards downfield to push its lead to 27-10.
The Golden Eagles converted two crucial third-and-6 situations as Campbell’s second rushing touchdown, a 4-yarder, pushed his team’s advantage to 17 points with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Baker added his second field goal, a 25-yarder, to make the score 27-13 with 11:10 left in regulation, but Johnson Central out the game away minutes later as Campbell’s third rushing touchdown covered 41 yards while giving the Golden Eagles a commanding 34-13 advantage with 10:22 left.