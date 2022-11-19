PINEVILLE The Class 3A region championship game between Ashland and Bell County pitted the Tomcats against the Bobcats.
However, Ashland junior Sawyer Edens thought of a different animal when describing his team’s 34-16 win and their 48-7 win over Belfry a week prior.
“It’s just a physical dogfight, that’s all I can say,” Edens said. “It’s just, y’all are hitting each other, and you just got to be tough.”
Edens helped lead a Tomcats defense that stymied the state’s top rusher in Bell County junior Daniel Thomas.
Thomas left the game in the third quarter with an injury, but finished with 16 carries for 44 yards.
It was the first time this season that Thomas, averaging nearly two and a half touchdowns a game, was held out of the end zone.
“I give all the props to our D-line for being very physical up front and eating tons of double-teams from their big O-line,” Edens said. “That freed up me and my fellow linebacker Isaiah Ingram and our safeties to make tons of plays on them.”
Ashland held Bell County to 108 yards on 31 carries. First-year coach Chad Tackett is hoping continued performances like this can give the Tomcats an identity of toughness.
“We want to be physical and we want to be tough,” Tackett said. “I think our kids are starting to buy into that, and that’s going to be hopefully something we’re known for in the years to come.”
The Tomcats defense forced a three-and-out on the opening possession, then put an offensive drive together for a touchdown.
On the first series for the Ashland offense, the Tomcats converted a fourth-and-1 from midfield with a Braxton Jennings run. Later, quarterback LaBryant Strader opened the scoring with a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line on third-and-goal.
Brian Church’s extra point made it 7-0 Ashland with 3:29 left in the first period of play.
Back on offense, the Bobcats were able to hold possession for just four plays before Thomas fumbled the ball on a bobbled snap. Landon Himes recovered for the Tomcats, giving Ashland the ball in Bell County territory.
Following the fumble, the Tomcats got the first of three rushing touchdowns from Tay Thomas to take a 14-0 lead with 10:23 to go in the first half after the extra point.
Before the halftime break, the Bobcats found a way into the scoring column.
Faced with a fourth-and-5 from the Ashland 18, Thomas dropped back to pass and hit George Pace in stride for the touchdown. The successful two-point conversion got Bell County within 14-8 with 5:01 in the second quarter.
Both teams stalled a bit out of the locker room, but the Tomcats found their footing again late in the third quarter as Jennings made his way over the goal line from nine yards out.
The Jennings score put Ashland in front, 21-8.
Jennings led the Tomcats with 24 carries for 150 yards and a score. Ashland ran 43 times for 237 yards.
With the third quarter winding to a close, the Tomcats had one more big play in their bag before the period break.
Tay Thomas intercepted a Blake Burnett pass to again set up Ashland in Bobcats territory.
“I saw the back come out of the backfield and he wasn’t trying to block me, so I knew they were trying to pass it,” Thomas said. “He threw a duck, and I was on that.”
Thomas then finished on the offensive end with a touchdown plunge from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to put his team ahead 28-8 with 8:29 to play.
In the game, the Tomcats were 5 for 9 on third down conversions and 3 for 3 on fourth down.
Ashland added another touchdown courtesy of Tay Thomas, giving the sophomore his hat trick.
On that play, Thomas eluded multiple defenders to escape and give the Tomcats another score.
“All you can say is my linemen, they’re great,” Thomas said. “They set up the holes all the time.”
Tackett is excited for what the future holds for Thomas in his next two years with the team.
“He’s a playmaker,” Tackett said. “He’s such a talent, such a young talent being a sophomore. I’m so excited for him.”
The capper on Thomas’s trio of touchdowns came with 4:03 left in the fourth.
Bell County added one last score before the game came to a close as Burnett hit Pace again, this time from 43 yards out. The two-point conversion pulled the score to 34-16 with two minutes remaining.
However, the lead was too much to overcome for the Bobcats from there.
The Tomcats are in the state semifinals after a 2-4 start to the season.
“It’s just been such a journey and such a wild ride this year with where we started out and where we’re at now,” Tackett said. “All the credit goes to these assistant coaches and these kids.”
Tackett said his team never lost faith and continued to fight for each other despite the rough start.
Ashland has since won eight of its last nine games, and seven in a row.
“It’s just the perseverance, the work ethic of these kids,” Tackett said. “They never lost faith, they just keep practicing and believing, it’s just overwhelming.”
Edens echoed a similar sentiment.
“We stuck together the whole time as a family,” Edens said. “From our ups and our downs, we’ve stuck together and worked hard as a family.
“This is a brotherhood here, we’re always together with everything we do.”
With the win, the Tomcats are one of four teams still remaining in the Class 3A state playoffs.
They’ll face Christian Academy of Louisville on Black Friday.
ASHLAND 7 7 7 13 — 34
BELL CO. 0 8 0 8 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
A - LaBryant Strader 1 run (Brian Church kick) 3:29
SECOND QUARTER
A - Atayveon Thomas 7 run (Brian Church kick) 10:23
BC - George Pace 18 pass from Daniel Thomas (Raby two point conversion rush) 5:01
THIRD QUARTER
A - Braxton Jennings 9 run (Brian Church kick) 2:26
FOURTH QUARTER
A - Atayveon Thomas 1 run (Brian Church kick) 8:29
A - Atayveon Thomas 22 run (XP missed) 4:03
BC - George Pace 43 pass from Blake Burnett (Holden Clark two point conversion reception from Burnett)
A BC
First Downs 19 10
Rushes-Yards 43-237 31-108
Comp-Att-Int 6-8-0 6-14-2
Passing Yards 52 91
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 7-57 1-5
Individual Statistics
Ashland rushing: Jennings 24-150, Strader 11-44, Thomas 8-43
Bell County rushing: Woolum 10-57, Thomas 16-44, Burnett 2-2, Raby 1-1, Evans 1-1
Ashland passing: Strader 6 of 8 for 52 yards
Bell County passing: Burnett 6 of 11 for 76 yards and 2 interceptions, Thomas 1 of 2 for 18 yards
Ashland receiving: Houston 4-27, Jordan 1-15, Jennings 1-10
Bell County receiving: Pace 3-71, Brigmon 1-12, Saylor 2-8.