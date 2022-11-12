CANNONSBURG Boyle County sophomore sensation Montavin Quisenberry made his presence felt on the first drive of his team’s second-round Class 4A playoff matchup against Boyd County Friday night.
The Lion defense forced a fourth-and-4 at the Boyd County 26-yard line. Quisenberry, who came into the game with more than 1,200 all-purpose yards, sprinted 26 yards into the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead that ignited the Rebels to a 43-7 halftime lead en route to a 43-21 win to advance to play Lexington Catholic next week.
Quisenberry finished the game with four touchdowns in just one half of play. The Boyle County defense forced two first-half turnovers that produced short fields for their offense, resulting in 15 points.
Boyd County moved the ball well throughout the first half, but the turnovers and the big-play ability of Quisenberry were too much to overcome.
Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson was impressed with Quisenberry and the Boyle County squad.
“He is a fantastic player,” Ferguson said. “Boyle County is obviously a great program. They have won a lot of games and championships. We had a couple chances early on to get off the field, and Quisenberry made big runs.”
Rebels coach Justin Haddix concurred.
“Montavin is a very special player for us,” he said. “The kickoff return he took to the house really changed the momentum of the game. I thought our defense stepped up and made some plays tonight. Your defense has to play at a high level to win in the postseason. Our offense ran the ball well and our passing game will come along. We are blessed with some really good players.”
The first big defensive play for the Rebels came on the Lions’ opening drive. Defensive end Brock Driver sacked Boyd County quarterback Rhett Holbrook, forcing a fumble recovered by the defense at the Lion 15.
Six plays later, Dalton Stone plowed in from a yard out for a quick 13-0 lead at the 4:25 mark of the opening quarter. Cole Andrews added the PAT.
The Lions notched their initial first down on an 18-yard run by Camaron Collins to the Rebels 35. The drive stalled, forcing a Lion punt. Boyle County went on a five-play, 68-yard drive culminated by an 11-yard TD run by Quisenberry.
He accounted for 60 yards on the drive. Andrews’s PAT gave the Rebels a comfortable 21-0 advantage with 11:02 left in the first half.
Boyd County (8-4) battled back behind the passing and running of Holbrook. The sophomore quarterback found Josh Thornton for 31 yards to set up the Lions inside Rebel territory.
Later in the drive, Malachi Wheeler took a handoff from the 3-yard line and the ball was knocked loose into the end zone, where Blake Waulk recovered the ball for the score. Cole Thompson added the extra point to pull the Lions within 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
Quisenberry then put Uncle Mo back on the side of Boyle County. He hauled in the ensuing kickoff at his own 2 and went 98 yards untouched for his third touchdown. Andrews kicked his fourth extra point and the lead grew back to 28-7.
Quisenberry later went in from 14 yards out, and Avery Bodner found tight end Jake Tarter for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Bodner ran in the two-point conversion to trigger the running clock rule on the final play of the half, with the score 43-7.
“I thought we blocked pretty well and moved the ball,” Ferguson said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot with a couple turnovers. It got away from us in the last few minutes of the first half.”
The Lions dominated the second half as Boyle County mixed in some backups on offense and defense. The Lions drove 80 yards on six plays, scoring on a beautiful pass-and-catch from Holbrook to Cayden Butler from 23 yards out. Thompson booted the extra point.
Boyd County closed out the scoring on the game’s final drive. The Lions drove 91 yards on 12 plays, with Holbrook completing six passes, the final one a 19-yard TD strike to Thornton. Thompson’s final extra point made the score 43-21.
“Our kids have had one of the best seasons Boyd County has had in a long time,” Ferguson said. “I love these kids from the bottom of my heart.”
Boyle County (10-2) advances to play Lexington Catholic next week, trying to avenge a 28-27 loss back on Oct. 7.
Boyle County 14 29 0 0 43
Boyd County 0 7 7 7 21
FIRST QUARTER
BO—Montavin Quisenberry 26 run (Cole Andrews Kick) 7:37
BO—Dalton Stone 1 run (Andrews Kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BO—Quisenberry 11 run (Andrews Kick) 11:32
BC—Blake Waulk Fumble Recovery (Cole Thompson Kick) 7:16
BO—Quisenberry 98 KO Return (Andrews Kick) 7:02
BO—Quisenberry 14 run (Andrews Kick) 2:23
BO—Jake Tarter 10 pass from Avery Bodner (Andrews Kick) 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
BC—Cayden Butler 23 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson Kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
BC—Josh Thornton 19 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson Kick)
BO BC
First Downs 10 17
Rushes-YDS 27-217 24-128
COMP-ATT-INT 7-11-0 16-29-1
Passing Yards 78 172
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties 8-73 3-15
Punts-Avg 1-57.0 2-25.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyle County Rushing: Quisenberry 8-151, Bodner 5-24, Murphy 3-11, Stone 6-11, Rohbany 1-9, Feltner 1-5, Richard 1-5, Burger 1-4, Wise 1-(-1).
Boyd County Rushing: Wheeler 13-66, R. Holbrook 7-40, Collins 3-22, Meade 1-0.
Boyle County Passing: Holbrook 15 of 28 for 172 yards and 1 interception
Boyd County Passing: Bodner 6 of 9 for 68 yards, Murphy 1 of 2 for 10 yards
Boyle County Receiving: Quisenberry 3-50, Tarter 3-18, Feltner 1-10.
Boyd County Receiving: Thornton 8-94, T. Holbrook 5-36, Butler 1-23, Crum 1-10, Wheeler 1-9.