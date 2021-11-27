GRAYSON Isaac Dixon opened Belfry’s latest state semifinal game with 109 yards on his first three carries.
The senior’s quick start set the tone for the Pirates on Friday night. It led to 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns against East Carter. Belfry produced 27 consecutive points to pull away for a 48-26 victory at Steve Womack Field.
Dre Young and Zayne Hatfield provided more firepower in the Pirates backfield as the Raiders defense started to focus on Dixon in the final two quarters. Young supplied 87 yards on the ground. Hatfield tallied 158 yards on just nine carries. Belfry finished with 564 rushing yards.
“We wanted to get more balance because they were keying on (Dixon),” Belfry coach Philip Haywood said. “We did some things with him, then we came back and ran some counters. We wanted to use some of our other backs. It worked out pretty good.”
Belfry advances to Saturday’s state final at Kroger Field in Lexington and will play Paducah Tilghman in search of the program’s eighth championship.
East Carter won its first region title last week and consequentially played in its first-ever state semifinal. Coach Tim Champlin feels that one day soon, his players will realize the gravity of this moment and the impact they had on each other and the community.
“These kids won’t know the impact it had on them for several weeks,” Champlin said. “But they will have a moment that it will hit them. They played for a state semifinal championship in front of their home crowd. They had an unbelievable opportunity, but ran into a better football team tonight.”
The atmosphere and crowd side rivaled nights when the coveted Barrel was on the line. Newly installed bleachers could not contain the overflow of fans as people circled every part of the playing field.
It did not go unnoticed.
“It was unbelievable,” Champlin said. “Our community stepped up big and supported these guys. We had a great home crowd and had a ton of alumni here. It’s been a fun week to experience. Now that it’s over, we have the opportunity to enjoy wins that they had. They get to fully enjoy winning a district and region championship.”
The fans witnessed an early duel by two star running backs. East Carter’s Charlie Terry put on another show with 149 rushing yards and scored three times. The final trip to the end zone gave the Raiders a 18-14 lead in the second quarter.
“He is a really good back,” Haywood said. “We thought he would be the guy that we had to keep in check. He still had a big night. (East Carter’s) quarterback started hurting us in the second half.”
After the Pirates were unsuccessful on a field goal attempt, Terry busted through the line and bolted away from defenders for a 75-yard touchdown midway through the second frame.
Belfry (8-6) answered right back with a scoring drive that lasted only two minutes. Young’s 4-yard TD scamper gave the Pirates the lead for good.
Dixon’s impact on the other side of the ball was just as critical for Belfry. He shot the gap to make a tackle that halted a Raiders drive late in the first half at the Pirates’ 5-yard line.
It took just five snaps for Belfry to put a touchdown on the board. It was indicative of the Pirates’ offensive success in the opening half. Belfry used quick and explosive plays to take a 27-18 halftime lead.
Dixon returned to Belfry after taking advantage of Kentucky Senate Bill 128. The Pirates entered the 2021 season without many returning starters. The senior’s leadership and running ability has been tremendous for Belfry’s young group, according to their coach.
“We only had two returning starters on offense,” Haywood said. “Just having that kind of player, and if we could learn to block a little bit, he can score every time he touches the ball. He gives you hope down the line. It didn’t show for four or five weeks. We were pretty bad. But we got better every week.”
The Pirates started the season dropping their first five games. Haywood said his team kept getting better every week and strived to make it the team’s mission.
“We knew three years ago that this season was going to be a bear,” Haywood said. “We had the tough schedule to go along with it. We kept telling them that if you could just hang with us, and believe in yourself, we could be a pretty good ball team by the end of the year. There is no better way to learn than playing really good teams. Our kids really bought into that process.”
Champlin said the Pirates’ goal-line stand and stop in the red zone was a game changer.
“We haven’t been stopped all year in the red zone,” Champlin said. “For them to bow up and get that stop there, it was big for them. It hurt us and put us in catch-up mode. Neither team is great at playing catch-up. We are not built for that. Defensively, we could not get off the field.”
The Pirates produced their longest drive of the night to open the second half. Belfry turned to its other weapons in the backfield. Young scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Hatfield sprinted past a group of Raiders on his 30-yard TD run on the next Pirates march down the field.
Isaac Boggs collected a 3-yard TD catch from Kanyon Kozee to close the East Carter deficit to 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Belfry answered with Dixon’s short touchdown run as he dragged several defenders across the goal line.
East Carter finishes its historic season at 11-4.
BELFRY 14 13 14 7 — 48
E. CARTER 12 6 0 8 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
EC—Charlie Terry 27 run (pass failed), 9:06
B—Isaac Dixon 7 run (Gideon Ireson kick), 8:07
B—Dixon 47 run (Ireson kick), 5:52
EC—Terry 3 run (run failed), 2:14
SECOND QUARTER
EC—Terry 75 run (run failed), 8:51
B—Dre Young 4 run (kick failed), 6:58
B—Dixon 15 run (Ireson kick), 1:04
THIRD QUARTER
B—Young 1 run (Ireson kick), 7:23
B—Zayne Hatfield 30 run (Ireson kick), 2:51
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Isaac Boggs 3 pass from Kanyon Kozee (Kozee run), 10:29
B—Dixon 4 run (Ireson kick), 7:45
B EC
First Downs 21 15
Rushes-Yards 52-564 38-272
Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 9-17-1
Passing Yards 0 126
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 2-21.0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Belfry rushing: Dixon 17-251, Young 14-87, Z. Hatfield 9-158, Woolum 4-16, B. Hatfield 7-55,
Team 1-(-3).
East Carter rushing: Terry 22-149, Barnett 2-5, Boggs 4-50, Kozee 6-64, Team 3-4.
Belfry passing: None
East Carter passing: Kozee 9 of 17 for 126 yards.
Belfry receiving: None.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 5-83, Hall 1-12, Boggs 3-31.