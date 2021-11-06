GRAYSON Tim Champlin had seen enough. The East Carter coach called timeout for a productive conversation with his team.
The Raiders were comfortably ahead of Greenup County in the third quarter, but the Musketeers started to find an offensive rhythm after halftime. Each snap in the postseason has a different meaning and Champlin wanted the Raiders defense to regain their focus.
The newly minted No. 1 seed in Class 3A, District 7 is no longer the hunter. They are the hunted. East Carter’s play in the fourth quarter spoke volumes and the Raiders continued their winning ways with 30-0 win at Steve Womack Field on Friday night.
“Greenup County had the ball the entire third quarter,” Champlin said. “We finally get it and then go three-and-out and give it right back. We were trying to make a big play or a big hit instead of wrapping up, making the tackle and waited on the cavalry.
“It’s the conversation that we had with them,” he added. “Do your job and your assignment. Grab a hold of something and wait for others to get there. It’s something that we have done well all year. When we go back and chart tackles, it’s three or four at a time.”
East Carter hosted its first playoff game since 2005, and for just the fourth time in program history. It was also that same year the school posted its last postseason victory. The Raiders ascended to the top spot in 2021 by breaking a three-way district tie with Ashland and Russell with a higher RPI ranking.
“Our kids embraced it with a challenge,” Champlin said. “It was an opportunity to play in front of your home crowd and accept the challenge as a No. 1 seed. You are supposed to win and play for a district championship next week.”
East Carter will see its home turf again on Friday when it welcomes the Tomcats for a district title after Ashland outlasted the Red Devils on the road.
Charlie Terry recorded 115 rushing yards and scored twice. Quarterback Kanyon Kozee completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts. He ran for a touchdown and threw for another.
The Raiders wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Terry racked up 43 yards on the ground during his team’s opening drive. He finished it off with an 11-yard dash into the end zone less than three minutes into the contest.
“We wanted to come out early and get going fast,” Champlin said. “We couldn’t afford to start slow against Greenup County. If you allow them to have success early, they are going to get behind that and get better as the game went on. ... It was important to set the tone for the second week.”
The Musketeers’ first drive stalled at midfield but coach Zack Moore decided to roll the dice. The fake punt worked when Carson Wireman hit Brock Thomas with a pass to convert on fourth down.
Greenup County was efficient in spurts, but could not sustain any momentum. The Musketeers defense made a goal line stand midway through the second frame, denying Terry entrance into the end zone on three straight tries from 1 yard away.
Kozee pushed through on the next play to give East Carter a 16-0 lead.
“We kind of played back on our heels in the first half,” Moore said. “It’s been well-documented that we have struggled offensively for a while. We didn’t give up any huge plays, but they were consistently moving the sticks. We were playing not to lose instead of trying to play to win. We came out in the third quarter and made a few plays.”
Moore said his team is developing a mindset that consistency during the week will lead to success on the weekend.
“We told them there is a reason that we are always harping on them about urgency in everything we do,” Moore said, “including being in the weight room and at practice and doing things a certain way. It all carries over to Friday nights.”
Greenup County (1-9) drove the ball to the Raiders 14-yard line but coughed up the ball on the first play of the fourth quarter.
East Carter (9-2) took possession and marched down the field. Thirteen plays later, Kozee found Connor Goodman in the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard TD reception.
Goodman had five catches for 79 yards. Mikey Hall added three grabs for 55 yards.
The two players, and Isaac Boggs, drew mention from Champlin for stepping up their game when the Musketeers started to focus on Terry.
“We could have forced it to get Charlie a few more carries,” Champlin said, “but we wanted to open things up and get Boggs some carries. I thought they all made plays when they needed to.
“Your opponents are going to get better each and every week,” he added. “You have to learn from those mistakes. We had two special teams mishaps and allowed two fake punts to turn into fourth-down conversions. We still have the opportunity to get better (next week).”
Tyson Sammons tallied 119 rushing yards for the Musketeers. Ike Henderson contributed 40 yards in his second game back from a broken ankle.
“It’s great to see him back on the field,” Moore said of Henderson. “Ike is excited to play and he loves playing football. He brings out a lot of good stuff in his teammates, too. They know he is a player and having your guy back is good.”
GREENUP CO. 0 0 0 0 — 0
E. CARTER 8 14 0 8 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
EC—Charlie Terry 11 run (Mikey Hall pass from Kanyon Kozee), 8:06
SECOND QUARTER
EC—Kozee 1 run (Isaac Boggs pass from Kozee), 8:51
EC—Terry 10 run (kick failed), 5:48
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Connor Goodman 14 pass from Kozee (Kozee run), 4:38
GC EC
First Downs 9 17
Rushes-Yards 39-181 34-165
Comp-Att-Int 5-9-0 10-16-0
Passing Yards 37 152
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-24 1-35.0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 23-119, Henderson 7-40, Noble 6-17, Tipton 1-8, Team 1-(-3).
East Carter rushing: Terry 17-115, 1-3, Boggs 6-23, Kozee 5-16, Holbrook 4-10.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 5 of 9 for 28 yards, Wireman 1 of 1 for 9 yards.
East Carter passing: Kozee 10 of 16 for 152 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Henderson 2-10, Griffith 1-5, Thomas 2-21, Tuel 1-1.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 5-79, Boggs 1-2, Adams 1-7, Hall 3-55.