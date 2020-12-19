Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.