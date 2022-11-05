CANNONSBURG Six different players scored as Boyd County opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 41-14 home win over Anderson County, the team’s first postseason victory on its own field since 2008.
Five of the six scores were on plays of 48 or more yards.
“Big players can make big plays,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said.
Quarterback Rhett Holbrook had a 66-yard run, Malachi Wheeler had a 61-yard run, Camaron Collins had a 79-yard run, and Holbrook connected with Trey Holbrook on a 48-yard pass and Josh Thornton on a 56-yard pass.
“I thought our athletes made some really big plays when they had the opportunity to,” Ferguson said.
Outside of the large gainers, Anderson County (2-9) was able to keep Boyd County (8-3) in check. On their first drive, the Lions were unable to convert a fourth-and-3 from its 41-yard line.
But, when Boyd County’s offense sputtered, the defense was able to pick up the slack. After taking possession of the ball, the Bearcats were able to drive to the Lions 29 before three of the next four plays went for negative yards.
After regaining the ball, it took just three plays for the hosts to get into the end zone on Rhett Holbrook’s big run.
Anderson County picked up four first downs on its final drive of the first quarter and got to the 12-yard line, but Collins blocked John Frasure’s 29-yard field goal attempt.
“Our D-line played a fantastic game. We did not do a good job on third down tonight. Early on, we let them convert and keep the ball too long. Once our linebackers started coming and meet stuff at the hole and trusting their key, it went a long way for us,” Ferguson said. “We’ve been playing a lot of true spread teams lately and I just think it was a good opportunity for our guys to get better and learn from a team that pulls a lot of guards and comes right at you.”
After both teams had a drive stall early in the second quarter, Boyd County needed just two plays to get back on the board as Wheeler shook off a handful of tacklers and scooted down the right sideline for the team’s second score.
Boyd County got the ball back with 1:16 to play in the half, and after a sack, two first-down runs by Wheeler, an incomplete pass and a penalty, Collins broke free for his long run as time expired.
“I was really pleased with our effort in the first half,” Anderson County coach Mark Palmer said. “I felt like we’d moved the ball enough to be successful, but they made a nice play (at the end) and kind of gut-punched us, and we haven’t been able to overcome those things this year.”
Boyd County went right back to work in the third quarter and dominated the period. After the defense forced Anderson County into third-and-23, Wheeler came up with an interception. On the next play, Rhett Holbrook connected with Trey Holbrook, who ran untouched down the left sideline for another score. That play sent Trey Holbrook over the 1,000-yard mark receiving for his career.
“A lot of the double moves once we got off the ball, as far as passing-wise, and were able to get around defenders, we beat them,” Trey Holbrook said. “We had a few long passes that definitely got us some help and got us in the end zone, but we knew we could run the ball if we needed to.”
After forcing the Bearcats to punt, the Lions went back to work through the air as Rhett Holbrook connected with Thornton on a deep pass over the middle that pushed the score to 34-0.
“They played kind of a match-man behind on their secondary with just four guys,” Ferguson said. “They didn’t play with a true high safety, so we wanted to work on throwing the ball downfield.”
On the next possession, Nate Manning and Erik Germann helped pin the Bearcats deep in their territory, eventually teaming up to force a fumble that was recovered at the 1-yard line.
On the next play, Blake Waulk went over the goal line for team’s sixth score of the night, forcing a running clock. Including the final play of the first half, Boyd County needed a little over five minutes to collect four TDs.
“They eventually, I thought, wore us down up front. I thought their defensive line in the second quarter, third quarter really kind of dominated the game, and I thought the quarterback made some plays and made some nice throws and catches,” Palmer said of the Lions. “Give credit to their coaching staff for getting some matchups and give credit to their players for making plays. … We just kind of didn’t make the plays when we needed to.”
Boyd County was able to share the wealth, with every touchdown coming from a different player.
“Hat’s off to our kids’ mentality of putting the brotherhood first. … They played for each other. I think they’ve done a better job of wanting to see their buddies succeed and score,” Ferguson said. “For us to have six guys score shows we have some weapons. Any one guy probably could have been that guy tonight for us, but the fact that all of those guys got some touches and got to make a big play for us says a lot for our program.”
Anderson County got on the board with 3:44 to play in the third quarter after Camdon Higgins broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run, but its ensuing onside kick attempt was recovered by Boyd County.
The Bearcats had the ball for most of the fourth quarter, but an interception by Cayden Butler stopped the drive at the Boyd County 27. Four plays later, the Lions returned the favor and Jackson Hardin returned an interception for 46 yards down to the 1-yard line.
Brady Klink was able to get over the goal line on the next play, and Eli Castle and Tyler Meacham connected on a pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:47 left on the clock. One final onside kick was recovered by Boyd County and the Lions were able to run out the clock on a pair of runs by Waulk that gained a total of 38 yards.
It was another step forward for the Lions, who were able to post their most wins in a season since also picking up eight in 2002, while also collecting just their seventh playoff victory since that campaign.
“It’s a big deal. It’s a process to get better,” Ferguson said.
However, looming on the horizon is two-time defending state champion Boyle County, which claimed a 49-0 win over Rowan County on Friday.
“We just need to be the very best version of ourselves,” Ferguson said of the matchup. “I think if we play a perfect game, you can beat anybody. Everybody in high school football is going to make a mistake, so whomever makes the fewest usually does a pretty good job of winning the football game. We have a lot of guys who can make plays with anybody.”
Trey Holbrook summarized his thought simply.
“They’re a good team, we’re a good team. We want to go take care of business,” he said.
Anderson County 0 0 6 8 14
Boyd County 6 14 21 0 41
1st Quarter
BC Rhett Holbrook 66 run (pass failed), 4:39
2nd Quarter
BC Malachi Wheeler 61 run (Cole Thompson kick), 4:59
BC Camaron Collins 79 run (Thompson kick), :00
3rd Quarter
BC Trey Holbrook 48 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick), 9:52
BC Josh Thornton 56 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick), 8:17
BC Blake Waulk 1 run (Thompson kick), 7:10
AC Camdon Higgins 61 run (kick failed), 3:44
4th Quarter
AC Brady Klink 1 run (Tyler Meacham pass from Eli Castle), 1:47