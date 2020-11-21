RUSSELL T.J. Maynard was perfectly happy to figure out how to make Friday night a record-setting one for a pair of Red Devils.
After all, when Charlie Jachimczuk and Nathan Conley are producing, that tends to work out well for Russell anyway.
Jachimczuk became the Red Devils’ all-time leader in passing yards and Conley surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards in Russell’s 47-28 victory over East Carter in Class 3A, District 7 playoff opening-round action at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
“Number one, we wanted to win the game; we wanted to get control,” Maynard said, “but there were some things we thought in the passing game we could take advantage of. We talked about getting Charlie his record if the game allowed us, and then once we got there, we said, hey, let’s concentrate on getting Nathan a good look. We talked at halftime about, let’s get the game in control; we’ll go work on pounding some stuff.”
Jachimczuk got in rhythm early, throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The getting the game in control, or at least keeping it there, proved more difficult.
After falling behind 26-0 just under four minutes into the second quarter, the Raiders punched in a pair of scores to close the first half and got the ball back to begin the third frame down just 12 points.
But a holding penalty on that first possession pushed East Carter into third-and-17, and a hook-and-ladder failed when the lateral found first turf and then the grip of Red Devils senior Hunter Martin.
Martin’s 30-yard scoop-and-score was the first of three Russell TDs to begin the second half to put it out of reach.
“We had nothing to lose,” Raiders coach Tim Champlin said, “and so we were trying to throw some stuff at them and catch them off-guard.
“The hook-and-ladder’s probably six points if we get that little pitch right there. But that’s part of running a trick play. It’s a big gain or a big loss.”
Jachimczuk made a diving interception on East Carter’s next possession and then set the record on the ensuing drive, which ended with Chase Snedegar’s 2-yard TD plunge.
Charlie J came into the game fifth on the Red Devils’ career passing list, Maynard said, but was only 247 yards from the mark Austin Church set in 2017.
Now he’s No. 1.
“Wow,” Jachimczuk said. “I never thought I was gonna get it, really, but about halfway through (the year), they were just like, ‘You can get it this year.’ I was like, ‘Really? ... OK, let’s do it then.’”
Conley’s 40-yard run on the Red Devils’ first offensive play of the fourth quarter pushed him past 3,000 yards for his career. He’s fourth on Russell’s rushing list now, behind Josh Gross, big brother Nick Conley and Kasey Clark.
Six Red Devils (7-2) found paydirt. Jachimczuk hit Ethan Sharp, Doug Oborne and Mason Lykins with scoring passes in the first half and ran for one himself.
Sharp, a senior, hadn’t played since getting injured in Week 1. He collected a 3-yard TD reception less than 90 seconds into the game.
Jachimczuk finished 16 of 27 for 270 yards and four scoring tosses. The final one to Martin from 13 yards out put Russell up 47-14 with 10:07 to play.
Four Red Devils surpassed 50 yards receiving, led by Lykins’s 92 on five receptions. Martin and Carson Patrick each supplied 59 yards and Oborne chipped in 57.
East Carter (4-3) closed the second half on the same sprint as it did the first. Kanyon Kozee found Dawson Witt for an 8-yard score on a fade route, and Charlie Terry ran for a 46-yard TD with 2:43 to play to get the Raiders within 19 points.
East Carter got it back once more at midfield with 1:44 to go after a Red Devils fumble, but ran out of time on that drive.
“Gritty bunch of kids,” Champlin said of the Raiders. “I kept saying over the headset, man, ‘Raiders never quit, Raiders never quit,’ and that team lived up to that.”
Terry rushed for 172 yards on 17 carries, including a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter in which he deftly eluded Russell’s entire secondary.
“We’re already calling the next play because he looks like he’s tackled,” Champlin said, “and all of a sudden he squirts out the side and runs it for a touchdown. ... His feet don’t stop until he goes down.”
Jacob Underwood netted 79 yards on 17 totes. Witt caught five passes for 70 yards.
Russell advances to the district final next Friday against Ashland. East Carter remains without a playoff win since 2005 and has only beaten the Red Devils once in 33 meetings, in 1997.
E. CARTER 0 14 0 14 — 28
RUSSELL 13 13 14 7 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
R — Ethan Sharp 3 pass from Charlie Jachimczuk (kick fails), 10:34
R — Jachimczuk 1 run (Nathan Totten kick), 7:17
SECOND QUARTER
R — Doug Oborne 31 pass from Jachimczuk (run fails), 11:52
R — Mason Lykins 29 pass from Jachimczuk (Totten kick), 8:14
EC — Charlie Terry 58 run (Logan Cales kick), 6:29
EC — Dawson Witt 2 pass from Kanyon Kozee (Cales kick), :15
THIRD QUARTER
R — Hunter Martin 30 fumble return (Blake Hern kick), 10:02
R — Chase Snedegar 2 run (Totten kick), 6:05
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Martin 13 pass from Jachimczuk (Hern kick), 10:07
EC — Witt 8 pass from Kozee (Cales kick), 6:14
EC — Terry 46 run (Cales kick), 2:43
EC R
First Downs 17 19
Rushes-Yards 50-268 20-132
Comp-Att-Int 8-18-1 18-29-0
Passing Yards 94 285
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 4-26.3 3-32.7
Penalties-Yards 7-70 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Terry 17-172, Underwood 17-79, Cales 1-14, Goodman 5-9, Stamper 3-3, Team 2-(-1), Kozee 5-(-8).
Russell rushing: Conley 7-70, Jachimczuk 4-45, Snedegar 3-11, Sharp 3-4, Wells 1-1, Richardson-Crews 2-1.
East Carter passing: Kozee 8 of 18 for 94 yards, 1 interception.
Russell passing: Jachimczuk 16 of 27 for 270 yards, Rose 2 of 2 for 15 yards.
East Carter receiving: Witt 5-70, Terry 1-13, Underwood 1-6, C. Adams 1-5.
Russell receiving: Lykins 5-92, Martin 3-59, Patrick 4-59, D. Oborne 3-57, Kershner 1-11, Wells 1-4, Sharp 1-3.