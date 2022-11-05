LLOYD Ethan Kelley was antsy.
Pike County Central, trailing Greenup County by three scores in the second quarter on Friday night, sought to change the flow of the game.
The Hawks slowed to their preferred pace, moving from their own 35-yard line to the Musketeers 11 mostly by feeding big back Matt Anderson. Pike County Central took more than eight and a half minutes off the clock in the process.
“I was like, throw the ball,” Kelley, a Greenup County senior defensive back, said with a grin. “I was like, come on!”
Kelley got his wish on the 13th play of the drive, when Anderson took a direct snap and took aim at the end zone.
The targeted Hawk dropped it. Kelley didn’t.
“My eyes kinda got big,” he said. “I was like, all right, I gotta make my play right here.”
Kelley returned the interception out to the Greenup County 24. On the first play of the ensuing drive, the Musketeers’ Hunter Clevenger took Tyson Sammons’s short pass left 76 yards to the house.
The two-score swing helped host Greenup County pull away to a 47-0 victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night.
The Musketeers picked up their first home postseason win since 2007 – they hadn’t even hosted a playoff game since the year after that – and celebrated by dumping the water cooler on coach Zack Moore.
That took some doing. They tried to get Moore, who plans to step away after this season, right after singing the fight song, but only grazed his leg, he said. Greenup County had planned for such an eventuality and came running with a second jug.
“They got me about 33% on the second one,” Moore said.
Greenup County, winless save for a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit in 2021, improved to 7-4, tying for its most victories since 1998.
“It’s special,” Kelley said of those distinctions. “It’s like making history.”
The Musketeers outgained the Hawks 417 yards to 92 and got seven touchdowns from six different players – none named Sammons.
Greenup County’s quarterback has rushed for 21 TDs this year. He didn’t add to that total Friday, but instead threw for four of them, one each to Brady Howard, Clevenger, Cade Hunt and Jayce Griffith.
Sammons was 12 of 18 for 235 yards – his highest output of the season – and no interceptions. Howard caught five passes for 66 yards and Hunt made two receptions for 46 yards to complement Clevenger’s one catch for 76 yards.
Sammons was still Greenup County’s leading rusher, picking up 68 yards on just four totes. Ike Henderson ran six times for 63 yards and two touchdowns – a 1-yarder midway through the first quarter and a 4-yard plunge on the second play of the second frame.
Austin Walker capped the scoring with his first career TD, a 1-yard run with 5:05 to play.
Anderson ran 23 times for 63 yards. Considering that’s less than half his average of 143, tied for fifth in Class 3A, coming into the game, the Musketeers will take it.
After Anderson ran for 9 yards on the Hawks’ first two offensive plays to set up third-and-1, Greenup County held him to 1 yard or less on six of his next seven carries.
Carson Wireman and Mason Sammons brought down Anderson for no gain on third-and-1 and the Sammons brothers both got in on another stop of Anderson on the next play for a turnover on downs.
“We worked on tackling low and doing it the right way this week,” Moore said. “We did a lot of good things and that practice translated over to the game, which I was happy to see.”
Pike County Central (3-7) looked to score the game’s first points on a Lane Adams 78-yard punt return to paydirt, but it was called back due to holding. The Hawks only got closer than the Musketeers 41 once, which was the possession that resulted in Kelley’s pick, and remain winless in road postseason games since 2014.
“Just too much to overcome,” Pike County Central coach Ronn Varney said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys. We’re just not ready for certain (situations) like that. You try to find glimmers of something positive. Just not our night, and we were just outmatched in about every phase.
“Hopefully they can take that and let this sink in and build from there.”
The Musketeers picked up their first-ever win against the Hawks in their third series meeting. They advance to meet Lawrence County in Louisa in the second round of the playoffs.
PIKE CENTRAL 0 0 0 0 – 0
GREENUP CO. 14 19 7 7 – 47
FIRST QUARTER
GC – Ike Henderson 1 run (kick blocked), 6:43
GC – Brady Howard 11 pass from Tyson Sammons (Sammons run), 3:41
SECOND QUARTER
GC – Henderson 4 run (kick fails), 11:47
GC – Hunter Clevenger 76 pass from Sammons (Carson Wireman kick), 3:00
GC – Cade Hunt 25 pass from Sammons (kick fails), :07
THIRD QUARTER
GC – Jayce Griffith 17 pass from Sammons (Wireman kick), 6:50
FOURTH QUARTER
GC – Austin Walker 1 run (Bronson Howard kick), 5:05
PCC GC
First Downs 5 14
Rushes-Yards 30-58 29-182
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-2 12-18-0
Passing Yards 34 235
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 5-25.2 1-29.0
Penalties-Yards 7-70 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Pike County Central rushing: Mat. Anderson 23-63, Varney 2-3, Col. Humphries 1-1, Adams 1-(-1), Scammell 3-(-8).
Greenup County rushing: T. Sammons 4-68, Henderson 6-63, Walker 4-36, Noble 3-17, Wa. Perkins 2-7, Ratcliff 1-4, Wy. Perkins 2-2, Wireman 1-2, Bro. Howard 1-1, Team 5-(-18).
Pike County Central passing: Mat. Anderson 3 of 7 for 34 yards, 2 interceptions; Scammell 0 of 1.
Greenup County passing: T. Sammons 12 of 18 for 235 yards.
Pike County Central receiving: Murphy 1-31, Deramus 2-3.
Greenup County receiving: Clevenger 1-76, Bra. Howard 5-66, Hunt 2-46, Wireman 2-34, Griffith 2-13.