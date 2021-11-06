RUSSELL In the classroom, Ashland senior Vinincio Palladino will likely manage to recall what the “E” and “W” stand for on a map or compass. On the football field, the only directions he knows are north and south.
Thanks to his determined, full-steam-ahead running style, Palladino and his Tomcats are heading west to East Carter for the district finals next week.
“Vinnie looked like a bull in a china shop out there,” said Ashland coach Tony Love after his team’s 52-42 shootout win over Russell in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“North and south,” Palladino said. “That’s where I go.”
Palladino piled up 242 rushing yards on 28 carries and Ashland’s defense came up with two fourth-quarter takeaways as the Tomcats survived at Russell’s Henry R. Evans Stadium on Friday night. The game featured 1,032 offensive yards, including 525 for Ashland and Russell’s 507.
As temperatures gradually dipped into the 30s, the score kept climbing as Ashland relied heavily on the rush and Russell racked up mostly passing yards in a game that was a far cry from the rivals’ regular season meeting on Oct. 15, when the Red Devils won, 17-14.
“We went from the first game where points were at a premium — you were lucky to score — to, by gosh, it was almost for a while, like, who’s got the ball last (was going to win),” Russell coach T.J. Maynard said.
Defending 3A state champion Ashland (7-4) avenged that defeat by eliminating Russell from the postseason for the third consecutive year.
Palladino and his offensive line were a wrecking crew as he notched three touchdown runs. He scored twice in the second quarter, but his most important came in the fourth — a 9-yard burst to pay dirt with 9:41 on the clock.
Russell (6-5) entered the fourth stanza with a 42-38 advantage.
A wild third quarter featured 35 points. Russell won the period, 21-14. Carson Patrick hauled in a pair of TD passes during the third, including a 24-yard miracle catch amid double coverage and a 67-yard haul-in on a wide receiver reverse pass from Mason Lykins.
Russell quarterback Bradley Rose set a school single-season passing mark. He needed 215 to surpass Charlie Jachimczuk at the top of that list. He was 15 of 25 for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Patrick collected nine grabs for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Doug Oborne had three receptions for 140 yards and two scores.
Rose finished the year with 1,776 yards through the air. His touchdown total reached 21.
Russell had its first turnover at 10:53 in the fourth, and it was costly. The Red Devils coughed up the football on a rush, and Ashland pounced on it. Love said some of his bunch have been doing their best Charles “Peanut” Tillman impersonation for nearly a month in practice.
“For about the past three weeks, we’ve been working on strip drills and punching. I told the guys about Peanut Tillman and the Chicago Bears; he tailored the Peanut Punch,” Love said. “They’re working on that. We know the ball gets cold and a little bit slick this time of year, so it just felt like we keep hitting and keep hitting. First guy’s gotta wrap him up, and the second guy can come in and try to knock it out.”
The Tomcats capitalized with a three-play scoring drive capped by Palladino’s 9-yard scoring dash.
“I was patient, I was really patient today,” Palladino said when asked how he was so effective. “That’s what the coaches taught me all throughout the week.”
Ashland forced four straight incomplete passes on the next drive, and then turned it over on downs on the following possession. Kahlil Vaughn accounted for a big breakup.
Trailing 52-42, Russell had the ball at its own 37. It completed a 12-yard pass and another for no gain before Ashland’s Ricky Padron halted it with an interception that essentially sealed the victory for the Tomcats.
Russell amassed 386 passing yards. Ashland’s defensive backs were keenly aware.
“We were on them (our secondary) pretty good at halftime, but they didn’t wilt,” Love said. “They stood in there, and that says a lot about their character. They continued to play strong. … And Ricky got in there, made a play.”
Maynard said Russell’s defense struggled to tackle again as Ashland recorded 361 rushing yards and 164 passing. Tomcats quarterback Bailey Thacker accounted for 232 total yards.
Subpar tackling and turnovers have together formed the Red Devils’ Achilles’ heel this season, Maynard said.
“You gotta give some credit to Ashland’s offensive line for the job they did, and how hard Palladino ran, but we’ve gotta do a better job,” said Russell’s coach. “There were two or three times in the game where we had them third-and-long, fourth-and-long, you know, and we’ve gotta get off the field in those situations.”
Jordon Jones returned to action for Ashland after suffering a scary injury — a spinal contusion that caused temporary paralysis — on Oct. 15 on Ivan McGlone Field. He made his presence felt with several key defensive plays, including a third-down sack and a key third-down pass breakup.
“We felt like it was going to be a close game, hard-fought,” Jones said.
Russell’s Andre Richardson-Crews surpassed the century mark with 103 rushing yards and a TD. Padron also propelled past 100, with 135 receiving yards. Both kickers — Ashland’s SJ Lycans and Russell’s Nathan Totten — combined to go 13 of 13 on point-after attempts. Lycans initiated the scoring with a 33-yard field goal.
ASHLAND10141414—52
RUSSELL714210—42
FIRST QUARTER
A — SJ Lycans 33 field goal, 4:49
R — Doug Oborne 54 pass from Bradley Rose (Nathan Totten kick), 2:24
A — Brett Mullins 3 run (Lycans kick), 0:39
SECOND QUARTER
R — Carson Patrick 15 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 9:52
A — Vinincio Palladino 1 run (Lycans kick), 4:04
A — Palladino 25 run (Lycans kick), 2:16
R — Oborne 68 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 1:27
THIRD QUARTER
A — Ricky Padron 17 pass from Bailey Thacker (Lycans kick), 9:49
R — Andre Richardson-Crews 61 run (Totten kick), 7:41
R — Patrick 24 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 3:38
A — Padron 47 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick), 3:15
R — Patrick 67 pass from Mason Lykins (Totten kick), 0:30
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Thacker 58 run (Lycans kick), 11:06
A — Palladino 9 run (Lycans kick), 9:41
AR
First downs2115
Rushes-yards46-36125-121
Comp-att-int8-13-016-26-1
Passing yards164386
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Penalties-yards9-505-45
Punts-avg.3-36.74-29.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Palladino 28-242, Thacker 7-68, Padron 5-37, Mullins 5-12, Team 1-2.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 12-103, Rock 4-13, Coburn 1-12, Oborne 2-8, Kershner 1-0, Team 1-(minus-2), Rose 4-(minus-13).
Ashland passing: Thacker 8 of 13 for 164 yards.
Russell passing: Rose 15 of 25 for 319 yards, int.; Lykins 1 of 1 for 67 yards.
Ashland receiving: Padron 5-135, Brown 1-15, Pittman 2-14.
Russell receiving: Patrick 9-218, Oborne 3-140, Lykins 1-19, Richardson-Crews 1-(minus-3).