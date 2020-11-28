MOREHEAD “You got a dryer I can put my pants in?” Kelly Ford asked a member of Rowan County’s maintenance staff on his way out of Paul Ousley Stadium on Friday night.
The Vikings’ coach had just received an unexpected shower, though not an unwelcome one.
Rowan County beat Boyd County, 18-6, in the Class 4A, District 6 title game to win its first district championship in 10 years and advance to the state’s round of eight in its class for the first time in 38 years.
Then the Vikings celebrated like it: seniors Ed Stephens and Braden Crouch dumped the orange cooler on Ford. And Ford, egged on by some of his players, executed some dance moves in the postgame huddle which he said were inspired by a video on social media of a college coach who “kinda resembled me” getting down to MC Hammer.
“It’s a great feeling,” Ford said of the celebration. “I’m more happy for my kids and my coaches that put all the hard work in, to reward themselves with a district championship.
“We’re just tickled to death to keep our program going and let the people in the community of Morehead and Rowan County have something to cheer for on Friday nights.”
The Vikings led 18-0 at intermission on the strength of Cole Wallace, who punched in two rushing touchdowns and took a screen pass from Austin Fannin 21 yards to the house.
Wallace entered the game second in Class 4A in rushing yards per game with 196, and that average will climb thanks to his 229 yards on 29 totes Friday night.
That was all the offense Rowan County got, though, and Boyd County got moving in the second half.
The Lions’ JB Walter recovered his own onside kick to begin the third quarter, and Boyd County scored 11 plays later — including two conversions of fourth-and-4 situations — on Carter Stephens’s 5-yard run.
The Lions defense gave Boyd County two more opportunities to further slice into the deficit. It forced a turnover on downs on the Vikings’ first possession when Logan Staten broke up a fourth-and-goal pass, and it pushed Rowan County to punt for the only time all night the next time it had the ball.
But the Lions got no closer. Boyd County was stopped just short on fourth-and-1 from the Vikings’ 36-yard line on the third play of the fourth quarter, and Rowan County’s Brien Hill delivered his sixth interception of the season at his own 21 with just over five minutes remaining.
Hill entered the game as one of 14 players tied for fourth in the state across all classes in interceptions, one pick behind the state high.
“I just saw a corner route, and I just went with it,” Hill said. “The quarterback just threw it up and I just went for the ball.”
After Hill set Rowan County up at its own 24, the Vikings successfully ran the final 5:01 off the clock, capped by Fannin’s zone-read keeper for 12 yards.
It finally put away a Lions team that had built momentum with a slow burn but struggled to capitalize.
Boyd County only punted once but had five turnovers on downs. Four of them were in Vikings territory.
“We’ve had a year of ‘just one play away,’” Lions coach Evan Ferguson said. “We had two crucial fourth-and-1s and we don’t get it. I know people always second-guess those, should you go for it or not, but I like to leave it on the field and let those players decide if it’s the right call or not.
“If you win, you get that yard and you deserve to keep going; if not, then, well, we’ll get ‘em next time. That ended up costing us tonight.”
Fannin completed 7 of 10 passes for 95 yards for Rowan County (4-3), which was playing just its second game in 49 days due to a series of COVID-19-related cancellations. Louis Hayes made three catches for 58 yards.
Boyd County came into the game third in Class 4A in rushing yards per game with 298. Rowan County limited the Lions to 128 yards on the ground.
“They’re a good football team and all,” Hill said of Boyd County, “but I believe in my defense.”
Jacob Kelley rushed for 67 yards and Stephens added 44 for the Lions (4-5), who won more games this season than in the last three combined.
“I think people know now we’re not just that running-clock, easy win, and our kids are ready to compete for championships,” Ferguson said. “We don’t want to just be happy we made it. I see those faces and I know they’re ready to go back and compete.
“We now have County pride in this football program, and we hope to just keep building on that and make it better for years to come.”
Boyd County was seeking its first district championship since 2008 and its first trip to the state round of eight since 1986.
By virtue of RPI, Rowan County goes to Boyle County for the state quarterfinals next week.
BOYD CO. 0 0 6 0 — 6
ROWAN CO. 6 12 0 0 — 18
FIRST QUARTER
RC — Cole Wallace 3 run (kick fails), 5:05
SECOND QUARTER
RC — Wallace 21 run (kick fails), 10:56
RC — Wallace 21 pass from Austin Fannin (kick fails), 6:15
THIRD QUARTER
BC — Carter Stephens 5 run (run fails), 6:33
BC RC
First Downs 14 15
Rushes-Yards 42-128 34-237
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-1 7-10-0
Passing Yards 77 95
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-41.0 1-37.0
Penalties-Yards 4-42 11-120
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: Kelley 16-67, Stephens 14-44, Joe Lusby 5-9, Staten 6-6, L. Thacker 1-2.
Rowan County rushing: Wallace 29-229, Fannin 2-29, Team 3-(-21).
Boyd County passing: Staten 10 of 21 for 77 yards, 1 interception.
Rowan County passing: Fannin 7 of 10 for 95 yards.
Boyd County receiving: J. Thacker 5-39, Thornton 3-23, Kelley 2-15.
Rowan County receiving: Hayes 3-58, Wallace 4-37.