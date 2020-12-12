ASHLAND Ashland knew better than to expect it to be drama-free. And besides, after waiting 30 years for this moment, what fun would that be?
The Tomcats led Belfry, 10-0, in their first state semifinal since 1990 and took over on downs at their own 15-yard line with just under seven minutes to play Friday night, hoping to run off some more clock and extend their lead.
It didn’t happen: Ashland fumbled on the opening snap, and the Pirates got it back at the Tomcats’ 12.
Was this when Belfry’s patented grinding rushing offense, maddening for opponents to the tune of ranking second in the state in Class 3A in rushing yards per game, would finally break free?
“It was a scary moment, I’ll tell you that,” Ashland senior JT Garrett said.
The Tomcats again didn’t break. Three plays yielded Belfry just three yards — an illegal procedure penalty helped, too — forcing the Pirates to settle for Gideon Ireson’s 27-yard field goal.
“Oh my goodness, that’s exactly what you want to see from a defense,” Ashland coach Tony Love said.
The Tomcats added another big-time stand — Jack Alley intercepted a Belfry pass at his own 46 with 58 seconds to go — to preserve the hard-hitting 10-3 victory.
Belfry came in averaging 329 rushing yards per game. It did so largely behind Isaac Dixon’s 161 yards an outing.
Ashland limited the Pirates to 145 yards on 41 carries and kept Dixon to 75 yards on 21 totes.
“It took a lot of confidence, and I think our team set up very well,” Garrett said of holding Belfry’s rushing game down. “I think we came in with a good mindset and we did our business.”
The Tomcats led their class in fewest rushing yards allowed per game with 71, but this was expected to be their toughest test yet in that department.
Consider it passed.
“In the back of your mind, you’re thinking Dixon is just one broken tackle away,” Love said, “but that was the point of emphasis with the guys. You gotta get off a block and run, because one guy’s gotta get there, and the next guy’s gotta get there and swarm and have that gang mentality from a defensive standpoint, and they did. There were several times they got hold of (Dixon’s) foot and then two or three guys came in there and covered him.”
Belfry coach Philip Haywood took note.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Kentucky’s all-time winningest coach said of the Tomcats. “We made some mistakes a little uncharacteristic for us. I’m not gonna get into some of those complications; I don’t want to take anything away from (Ashland).
“They run well and they’re strong and they controlled the line of scrimmage. ... That’s the key to football right there.”
Belfry similarly sought to take away Keontae Pittman, fourth in Class 3A in rushing yards per game with 136, and Garrett, 10th with 55 yards a contest.
Pittman posted 78 yards on 12 totes — all but 9 of those yards in the second half — and Garrett chipped in 37 yards on seven carries. That included the lone touchdown in the game, a 14-yarder on a jet sweep at the 4:59 mark of the second quarter.
SJ Lycans kicked a 20-yard field goal with 2:32 to go in the third quarter to put Ashland up, 10-0. The two-possession lead proved important when the Tomcats were forced to make their red-zone stand in the fourth quarter, and when Ashland had to decide what to do facing fourth-and-4 from its own 42 with just over two minutes remaining.
The Tomcats elected to punt, and Calyx Holmes uncorked a 53-yarder to pin the Pirates at their own 5 with 2:14 to go.
“You know they’re built on running the football and they’re limited on time; you’re just kinda sitting there counting seconds,” Love said. “(Belfry) didn’t have any timeouts left and we just tried to keep them in-bounds and keep working at them.”
Six plays later, Alley turned in his pick to send Ashland to victory formation.
“It was a 50-50 ball, and I just went up and got it,” Alley said.
After thanking Jesus, Alley spread the credit to the rest of the Tomcats for their sterling defensive effort.
“The coaches put together a great, great game plan,” Alley said. “It was just amazing. My teammates performed so well. It was a team effort.”
Ashland, which lost to Belfry 41-7 in last year’s state quarterfinals on Pond Creek, was the first northeastern Kentucky team not named Johnson Central to beat the Pirates in 21 tries. The Tomcats lead the all-time series with Belfry, 19-4, and are 5-2 in their playoff meetings.
The Pirates (8-4) were in the state semifinals for the 15th time in 18 years.
Ashland (10-0) advanced to the state title game next Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington against Elizabethtown, which beat Christian Academy of Louisville, 39-20.
Ashland celebrated like it afterward. The Tomcats got Love with the water bucket — good thing it was an unseasonably warm night for mid-December — and lingered for photos afterward.
“I know this city, they love football,” Alley said. “It means so much to not just me, but the city and my teammates.”
Concurred Love: “It kinda felt like a little Tomcat football tonight, with the number of people we had in the stands and the noise they were making. We were cranked up.”
BELFRY 0 0 0 3 — 3
ASHLAND 0 7 3 0 — 10
SECOND QUARTER
A — JT Garrett 14 run (SJ Lycans kick), 4:59
THIRD QUARTER
A — Lycans 20 FG, 2:32
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Gideon Ireson 27 FG, 4:59
B A
First Downs 9 10
Rushes-Yards 41-145 35-172
Comp-Att-Int 2-5-1 2-4-1
Passing Yards 2 4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-31.5 2-48.0
Penalties-Yards 6-50 2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Belfry rushing: Dixon 21-75, Coleman 17-66, Mounts 3-4.
Ashland rushing: Pittman 12-78, Garrett 7-37, Mullins 7-21, Gillum 3-18, Tackett 4-18, Team 2-0.
Belfry passing: Coleman 2 of 4 for 2 yards, 1 interception; Dixon 0 of 1.
Ashland passing: Mullins 2 of 4 for 4 yards, 1 interception.
Belfry receiving: Dixon 1-5, Hatfield 1-(-3).
Ashland receiving: Garrett 2-4.