LOUISA Playoff games come with extra seasoning.
Lawrence County savors its evolving passing game but had to get a little salty midway through the Bulldogs’ Class 3A postseason opener before withstanding a rally from visiting East Carter.
Lawrence County found success through the air before halftime and established its signature rushing attack over the final 24 minutes to defeat the Raiders, 26-14, at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“We felt like early in the first half that our running backs were not running with the type of pad level that we try to coach and expect,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “We tried to get back to our basics and run some clock. Any team that’s worth their salt, they win the middle eight — last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four of the third quarter. It was our focus coming out of halftime.”
Top seed Lawrence County had monumental catches on both sides of the ball to snatch the early momentum away from East Carter after the Raiders posted seven on the scoreboard first.
The Bulldogs entered the game without their main playmaker in the passing game, Kaden Gillispie, who will miss the rest of the season because of a leg injury.
Jake Derifield reversed the fortunes for Lawrence County. He collected an interception to open the second quarter. He also recorded a 64-yard TD catch later in the frame, part of 26 straight points from the home team.
“Jake Derifield stepped up big-time,” Short said. “He made a really nice play off a simple hitch route. He was able to take it to the house. Logan Ratliff and Eli Fletcher also stepped up. You almost hate to say 'work in progress' 11 games into the season, but when you lose someone as talented as Kaden Gillispie late in the year, you are still trying to work through some things and figure it out. We get another week to continue to work on those things.”
Quentin Johnson started the game for East Carter under center in place of Eli Estepp, who missed the contest, along with running back Isaac Boggs, due to injury.
The sophomore made his second career start yet looked calm and collected in the pocket. He completed three passes on the Raiders’ second drive of the game. It led to a 1-yard run by Bryer Holbrook for the first touchdown of the contest.
“He was confident, and he was comfortable,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said of Johnson. “He stepped up and made some great plays for us. When Eli got hurt, our kids didn’t have a letdown when he came in. They trust him and have confidence in him. They told him they believed in him. As a sophomore stepping in the huddle with juniors and seniors, it goes a long way.
“You want to take this effort and this experience and build on it going into the offseason,” he added. “There are a lot of kids that we will depend on next year that got some big minutes tonight.”
Lawrence County quickly answered the Derifield takeaway on the next drive. Three plays later, Cody Crum took the handoff and ran untouched around the left side for a 13-yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs regained the ball again on the ensuing kickoff. A line-drive boot off the tee bounced off a Raiders player and Lawrence County jumped on the fumble.
Quarterback Talan Pollock took advantage of the good field position. Lawrence County kept the possession on the ground, including Ryan Marcum’s bruising 30-yard TD run.
Lawrence County (9-2) continued the offensive surge through the air. Pollock threw a short pass to Derifield. The defensive tried to jump the route, to no avail.
Derifield found plenty of green grass in front of him and sprinted downfield. He eluded one more defender on his way to finding paydirt 64 yards later.
East Carter mounted a late drive in the first half. Johnson believed he had an open receiver in the end zone, but Pollock stepped in front of the toss near the goal line to keep the salt in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Short wants his team to embrace its top-seed status. The Bulldogs have earned that right after achieving their first nine-win season since 2015 and waiting 20 years between victories over Belfry to claim a district title this year.
“It’s something that we are very proud of here,” Short said. “In late December, we will celebrate a district championship. It was our goal. We have set some new ones since then. Being a No. 1 seed and playing at home again next week, it’s a great honor and our fans deserve that. These kids deserve the opportunity.”
Dylan Ferguson increased the Bulldogs’ lead in the third quarter with an 8-yard rushing TD as the two teams had just one possession in the frame.
East Carter (6-5) would not go quietly. The Raiders ended their first drive of the second half on a positive note. The march extended into the fourth quarter before Holbrook scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids after the way they played and the way that they fought,” Champlin said. “They just battled and kept scratching and clawing to try to find a way. It’s the East Carter way and it’s East Carter football in a nutshell. A hard and tough-nosed team that is disciplined. Our kids put that on display tonight.”
The Raiders claimed an onside kick on the next play, but the Bulldogs batted down a pass on fourth down late in the game to secure a spot in the second round.
“Knowing and respecting that (East Carter) program, we knew that it would be a challenge,” Short said. “I’m proud of our kids for coming out and continuing to battle. Nobody said winning playoff games would be easy. Tonight, it certainly was not. We were able to grind it out. Survive and advance.”
Lawrence County will host Greenup County in the second round on Friday. It will be the Musketeers' return trip to Louisa after they left town with a 17-14 win in Week 2.
East Carter rebounded after a winless district campaign to show its mettle during the final two weeks on the schedule.
“I saw them look adversity in the face and attack it,” Champlin said, “instead of trying to get away from it. The hold calls and the false starts and those kinds of things that melted us four or five weeks ago. We pulled our belt a little tighter and found another way. It’s what we have been preaching to them and I feel that’s how we played the last two weeks.”
Johnson tallied 187 passing yards for the Raiders. Evan Goodman had five catches for 98 yards.
Ferguson piled up 85 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs.
E. CARTER 7 0 0 7 — 14
LAWRENCE CO. 0 20 6 0 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
EC—Holbrook 1 run (Ryan Carter kick), 3:36
SECOND QUARTER
LC—Cody Crum 13 run (Logan Southers kick), 10:33
LC—Ryan Marcum 30 run (Southers kick), 7:38
LC—Jake Derifield 64 pass from Talon Pollock (kick failed), 4:44
THIRD QUARTER
LC—Dylan Ferguson 8 run (run failed), 5:44
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Holbrook 12 run (Carter kick), 11:55
EC LC
First Downs 16 12
Rushes-Yards 33-74 33-164
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-2 5-7-0
Passing Yards 187 108
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-35.0 2-42.0
Penalties-Yards 7-57 7-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Johnson 4-4, Goodman 2-21, Bellew 10-28, Holbrook 12-35, Yoak 1-(-4), Team 4-(-10).
Lawrence County rushing: Marcum 7-48, Pollock 3-2, Ferguson 17-85, Crum 6-29.
East Carter passing: Johnson 13 of 20 for 187 yards and 2 interceptions.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 5 of 7 for 108 yards.
East Carter receiving: Adams 3-55, Hall 3-27, Goodman 5-98, Bellew 2-7.
Lawrence County receiving: Collinsworth 1-8, Ratliff 2-28, Derifield 1-64, Crum 1-8.