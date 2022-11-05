ASHLAND The Ashland Tomcats showed no signs of rust off their two-week layoff as they raced to a 28-0 lead after one quarter en route to a dominating 49-6 win over Magoffin County on Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Tomcat coach Chad Tackett was pleased with his team’s preparation.
“You always worry when you have a bye week prior to a game. I thought we did a good job with practice this week. The kids were on point all week. We had a great week of prep. I thought we came out hitting on all cylinders. All the credit goes to our kids.”
Freshman Sam Lyons set the tone on the opening kickoff with a 39-yard return to the Hornets 21. Two plays later, quarterback LaBryant Strader found Asher Adkins down the right sideline for an 18-yard touchdown. Brian Church added the PAT for a 7-0 lead only 58 seconds into the game.
Following a quick three-and-out by the Hornets, Ashland marched 70 yards in six plays, culminating in a 16-yard touchdown run by Austin Nichols. Another Church PAT made it 14-0 at the 6:51 mark of the opening quarter.
The Tomcat defense forced another three-and-out and the Tomcats took over at the Hornets 42. A 21-yard run by Braxton Jennings set up another Strader-to-Adkins TD connection from 21 yards out. Church booted his third PAT of the night and the lead grew to 21-0 with 3:45 left in the opening stanza.
Ashland continued to smother the Magoffin County offense on the next series, forcing another Hornet punt downed at the Magoffin County 49.
Jennings ran for a 2-yard TD with only 21 seconds left in the quarter. Church booted the PAT for a 28-0 Tomcat lead.
The Tomcat defense held the Hornets offense to minus-27 yards on nine plays in the opening 12 minutes.
Tackett was very pleased with the defense.
“Defensively, I thought our linebackers swarmed. Our defensive line played very well. It was just a total team effort by our first-team defense.”
The final play for the first-team offense ended in an electrifying catch-and-run by Brandon Houston. The speedy junior took a screen pass from Strader and sprinted down the left sideline for a 64-yard touchdown. Church continued his perfect night with another PAT for a 35-0 Ashland lead with 11:37 left to play in the opening half.
Magoffin County notched its first two first downs on the next drive, which was thwarted by an interception from freshman Luke Corliss. The turnover set up the Tomcats’ final score of the half, triggering the running clock. Tay Thomas went 45 yards to paydirt at the 6:26 mark of the first half. Church’s PAT made it 42-0.
“I thought LaBryant made some nice throws tonight,” Tackett said. “Our running backs ran very hard tonight. Our offensive line obviously did their job tonight as well. It was just good half of football by our starters.”
The second half gave Tomcat fans a glimpse of the future as several freshmen made big plays in the second half. Rieday Rucker made a strip sack that caused a fumble. Cameron Davis closed out the Tomcat scoring with a 4-yard TD run late in the third quarter. Church booted his seventh extra point for a 49-0 lead.
Magoffin County, with only 20 players dressed, continued to battle in the fourth quarter. The Hornets went 68 yards on nine plays to notch their only score of the night. Ben Lafferty rumbled in from 9 yards out to make the final score 49-6.
Tackett was complimentary of Hornet coach John Derossett and his team.
“Hat’s off to coach Derossett for coming here and playing,” Tackett said. “They have been hit hard by the flu and he wasn’t sure how many kids he was going to be able to bring tonight. There were a couple teams across the state who didn’t play, but he said if he only had 12 players he would play. That is how you build a program.”
On Sept. 9, the Tomcats lost 49-7 to Wheelersburg to fall to 1-3. Ashland has now bounced back to win six of seven games, including its last five.
“It has been a grind,” Tackett said. “I am not going to sugarcoat it. The attitude and the mentality of these young men in our locker room has made this possible. They never wavered in our plan and believed in what we are doing. It is a credit to the kids and the leadership on this team.”
The win sets up a second-round matchup of the last two Class 3A state champions. Belfry took home the title in 2021 after the Tomcats captured the state championship in 2020.
“We are Eastern Kentucky proud,” Tackett said. “We feel like we play good physical football in this part of the state. We hopefully will have a good week of prep and see what happens next Friday night.”
Magoffin County 0 0 0 6 6
Ashland 28 14 7 0 49
First Quarter
A—Asher Adkins 16 pass from LaBryant Strader (Brian Church Kick) 11:00
A—Austin Nichols 16 run (Church Kick) 6:51
A—Adkins 21 pass from Strader (Church Kick) 3:45
A—Braxton Jennings 2 run (Church Kick) 0:21
Second Quarter
A—Brandon Houston 64 pass from Strader (Church Kick) 11:37
A—Tay Thomas 45 run (Church Kick)
Third Quarter
A—Cameron Davis 4 run (Church Kick) 2:43
Fourth Quarter
MC- Ben Lafferty 9 run (run Failed)
MC A
First Downs 9 12
Rushes-YDS 27-66 18-211
Passing 7-21-1 4-5-0
Passing Yards 71 121
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 1-5 3-35
Punts-Avg 3-88 1-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Magoffin County Rushing: Lafferty 4-38, C. Jenkins 9-32, McCarty 6-25, Burchett 6-(-35).
Ashland Rushing: Thomas 3-75, Jennings 5-46, Strader 1-28, Davis 2-25, Nichols 1-16, Newman 1-12, Duckwyler 2-6, Lyons 2-5, Jordan 1- (-2).
Magoffin County Passing: Burchett 7 of 19 for 71 yards and one interception, McCarty 0 for 2 for 0 yards.
Ashland Passing: Strader 4 of 5 for 121 yards.
Magoffin County Receiving: Lafferty 1-24, G. Jenkins 3-14, Gilliand 1-14, Fletcher 1-10, Collett 1-9.
Ashland Receiving: Houston 1-64, Adkins 2-39, Freize 1-18.