LOUISVILLE The only thing that eluded Christian Academy of Louisville during the Class 3A state semifinal was the water cooler celebration.
The Centurions did, however, enjoy the execution of their explosive offensive against Ashland on Friday night.
CAL scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and received big plays from the defense in the first half to defeat the Tomcats, 50-7, on its home turf.
“These are the expectations at CAL,” Centurions coach Hunter Cantwell said after he halted a frigid shower on the sideline in the final moments of the game. “It’s a sigh of relief that we didn’t let those expectations down. We have a standard here at CAL and we have a chance to take it home on Saturday.”
The Centurions will make their third trip to the state championship game after winning titles in 2016 and 2018 as a Class 2A school. CAL meets Bardstown in the Class 3A final at Kroger Field on Saturday at noon. The Tigers defeated Mason County, 38-28.
The Centurions remain undefeated at 14-0 and Cantwell feels they will arrive in Lexington confident, even though several players will be experiencing the atmosphere for the first time.
“They trust in the hard work they’ve put in since January,” Cantwell said. “We just have to make sure that we don’t do anything crazy or out of the ordinary. We just want to execute the game plan. We will see a really good team (in Bardstown). Our kids will be ready for the challenge.”
Ashland coach Chad Tackett watched a 1-3 team earlier this season grow and prosper each week during a late seven-game winning streak. The stellar stretch included a district and region championship.
“I didn’t know if we would make it this far,” Tackett said, “but I knew we would improve and progress. The kids got better and better each week. They got more skilled with what we were asking them to do. We came together as a team, and they played hard for each other. Once we got rolling, it was hard to stop. I am super proud of their effort and how far they have come this year.”
CAL averaged 49 points a game entering the contest. The Centurions were well on their way to meeting that mark by halftime.
Ashland had no answers to stop CAL’s relentless offense. Quarterback Cole Hodge added to his impressive touchdown total, which grew to 45 after Friday, on the fourth play of the game. He found Connor Hodge in the corner of the end zone for the scoring toss.
Cole Hodge ran for another with an 18-yard sprint early in the second quarter.
“It’s huge to have that success in a state semifinal,” Cantwell said. “Ashland has a very vaunted offense. They can do it on the ground and through the air. They had some success and moved the ball at times. When you get a big lead, it lets you breathe a little easier.”
Ashland (9-5) moved the ball efficiently in the first half, recording 13 first downs. Unfortunately, the Tomcats were stopped twice on fourth down to stall promising drives, including one inside the CAL 10-yard line.
Braxton Jennings posted an 8-yard touchdown run for Ashland.
“They are so explosive on offense,” Tackett said of CAL. “We wanted to limit the big plays when we had our one-on-one matchups. We struggled doing that tonight. Hat's off to them. They did a great job executing. We dug ourselves a hole early. It was hard to get out of it.
“We moved the ball really well tonight,” he added. “We just didn’t finish a couple of drives. Overall, I was proud of how we moved the ball. Our offense played well for the most part. We missed a couple of fourth-down conversions. The kids battled until the end.”
Gavin Copenhaver found plenty of running room late in the second quarter. The CAL senior busted through a seam and fought off defenders as he rumbled for a 71-yard touchdown run.
The big, bruising back caught a screen pass for another trip to paydirt later in the frame. He ran for the two-point conversion after the line of scrimmage moved closer to the goal line with an Ashland penalty.
Copenhaver collected 159 yards on just eight carries for CAL. Cole Hodge added 150 yards through the air.
“If you can’t run the ball in the playoffs, you are in trouble,” Cantwell said. “To have a guy like Gavin Copenhaver back there, he sets up everything for our offense. We would be very hamstrung without him.”
Cole Hodge lofted a pass high through the night air in the opening frame and it landed in the arms of Justin Ruffin for the first of his two TD catches. The junior corralled another scoring strike from a scrambling Cole Hodge midway through the third quarter to start a running clock.
Ashland’s young players collected a wealth of experience in the postseason and can start the new season a year older and wiser.
“We got five extra weeks of practice,” Tackett said, "(with) four playoff games and the open week to end the regular season. That allowed them to become almost veterans and mature. Our sophomores are playing like juniors and our juniors are basically playing as seniors. It will pay dividends next year and in years to come.”
ASHLAND 0 7 0 0 — 7
C. ACADEMY 14 22 7 7 — 50
FIRST QUARTER
CAL—Connor Hodge 31 pass from Cole Hodge (Jackson Barrickman kick), 10:35
CAL—Justin Ruffin 19 pass from Cole Hodge (Barrickman kick), 4:28
SECOND QUARTER
CAL—Cole Hodge 18 run (Barrickman kick), 11:42
CAL—Gavin Copenhaver 71 run (Barrickman kick), 5:35
A—Braxton Jennings 8 run (Brian Church kick), 4:04
CAL—Copenhaver 14 pass from Cole Hodge (Copenhaver run), 2:32
THIRD QUARTER
CAL—Ruffin 11 pass from Cole Hodge (Barrickman kick), 7:22
FOURTH QUARTER
CAL—Bryce Wilson 30 pass from Colin Daniels (Barrickman kick), 8:57
A CAL
First Downs 14 20
Rushes-Yards 31-109 23-273
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-0 14-17-1
Passing Yards 124 188
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 5-36.0. 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-34 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Jennings 14-59, Strader 11-40, Thomas 3-4, Nichols 1-4, Conway 1-(-1), Davis 1-3.
CAL rushing: Cole Hodge 5-63, Copenhaver 8-159, Vazzana 3-10, McRoberts 5-30, Cotton 1-8, Embers 1-3.
Ashland passing: Strader 11 of 20 for 124 yards, McCormick 0 of 0 for 0 yards.
CAL passing: Cole Hodge 11 of 14 for 150 yards and 1 interception, Daniels 3 of 3 for 38 yards.
Ashland receiving: Brown 3-17, Brown 1-3, Adkins 2-13, Houston 4-80, Jennings 1-11.
CAL receiving: Con. Hodge 2-39, Ruffin 4-54, Copenhaver 1-14, Cotton 2-15, McKinney 2-28, Wilson 3-38.