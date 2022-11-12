ASHLAND Ashland coach Chad Tackett wanted two words to dominate the thoughts of his team as they prepared to welcome Belfry to Putnam Stadium.
It led to two more important words after the contest on Friday night.
Tomcats win.
“It was the first thing I did when the kids came in on Monday,” Tackett said. “I wrote on our big whiteboard, 'physical and tough.' It was something that we left up there all week. When you play teams like Belfry, a physical, downhill-running team, you have to be physical, and you have to be tough.
“It’s the recipe that we’ve had in the past to be successful,” he added. “We were definitely better at those things tonight and the results speak for themselves.”
Ashland outmuscled its opponent and took advantage of six Belfry turnovers to win convincingly, 48-7. The Tomcats will travel to Bell County in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday.
“It’s just what Ashland is right there,” Colin Howard said as he gazed up at the final scoreboard. “We play physical, and we play hard. It’s just what we do.”
Howard said the focus this week was playing with that same intensity, but the sophomore lineman said Ashland turned its season around after reclaiming their physicality.
“We started out the season and we were soft,” Howard said. “I will say it right now. We worked on it in practice each week. We put it on our board. We wanted to be tough and physical, and we did that tonight.”
The Tomcats wasted no time before showing their big-play ability. On the first play of the game, Terell Jordan took a short pass from LaBryant Strader. The receiver looked to be swallowed up by approaching defenders, but somehow found enough running room and the Pirates ended up chasing him down the field for a 71-yard gain.
Braxton Jennings pushed the ball across the goal line on the next play for a 1-yard TD just 29 seconds into the game.
The sophomore tallied another touchdown later in the first quarter after a Pirates fumble. Strader beat the Belfry blitz and zipped a pass to Jennings between a pair of Pirates, and he outran everyone to the end zone.
“We have come a long way this season from the beginning until now,” Jennings said. “I feel like our defense got a lot better. Our linemen are great at their assignments, and we are all doing our job, too.”
Jennings compiled 65 yards on the ground and reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the season during the contest.
“He played wide receiver and safety for us last year,” Tackett said. “He didn’t play a lot until the end of the year. For him to come in and be our running back this year as a sophomore and being a 1,000-yard rusher, it just shows how much talent and skill he has in him. He has a bright future. He does so many little things well.”
Belfry (6-6) had four second-half possessions and turned the ball over on each one. The defending Class 3A champions played uphill for the duration of the game and momentum stayed out of their grasp.
“(Ashland) played very well and executed their plan,” Belfry coach Phillip Haywood said. “I don’t think we executed very well. We had six turnovers, and we are not strong enough or good enough right now to overcome one or two. Hat's off to Ashland. They were well-prepared.”
Jennings opened the second half with an interception off his own tipped ball. The two teams traded takeaways before the running back vaulted the Tomcats further ahead with a late third-quarter touchdown run.
“We have just keyed on them all week,” Jennings said of the defensive effort. “We have been watching a lot of film and studying them. They run that triple option, and we were able to stop it tonight.”
After Caden Woolum took a big pop from the Tomcats, the ball sprang free and bounced backwards on the grass. Howard scooped it up and rumbled inside the Pirates 10 to set up Jennings’s third TD of the night.
“It meant everything,” Howard said. “It’s why we play, to make those big plays. And I was so close (to the end zone) too. I saw the ball. The fumble came from the other side. I had to decide to fall on it or grab it and go. I grabbed it and almost got there.”
Strader accounted for four scores. He ran for two and threw for a pair while posting 142 passing yards. He connected with Brandon Houston for a 44-yard TD strike midway through the second quarter.
He busted through the pile for a short-yardage score two minutes later after the Pirates failed to secure a pitch to a running back moments before.
Belfry managed to put points on the scoreboard with no time left on the first half clock. Freshman quarterback Chase Varney found Aidan Burke in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard TD catch.
The Pirates’ running attack couldn’t gain much ground due to a diligent Ashland defense and the absence of Dre Young due to injury. Woolum posted 75 rushing yards.
“We had some injuries, probably more than we’ve had in the past at key positions,” Haywood said. “Kids that were out for the season started taking place about the third or fourth week. Our kids have played hard. They have done everything that we have asked them to do. I felt like we got overmatched at times in certain positions. I am really proud of them. I told them that it was an honor to work with them this year.”
Tay Thomas added a late touchdown for the Tomcats.
Ashland (8-4) extended their winning streak to six games. The Tomcats head to Log Mountain to face the Bobcats with a resolve that’s stronger than oak.
“Your non-district schedule helps you in games like this (tonight),” Tackett said, “and playoff runs. The battles that we have been in with our guys have really prepared us for this moment. We have gotten a little better each week. We are still not where we need to be, but we hope to make a run at this thing and play as long as we can and see what happens.”
BELFRY 0 7 0 0 — 7
ASHLAND 13 15 7 13 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
A—Braxton Jennings 1 run (Brian Church kick), 11:31
A—Jennings 37 pass from LaBryant Strader (kick failed), :41
SECOND QUARTER
A—Brandon Houston 44 pass from Strader (Jennings pass from Strader), 3:05
A—Strader 1 run (Church kick), 1:41
B—Aidan Burke 20 pass from Chase Varney (Aidan McCoy kick), :00
THIRD QUARTER
A—Jennings 1 run (Church kick), :34.6
FOURTH QUARTER
A—Strader 1 run (pass failed), 9:26
A—Tay Thomas 3 run (Church kick), 2:16
B A
First Downs 8 14
Rushes-Yards 37-178 32-166
Comp-Att-Int 5-18-1 5-7-1
Passing Yards 48 142
Fumbles-Lost 5-5 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-36.0. 1-44.0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Belfry rushing: Woolum 9-75, Caudill 6-32, Ca. Varney 1-4, Ch. Varney 1-0, Hatfield 18-64. Team 2-3.
Ashland rushing: Strader 11-54, Thomas 6-32, Jennings 11-65, Nichols 3-18, Team 1-(-3).
Belfry passing: Ch. Varney 5 of 18 for 48 yards and 1 interception.
Ashland passing: Strader 5 of 7 for 142 yards.
Belfry receiving: Woolum 1-4, Burke 3-30, Caudill 1-14.
Ashland receiving: Jordan 1-71, Adkins 1-6, Houston 3-65