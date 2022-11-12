LOUISA Ike Henderson was initially focused on making a hit.
The Greenup County junior busted it downfield on the Musketeers’ kickoff coverage team in the fourth quarter on Friday night, taking aim at Lawrence County’s returner.
“I was coming for him. I was coming for him hard. I was giving all I had,” Henderson said. “I was like, ‘Ahh, I’m gonna getcha!’”
The Bulldogs ballcarrier scooped up the ball off the grass and ran to his right, though, away from Henderson’s lane.
So he had to settle for something better than a big stick: the game-securing takeaway and TD.
Greenup County’s Brady Howard and Hunter Clevenger jarred the ball loose from the Lawrence County returner. Henderson pounced on it at the Bulldogs’ 4-yard line.
One play later, Henderson scored from there – providing the final touchdown of Greenup County’s 28-7 victory in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
The Musketeers advance to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2007 and picked up their first eight-win season since 1998. They travel to Mason County next Friday for the second time in four weeks.
Despite the final margin, it was a one-score game until 2:35 remained in the fourth quarter, when Tyson Sammons capped a Greenup County drive of nearly nine minutes with a 1-yard scoring plunge.
The Musketeers used 16 plays to travel 71 yards, converting two fourth downs along the way.
“I’m a defensive guy. I love when my offense has nine-minute drives,” Greenup County coach Zack Moore said. “It’s hard to run that many plays and not mess something up. Credit goes to them, because they’re the ones doing the work.”
Moore also recognized Musketeers offensive coordinator Travis Jones with his management of that drive, which melted the better part of a full quarter – one chunk after another.
“We are willing to play this game 10 yards at a time,” Moore said.
Howard, Clevenger and Henderson combined on their big special teams play on the ensuing kickoff, and Henderson capitalized on offense to seal it.
Sammons rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, in addition to completing all seven passes he threw for 62 yards. Henderson chipped in 73 yards and two house calls on 15 totes.
Henderson opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD on second effort with 5:12 to play in the first quarter – one play after taking Sammons’s screen pass 36 yards to convert fourth-and-6.
Sammons carried the load himself on Greenup County’s next possession. He pushed the pile for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:13 left in the second frame.
That put the Musketeers (8-4) up by two scores, much to the chagrin of the Bulldogs, who saw a would-be rushing touchdown for Ryan Marcum wiped off the scoreboard due to a holding penalty on the possession in between.
Lawrence County coach Alan Short didn’t care for the call. He didn’t blame it for the final outcome, “but there’s certain things that happen that can change the game, and I think that was certainly one of them,” Short said. “I think our kids continued to battle, but it was certainly a letdown.”
The Bulldogs (9-3) did still have time to get on the board before intermission. Cody Crum scored from 4 yards away with 53 seconds to go in the second period. William McDavid had converted on fourth-and-1 two plays earlier to keep the drive going.
That was all the points Lawrence County generated, though. The Bulldogs got the ball twice down by one possession in the second half, but went three-and-out on the first trip and then fumbled at the Musketeers 29 on the second play of the fourth quarter.
Jack Gullett recovered for Greenup County, which subsequently assembled its clock-eating TD drive.
“They’re a good, hard team,” Henderson said of the Bulldogs, “so you gotta punch them just as hard as they punch you, if not harder. … We just had a lot of heart, honestly.”
Carson Wireman was perfect on four extra-point tries for Greenup County.
Dylan Ferguson led Lawrence County with 54 rushing yards on 12 carries. He was unavailable down the stretch, though, having tweaked his ankle in the first half, Short said.
Ferguson had two carries for 1 yard in the third quarter and couldn’t go after that.
“Too much pain,” Short said, “and that’s a pretty tough kid.”
Crum, McDavid and Marcum each picked up at least 36 yards on the ground for Lawrence County, which edged Greenup County in rushing yards (191 to 184) and first downs (14 to 12).
The Bulldogs ended up just shy of what would’ve been their first double-digit-win season since 2009 and their first trip to the third round of the postseason since 2015.
“I can’t say enough good things about our team,” Short said. “Very, very proud of what we were able to accomplish this year.
“Doesn’t make tonight any easier. … We expected to win the game tonight, so we’re obviously disappointed tonight, and this one will hurt for a few weeks.”
The Musketeers beat Lawrence County for the second time this season, having also won 17-14 on Sept. 2 in Louisa. They have another repeat opponent up next – Mason County, a 25-0 winner over Estill County on Friday night.
The Royals topped Greenup County, 34-29, in the regular season finale on Oct. 28.
GREENUP CO. 7 7 0 14 – 28
LAWRENCE CO. 0 7 0 0 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
GC – Ike Henderson 1 run (Carson Wireman kick), 5:12
SECOND QUARTER
GC – Tyson Sammons 7 run (Wireman kick), 6:13
LC – Cody Crum 4 run (Logan Southers kick), :53
FOURTH QUARTER
GC – Sammons 1 run (Wireman kick), 2:35
GC – Henderson 4 run (Wireman kick), 2:21
GC LC
First Downs 12 14
Rushes-Yards 38-184 41-191
Comp-Att-Int 7-7-0 6-16-0
Passing Yards 62 39
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 1-37.0 2-21.5
Penalties-Yards 7-40 5-36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: T. Sammons 21-117, Henderson 15-73, Team 2-(-6).
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 12-54, Crum 8-40, McDavid 5-37, Marcum 11-36, Pollock 5-24.
Greenup County passing: T. Sammons 7 of 7 for 62 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 6 of 16 for 39 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Henderson 1-36, Wireman 3-28, Griffith 1-6, Howard 1-(-8).
Lawrence County receiving: Crum 2-11, Collinsworth 1-9, Marcum 1-8, Ratliff 1-6, Derifield 1-5.