CORBIN For the first time since 2018, Corbin has claimed a third-round win.
Tom Greer’s Redhounds ended Johnson Central’s season on Friday with a 35-21 victory.
But it wasn’t easy.
Corbin (13-0) entered the contest shutting out its last six opponents, but a touchdown by the Golden Eagles (10-3) in the second quarter ended the shutout streak at 25 quarters.
Johnson Central hung tough throughout the contest, trailing 28-21 with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter, but in the end, the arm of sophomore quarterback Kade Elam and the legs of tailback Cameron Combs did just enough to pull the Redhounds through.
Elam threw for three touchdowns and more than 150 yards, while Combs scored two crucial rushing touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
Johnson Central turned out to be its own worst enemy in the first half.
The Golden Eagles had a chance to score the game’s first points but fumbled the ball at the Corbin 2-yard line as the Redhounds recovered with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Both teams continued to struggle offensively while playing a battle of field position until a Johnson Central punt to the Corbin 45-yard line set up Kade Elam’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stewart. It gave the Redhounds a 7-0 advantage with 8:22 remaining in the first half.
It looked as if Corbin was going to force the Golden Eagles to turn the ball over on their ensuing possession after a fourth down stop in Redhound territory, but a penalty on the play gave Johnson Central a first down.
The Golden Eagles scored a few plays later as Zack McCoart broke free for a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:21 left in the first half. His touchdown ended the Redhounds’ scoreless streak at 25 quarters.
Corbin answered right before the half (1:05 remaining) thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Elam to Brody Wells, giving the Redhounds a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Greer’s squad came out firing in the second half as Elam’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 13-yarder to Wells, increased Corbin’s lead to 21-7 at the 9:44 mark of the third quarter.
Johnson Central answered on its ensuing possession as the Golden Eagles marched downfield and cut their deficit to 21-14 with 11:29 remaining in regulation thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by Mason Lawson.
Corbin followed with a scoring drive of its own after taking advantage of a 15-yard penalty that extended their offensive possession.
Cameron Combs added some vision by scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run while pushing the Redhounds’ advantage to 28-14 at the 5:41 mark of the third quarter.
The Golden Eagles didn’t go down without a fight, though.
Johnson Central’s Jacob Grimm hit McCoart with an 83-yard touchdown strike to cut his team’s deficit to 28-21 with 4:53 remaining.
Corbin quickly found paydirt again on its ensuing possession as Combs’ second rushing touchdown, a 5-yarder, put the finishing touches on the Redhounds’ win.