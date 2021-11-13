BELFRY Lawrence County attempted a rare feat Friday night, to go into Pond Creek and upset Belfry in November. The Bulldogs nearly did just that, coming up just short in a 21-14 defeat.
Lawrence County had all the momentum, fresh off of 14 straight points to start the second half, the Bulldogs had rallied to tie the game 14-all. Belfry was sputtering to start the second half. The Bulldog defense held Belfry to three plays for a negative 1-yard in the third quarter.
With its backs against the wall, Belfry turned to its star back, Isaac Dixon. The senior back went to the fullback position and carried the ball eight times for 58 yards, as Belfry went on an 11-play scoring drive. Dixon had runs of 27 and 20 yards and capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on a toss sweep. The score stopped the bleeding for the Pirates and put Belfry ahead 21-14, with 5:54 to play in the game.
But Lawrence County wasn’t finished. The Bulldogs scrapped their way down the field, converting several big plays, including a 10-yard pass by QB Alex Strickland on fourth down.
With less than a minute left, Lawrence County was 20 yards away from a potential game-tying score. Strickland rolled out to pass, but Belfry junior Braxton Hatfield stepped in front of the ball for the game-ending interception.
Belfry started the game strong, as Dixon opened the contest with a 51-yard kick return, setting up a five-play scoring drive for the Pirates. Fullback Hatfield did the brunt of the work, carrying the ball four times on the drive, including a 3-yard touchdown run, putting the Pirates in front 7-0.
The Pirates went to the air for their second score. Facing a fourth down, QB Caden Woolum found Cameron Varney for a 26-yard TD strike, pushing the Pirates ahead 14-0 with 2:46 to play in the fourth quarter.
That was all of the scoring for the remainder of the first half as both defenses started to take over.
Lawrence County came out with a purpose in the second half, the Bulldogs marched the opening kick down the field. Blue Fetcher initially scored a TD but it was negated by a holding call. It appeared Lawrence County was about to squander the opportunity. The holding call was followed by a fumble, which Lawrence County recovered, and a procedure call. But facing fourth-and-10, Strickland found Nick Collinsworth for a 10-yard TD pass, cutting the Belfry lead to 14-7 with 6:18 to play in the third quarter.
After forcing a quick punt from Belfry, Lawrence County went back on the attack. The Bulldogs put together another scoring drive, capped off by a 5-yard run by Dylan Ferguson to tie the game 14-14, setting up the dramatic finish.
Dixon led the Pirates with 142 yards rushing and a score on 16 carries. Belfry ran the ball 41 times for 200 yards and threw for 26 yards.
Lawrence County tallied 223 yards on 51 plays. The Bulldogs ran the ball 38 times for 169 yards. Fletcher led the Bulldogs with 68 yards rushing on 12 carries. Strickland completed 8 of 13 pass attempts for 54 yards, a score and an interception.
Belfry (6-6) keeps fighting as the Pirates will visit Bell County Friday night.
Lawrence County ends its season with an 8-4 record.
LAWRENCE CO. 0 0 14 0 --- 14
Belfry 14 0 0 7 -- 21
FIRST QUARTER
B¬ ¬– Braxton Hatfield three yard run (Gideon Ireson kick), 10:10
B – Woolum pass to Varney 26 yards (Ireson kick) 2:46
SECOND QUARTER
No scoring
THIRD QUARTER
LC - Strickland pass to Collinsworth 27 yards (Logan Southers kick) 6:18
FOURTH QUARTER
LC - Ferguson five yard run (Southers kick) 11:42
B – Dixon three yard run (Ireson kick) 5:54
LC B
First Downs
12 12
Rushes-Yards
38-169 41-200
Comp-Att-Int
8-13-1 1-2-0
Passing Yards
54 26
Fumbles-lost
1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards
6-45 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County Rushing: Fletcher 12-68, Hall 9-40,Ferguson 8-31, Strickland 8-28
Belfry rushing: Dixon 16-142, B. Hatfield 6-40, Young, Z Hatfield 4-1, Woolum 8 – (-6)
Lawrence County Passing: Strickland 8-13-54
Belfry Passing: Woolum 1-2-26
Lawrence County Receiving: Gillespie 5-27, N Collinsworth 2-17, Fletcher 1-10.
Belfry Receiving: Varney 1-26